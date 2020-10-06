Blueprint partners with Microsoft to unlock the full potential of new RPA desktop solution, Power Automate

Blueprint's cloud-based ecosystem supports the scaling of intelligent automation initiatives for large-enterprise clients and delivers capabilities that unlock the full potential of Microsoft Power Automate throughout the automation lifecycle.

This integration provides significant value to clients of all industries, but particularly those in regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, due to the improvement of automation governance available through Blueprint.

"We're incredibly excited about partnering with Microsoft Power Automate," explains CEO of Blueprint, Dan Shimmerman. "It represents a major step forward in enabling large enterprises to effectively scale and govern their RPA initiatives to realize the full potential and benefits of RPA."

Power Automate Desktop enables coders and non-coders alike to automate processes and tasks across desktop and web applications, from simple data transfers between modern and legacy systems to more complex business workflows.

The Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite eliminates the need for manual process documentation by enabling users to create digital blueprints. These digital blueprints can then be seamlessly integrated into Power Automate, significantly improving development time, quality, and automated processes' ongoing maintenance.

About Blueprint

Blueprint Software Systems is a global software leader that provides a better way to collaboratively analyze, model, and deliver business processes for automation. Our award-winning cloud-based platform, the Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite, is used by Fortune 500 companies around the world to build Digital Blueprints, which enable teams to design and deliver higher-quality automated processes, faster. With numerous integrations into the leading RPA platforms, our customers use Blueprint to help them accelerate and scale their use of RPA, improve automation governance, reduce compliance risk and bot maintenance, and drive continuous improvement and growth across their organization. For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Visit Microsoft's website for more information.

