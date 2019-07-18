Blueprint Recovery Center Hosts 5K for Addiction

CONCORD, N.H., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Recovery Center ( www.blueprintrecoverycenter.com ) has partnered with Next Level Church of Concord, New Hampshire, on the Run For the One 5K to help assist individuals currently battling substance abuse. Next Level Church hopes to work alongside Blueprint Recovery Center in many capacities that will better serve their community as well as raise awareness about substance use disorders. The money raised for the 5K will go to a Blueprint Recovery Center client for aftercare.

"One type of aftercare that we are looking to help fund, is sober living. Insurance doesn't cover this service so people need funding for a deposit to put down and move in, once they have completed their treatment. I am currently in the process of trying to secure sponsorships for the event from community organizations and businesses," said Christina Marchese of Next Level Church.

The race will begin at 8 A.M. on Labor Day, September 2nd, at 5 different Next Level Church locations, as well as the ability to "virtually run" by signing up before August 15th. For details on the race and tickets, visit Blueprint Recovery Center online.

CONTACT: Jonathan Gerson

Executive Director, Blueprint Recovery

603-513-1272

jgerson@blueprintrecoverycenter.com

www.blueprintrecoverycenter.com

SOURCE Blueprint Recovery Center

Related Links

https://www.blueprintrecoverycenter.com

