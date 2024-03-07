Blueprint Prep Expands Into Nursing Test Prep Market with Launch of NCLEX Reviews

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, a leader in test preparation and education technology, announced its expansion into the nursing test prep market with the launch of comprehensive NCLEX-RN review products. Leveraging the same educational expertise that revolutionized LSAT and MCAT preparation, Blueprint has expanded its dynamic educational platform to support nursing students in the first step of their journey.

The need for comprehensive NCLEX review courses is growing more critical with each year due to the high demand for prepared, competent nurses and the launch of the new Next-Generation NCLEX (NGN). Nursing students facing these changes and the pressure to pass the exam on their first attempt are in need of more structured, in-depth preparatory programs that can adapt to the evolving landscape of nursing certification exams.

With this growing need in mind, Blueprint launched a live study group course and self-paced course for the NCLEX curated by Blueprint's Chief Nursing Officer and founder of SMNP Reviews, Sarah Michelle. With more than 40,000 nurse practitioners successfully guided by her board review course, community support groups, and live study group, Blueprint Nursing aims to replicate this success across the broader spectrum of nursing education.

Sarah Michelle shares, "It's a natural progression to bring the same innovation that made Blueprint a frontrunner in test prep to the NCLEX market. By adapting the proven strategies we developed at SMNP Reviews and bringing them to nursing students, we hope to provide an unparalleled experience throughout the entire nursing journey."

The program combines Sarah Michelle's no-nonsense, anxiety-reducing, and supportive approach with Blueprint's renowned technology platform to keep students engaged, help them retain more, and take the guesswork out of exam preparation. The live study group includes four sessions of live instruction with Blueprint's signature dual-instructor model, plus access to the self-paced course with 15+ hours of video content, hundreds of practice questions with detailed rationales, and performance analytics.

"With Blueprint's tradition of excellence in high-stakes test prep, we are excited to enter the nursing space and offer a product that reflects our commitment to student success," states Blueprint CEO Matt Riley. "We're redefining the way nursing education is delivered by focusing on test anxiety and personal support, in addition to user experience and learning efficacy."

Nursing institutions and educators will find Blueprint's offerings add significant value to nursing education and allow students to better prepare for the NCLEX, ensuring that candidates are set for success from the very beginning of their nursing careers.

For more information on Blueprint's NCLEX review courses and to begin your nursing test prep journey, please visit https://blueprintprep.com/nursing

About Blueprint

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, medical school students, and now nursing students as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams.

