Blueprint Medicines to Present Initial Data from Phase 2 PIONEER Trial of Avapritinib in Patients with Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis at 61st ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced that an abstract for the ongoing Phase 2 PIONEER clinical trial evaluating avapritinib for the treatment of indolent and smoldering systemic mastocytosis has been accepted as a poster presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando, Florida on December 7-10, 2019. Initial results from the dose-finding portion (part 1) of the PIONEER trial will be reported in a Trial in Progress poster.

The accepted abstract is listed below and now available on the ASH conference website: https://hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/.

Poster Title: Pioneer: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study of Avapritinib in Patients with Indolent or Smoldering Systemic Mastocytosis with Symptoms Inadequately Controlled with Standard Therapy

Session Title: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster II

Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Cem Akin, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 2950

Investor Event and Webcast Information

Blueprint Medicines will host an investor event on Sunday, December 8, 2019 beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET in Orlando to review initial data from the PIONEER trial. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days following the event.

