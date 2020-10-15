Blueprint Studios Expands Virtual Service Offerings for Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when traditional Hollywood award shows and receptions are on hold, experiential design company, Blueprint Studios , launches a new service to help their partners in Hollywood host memorable virtual events, fulfilling a growing desire to transform iconic entertainment industry traditions.

Blueprint Studios gives brands an opportunity to engage their attendees virtually in new, innovative ways through a virtual event platform (VEP) complete with interactive exhibits, live stream integration, peer-to-peer networking rooms, and 3D virtual exploration spaces (VES) that transcend real-world limits. Paired with full-service event design and planning, Blueprint Studios tailors' immersive experiences for brands, companies and diverse event audiences.

"It's important for event industry leaders to embrace innovation and challenge the norm when it comes to the evolution of virtual, hybrid and live events. Our clients look to us for creative ways to sustain and grow their business during these unprecedented times," said Mircea Manea, Founding Partner at Blueprint Studios.

Blueprint Studios recently partnered with The Television Academy to help reimagine their 2020 Emmys Nominee Receptions. The result was five consecutive nights of connecting award nominees with their fellow actors, directors, and producers in a robust virtual environment. Nominees from around the globe came together to congratulate each other while celebrating accomplishments within their peer groups and interacting within an exclusive virtual platform, filled with welcome speeches, highlight reels, presentations, and exclusive peer group suites.

"The Television Academy had the pleasure of partnering with Blueprint Studios for a series of virtual Emmy nominee recognition events. This was the first-ever virtual Emmy season and Blueprint Studios was a fantastic partner as we executed a series of 5 nights of virtual events. The creativity, customer service, and rapid response time were amongst the many things that stood out and made our experience with Blueprint Studios so outstanding." said Barb Held, Vice President, Event Production, Television Academy.

Blueprint Studios is excited to partner with companies on a global scale to create captivating settings and reshape the future of online events. To learn more about Blueprint Studios and their new virtual offerings, visit blueprintstudios.com/virtual .

About Blueprint Studios

Founded by Mircea Manea, Blueprint Studios is an event design agency dedicated to creating immersive experiences for brands, corporations, and industry partners. Blueprint Studios specializes in Fortune 100 corporate programs and social affairs while delivering full-service event strategy and design in addition to the largest specialty rental collection on the West Coast. Blueprint Studios is headquartered in San Francisco, with locations in Napa, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

