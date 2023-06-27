Blueprint Raises $9 Million Series A to Help Mental Health Clinicians Deliver Higher-Quality Care in Less Time

Blueprint has helped over 4,500 clinicians provide data-driven care to more than 180,000 patients, with patients experiencing a 44 percent faster response to treatment

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint , the technology platform helping mental health clinicians deliver higher-quality care in less time, today announced its $9 million Series A co-led by Ensemble VC and Lightbank , with participation from Bonfire Ventures , Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund , TAU Ventures , Data Tech Fund , and select angel investors. Blueprint provides easy-to-use software for mental health clinicians to help them deliver effective, efficient, and personalized patient care through actionable data and insights. With the help of Blueprint's platform, over 180,000 patients have access to higher-quality mental health care.

"Blueprint's mission is to empower clinicians to provide high-quality care in less time, so that we can save lives and improve care for patients suffering from mental health conditions," said Danny Freed, founder and CEO at Blueprint. "Our actionable and easy-to-use software is helping our customers transition to providing measurement-based care, creating a new standard for measuring outcomes where there have been none, and saving valuable time and resources to reduce burnout and help more patients."

Despite the fact that the U.S. has the highest number of mental health clinicians per capita compared to any other country, the mental health crisis has reached epidemic levels. A record-high 29 percent of adults report being diagnosed with depression in their lifetime. The U.S. spent $280 billion on mental health in 2020, yet only 13 percent of patients with access to care achieved lasting improvement. The industry has traditionally lacked technology solutions to help clinicians track data and measure and improve effectiveness of treatment over time.

In contrast to this status quo that is still largely based on subjective assessment and trial-and-error treatment, Blueprint provides data-driven insights to help clinicians inform their work and improve patient outcomes. Patients have the ability to share honest feedback and perspectives about their therapeutic sessions, and these findings give their clinician a "blueprint" to help inform their future treatment. Patients using Blueprint respond to treatment up to 44 percent faster compared to conventional mental health services.

"The secret sauce to company success lies in the founders and teams who turn ideas into game-changing products," said Conrad Shang, Managing Partner at Ensemble VC. "We were impressed by Danny and his team's ability to fundamentally transform the way clinicians measure, track, and deliver better patient outcomes. We've seen Blueprint's profound impact on clinicians and patients, and believe the company will continue shaping the future of mental health care."

For clinicians, Blueprint:

Offers suggested session plans to surface the most important changes and events since the last session.

Provides in-session guidance to deliver the right evidence-based interventions at the right time.

Auto-generates clinical documentation for each session based on discrete data captured before, during, and after sessions, saving clinicians up to two hours per week on administrative work.

per week on administrative work. Drives a 25 percent reduction in no-shows and cancellations, helping increase effectiveness of treatment and keeping patients stay on track toward their goals.

For patients, Blueprint:

Makes treatment more efficient and effective, helping save patients time and money while ensuring better health outcomes.

Provides progress tracking across symptoms, sleep, exercise, and treatment goals to stay connected and confident through the inevitable ups and downs of a mental health journey.

Offers therapeutic homework and quick assignments to put learnings from a session into practice throughout the week and keep patients on track between sessions.

Gives patients safety nets with easier access to crisis resources in times of need.

"Blueprint has become an essential tool for our practice, saving us hours a week on documentation and paperwork and empowering us to spend more quality time with our patients," explained Amy Green, LCSW, PMH-C, IMH-E, ERYT, founder and executive director at Nashville Collaborative Counseling Center. "My team and I are focused on providing our patients with the best care possible. Blueprint helps us track results and suggest areas of improvement during treatment plans to help patients feel better faster."

Since Blueprint announced its seed round in 2020, the company has experienced rapid growth and impact in improving access to high-quality mental health care. Approximately 4,500 clinicians across 34 states are utilizing its platform. Blueprint has generated insights from more than one million completed sessions, creating one of the world's largest multimodal mental healthcare datasets equating to 10 million days of information.

The new funding will go toward supporting key hires across marketing, customer success, and engineering, launching new products and features, and driving clinicians nationwide towards measurement-based care. To learn more, visit: https://www.blueprint-health.com/ .

About Blueprint

Blueprint is a technology platform that helps mental health clinicians provide the highest-quality care and improve outcomes for patients. Blueprint's solution is used to monitor patients between sessions and generate a data-driven "blueprint" for clinicians at the point of care to help inform treatment decisions. Thousands of clinicians across the country use Blueprint to generate better outcomes more quickly for hundreds of thousands of patients. Based in Chicago, Illinois, the company has raised $14 million in total funding to date. To learn more, visit: https://www.blueprint-health.com/ .

SOURCE Blueprint