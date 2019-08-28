Blueprint Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. ET .

in on at . Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. We are currently advancing four investigational medicines in clinical development, along with multiple research programs. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

