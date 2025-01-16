Blueprint Prep Recognized Among Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work

Celebrated for its exceptional workplace culture, Blueprint Prep has been honored with a spot on Built In's prestigious Best Places to Work list.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In has recognized Blueprint Prep as one of the winners in its 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual awards program celebrates companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and highlights both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Being named one of Built In's Best Places to Work is a great honor for our team," says Matt Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Prep. "At Blueprint, we work tirelessly to foster a supportive, collaborative, and trailblazing workplace where team members thrive. I'm grateful that we've been recognized among such accomplished companies for our culture and commitment to our people."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Blueprint has a strong history of nurturing top talent and empowering employees to thrive. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and celebrated as a leader in advancing women in the workplace, Blueprint's accolades reflect its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment.

Employees get access to top-tier benefits designed for a modern workforce, including a remote-first culture—with flexible time off, including unlimited PTO and dedicated Wellness Days, an annual home office allowance, and monthly remote work stipends to support productivity. Their comprehensive health benefits cover medical, dental, and vision care, complemented by a 401(k) match to help secure employees' financial futures.

"We truly believe that investing in our employees is key to our success as a company," says Riley. "We prioritize competitive benefits, flexible work arrangements, and ongoing learning and development opportunities. Our goal is to not only attract top talent, but also retain and nurture our current team members."

To learn more about Blueprint Prep and view current job opportunities, visit blueprintprep.com

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. https://blueprintprep.com/

