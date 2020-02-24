Blueprint Medicines to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 PIONEER Trial of Avapritinib in Patients with Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis at 2020 AAAAI Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced that updated data from the Phase 2 PIONEER trial of avapritinib in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis will be reported in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2020 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, March 13-16 in Philadelphia. Results from the dose-finding portion (part 1) of the PIONEER trial will be presented.

The accepted abstract is listed below and now available at jacionline.org.

Presentation Title: PIONEER: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study of Avapritinib in Patients With Indolent or Smoldering Systemic Mastocytosis (SM) With Symptoms Inadequately Controlled by Standard Therapy

Session Title: Late Breaking Oral Abstract Session

Session Date & Time: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. ET

Presenter: Cem Akin, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract ID: 12615

Conference Call Information

Blueprint Medicines will host a live webcast on Monday, March 16, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the updated data from the PIONEER trial. To access the live call, please dial (855) 728-4793 (domestic) or (503) 343-6666 (international), and refer to conference ID 1590639. A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. We have one precision therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are currently advancing multiple investigational medicines in clinical development, along with a number of research programs. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

