Blueprint Studios Founder Launches Cloud-Based Virtual Event Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Illumeet , a cloud-based technology company, is launching its proprietary platform for virtual events that enables brands to deliver content, connect with consumers, and create memorable virtual experiences. Illumeet is a comprehensive web-based ecosystem that offers innovative digital solutions that exceed the functionalities of online meetings or webinars.

Companies now have the ability to build interactive online experiences that go beyond traditional virtual events. Through its immersive interactive event platform solutions, Illumeet is packed with rich features that mimic in-person events through engaging content, interactive applications, and live networking opportunities. Illumeet's platforms transform event experiences by creating novel digital environments fit with engaging media and content while allowing attendees to come together and have meaningful interactions online.

Illumeet offers a wide range of proprietary applications and out-of-the-box tools that integrate seamlessly within the platform while also standing on their own. These include:

A high-definition global audio and video meeting and webinar application.

A brandable digital photo booth solution for socially distanced events where guests can use their own devices to snap photos from anywhere in the world.

A content publishing application that boosts editorial content by creating animated documents for magazines, catalogs, brochures, and presentations.

Robust data analytics and reporting that offers illuminating insights into attendee activity and usage.

Along with delivering the ultimate virtual event experience to consumers, Illumeet is dedicated to providing industry leaders with creative control over the attendee journey in ways currently impossible through other virtual event solutions. Illumeet allows for global connectivity that is cost-effective and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand the importance of a truly unique and immersive experience for companies and their attendees alike," said Mircea Manea, Illumeet Founder. "Illumeet brings human and social elements to virtual events through interactive and collective experiences and engaging networking opportunities. We have recognized that accepting the status quo for online events is not an option and we want to empower our clients with the tools to meet their business needs."

Illumeet is excited to partner with companies on a global scale to create captivating settings and reshape the future of online events. To learn more about Illumeet and its latest offerings, visit illumeet.com .

About Illumeet

Founded in 2020, Illumeet was started by Mircea Manea to meet the needs of the quickly evolving online events industry. Illumeet offers a unique and proprietary software stack that gives companies a functional, immersive, and user-friendly experience for event attendees. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

