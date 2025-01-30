Blueprint Prep's Annual $20,000 Law School Scholarship Now Open for Submissions

Now in its fifth year, the annual scholarship program originated from Blueprint Prep's goal to remove financial barriers and improve equal opportunity within the legal field.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, the leading platform for innovative test prep, tutoring, and lifelong professional prep solutions, is excited to announce that applications are now open for its 2025 law school scholarship program.

Aspiring law students who plan to take the LSAT in 2025 and matriculate into law school in Fall 2026, are encouraged to apply—no purchase or essay required.

Celebrating its fifth year, the Blueprint Law School Scholarship awards $20,000 towards the recipient's law school tuition, alleviating the financial burden of pursuing a legal education, and giving one exceptional pre-law student the support needed to take the next step toward their legal career.

The Law School Admission Council reports that pursuing a legal education can cost over $150,000, with annual tuition exceeding $50,000 at some institutions. Through its ongoing efforts, Blueprint remains committed to alleviating the financial strain on prospective law students. In addition to its annual scholarship, Blueprint Prep has partnered with esteemed organizations—including the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA), UCLA Law Fellows, and the Latina Lawyers Bar Association—to expand access to LSAT preparation. Through these collaborations, Blueprint has provided over 1,000 students with free LSAT prep courses, empowering future lawyers with the tools they need to succeed.

"At Blueprint, we're dedicated to breaking down barriers to legal education," said Matt Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Prep. "Our LSAT prep partnerships and annual law school scholarship reflect our commitment to supporting aspiring lawyers, providing them with the resources they need to succeed, and helping create a more diverse and accessible legal profession."

Meet Last Year's Recipient

Last year's scholarship recipient, Manal A., is deeply committed to supporting underprivileged communities and advocating for those who are often overlooked. She hopes to build a career in law working for the people in the public interest sector.

"Receiving the Blueprint scholarship has had a profound impact on my law school journey," said Manal. "Thanks to this scholarship, I now have the freedom to consider going to out-of-state schools that more closely align with my interests."

Manal advises prospective law students to start preparing for the LSAT earlier than they might anticipate, build strong, genuine relationships with their professors, and believe in themselves by applying to a wide range of law schools.

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take!" said Manal.

The Blueprint Prep $20K Law School Scholarship runs from January 15, 2025 through May 31, 2025. Visit Blueprint's website to learn more and apply.

To explore Blueprint Prep's lifelong professional prep solutions, visit blueprintprep.com

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, and NPs. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT.

SOURCE Blueprint Test Preparation LLC