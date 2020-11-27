Blueprint Studios and San Francisco Ballet Partner to Create Nutcracker Online

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blueprint Studios, an event design and production company, is partnering with the San Francisco Ballet to create Nutcracker Online. For the first time ever, San Francisco Ballet's spectacular Nutcracker is presented alongside a virtual, immersive format and available to all to view from the comfort of their home.

Blueprint Studios and San Francisco Ballet have combined the best of in-person and virtual events to mimic attending the War Memorial Opera House for a ballet performance. Nutcracker Online is an interactive experience where attendees can enjoy the Nutcracker stream in HD, tour the virtual opera house, learn choreography from the San Francisco Ballet company, snap and download photos from a custom Nutcracker-themed photobooth, get a behind-the-scenes look at the production and meet the orchestra.

"We're excited to bring Nutcracker Online to a global audience and enable ballet fans everywhere the opportunity to experience the ballet in new and engaging ways," said Kelly Tweeddale, Executive Director of San Francisco Ballet. "Blueprint Studios' event design expertise and Illumeet's technology platform have been the perfect solution to replicate every aspect of the live ballet experience, virtually, from the first act to the final curtain."

Nutcracker Online is powered by Blueprint Studios' Illumeet Virtual Event Platform (VEP) -- a proprietary solution for virtual events that enable brands to deliver content, connect with consumers, and create memorable online experiences. Illumeet's cloud-based technology helps power digital experiences and provide organizations with creative control over the attendee journey, in immersive ways currently unseen in the social and cultural scene.

"We are thrilled to partner with San Francisco Ballet to bring the Nutcracker to homes across the globe," said Mircea Manea, Founder of Blueprint Studios. "In this new virtual era, it is important for brands to find innovative and exciting ways to connect with audiences with a global vision. Our team of designers and developers help bridge the gap between in-person and virtual events."

Tickets for Nutcracker Online, running November 27 to December 31, are on sale through sfballet.org . To learn more about Blueprint Studios and their new virtual offerings, visit blueprintstudios.com/virtual .

About Blueprint Studios

Headquartered in San Francisco, with locations in Napa, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, Blueprint Studios is a 20-plus year event design and production agency dedicated to creating immersive experiences for brands, corporations, and industry partners. Blueprint Studios specializes in Fortune 100 corporate programs and social affairs while delivering full-service event strategy and design in addition to the largest specialty rental collection on the West Coast.

About San Francisco Ballet

San Francisco Ballet, long recognized for pushing boundaries in dance, has enjoyed a long and rich tradition of artistic "firsts" since its founding in 1933, including performing the first American productions of Swan Lake and Nutcracker, as well as the first 20th-century American Coppélia. SF Ballet is one of the three largest ballet companies in the United States and currently presents more than 100 performances annually, both locally and internationally. The mission of SF Ballet is to share its joy of dance with the widest possible audience—in its community and worldwide—and to provide the highest caliber of dance training in its School. Under the direction of Helgi Tomasson, the Company has achieved an international reputation as one of the preeminent ballet companies in the world.

