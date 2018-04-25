Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

Blueprint believes that this recognition from Gartner validates their strategy of empowering companies to deliver successful products to market by driving innovation, collaboration, and alignment throughout the development lifecycle and positions them as an important disruptive force in a rapidly evolving market.

"We are extremely proud that Blueprint has been acknowledged by Gartner in this Magic Quadrant. To us, our recognition in this Magic Quadrant is great validation of our unique commitment to supporting enterprise organizations at all stages of their Agile transformation," said Dan Shimmerman, Blueprint CEO.

Blueprint is one of eleven vendors recognized in the Magic Quadrant.

Storyteller, Blueprint's EAP solution that is disrupting the market, is an enterprise-class platform purpose-built for scaling Agile development practices.

Blueprint believes that Storyteller's unique value in the EAP market, with its robust automation, collaboration and re-use features, arises from its use of visual models, which enable business and IT stakeholders to collaboratively define customer journeys, value streams, and business processes. This design-focused approach to development enables customers to focus on strategically defining the product they want to build from a customer-value perspective, rather than simply tracking the progress of their development work.

According to the report, "Toolchain-based DevOps practices are the norm, and EAP tools are becoming a part of that toolchain. This places emphasis on the ability of EAP tools to integrate with and consume data from other tools in the chain for planning, reporting and analysis. As enterprises are moving away from traditional project-based application development to product-oriented, continuous value streams, planning, budgeting and other governance activities are changing — demanding that tools change as well."

"We are extremely proud that Storyteller is resonating so strongly with the market," said Tony Higgins, Chief Technology Officer at Blueprint. "Blueprint's combination of best-in-class solutions, paired with some of the most experienced consultants in the industry, means that our customers are truly equipped to succeed in this next wave of Agile development and take their transformations to new heights."

Click here to download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, by Keith James Mann, Thomas E. Murphy, Nathan Wilson, Mike West, April 23, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Blueprint

Blueprint provides industry-leading Agile planning and compliance management solutions that accelerate and de-risk the digital transformation of enterprise organizations. Our products – Blueprint Storyteller and Blueprint Regulatory Compliance Manager – resolve the complex development challenges many IT organizations face. These closed-loop solutions drive innovation, collaboration, and alignment; ensure regulatory compliance; and protect the business value of products from definition to delivery.

More than half of all Fortune 100 companies across the globe have chosen to partner with Blueprint to transform the way their organization delivers value through technology.

For more information, please visit www.blueprintsys.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-recognized-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-agile-planning-tools-300636554.html

SOURCE Blueprint Software Systems

Related Links

http://www.blueprintsys.com/

