Blueprint Title Introduces Smart Tools and Transparent Pricing Designed for Real Estate Investors, Builders, and REITs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Title , a title and escrow company for real estate investors, builders, and REITs, today announced its proprietary digital platform offering smart tools and transparent pricing that will transform real estate closings.

According to 2019 CoreLogic research on home purchasing activity in the U.S., volume-buying among real estate investors and builders is on the rise, especially in high-rent housing markets. Yet the title and escrow process has largely remained static, with a priority focus on the typical home buying consumer who secures a traditional mortgage. This one-size-fits-all approach to closing is neither efficient nor cost-effective for frequent and sophisticated property purchasers.

"Real estate investors aren't home-buying consumers. They need quick, affordable and turnkey closings to consistently buy and sell property," said Steve Berneman, Blueprint Title CEO and founder. "At Blueprint, we're meeting this need by reimagining the closing process with professional buyers in mind, using technology to deliver cost savings to an expanding buyer category."

From honest pricing, e-signature transactions that cater to the buyer's or seller's convenience, and smart-document management, Blueprint Title's tailored approach to closing saves customers time and money. With current operations in more than 10 states and plans to expand to viable investor markets throughout 2020, Blueprint Title is transforming the closing process into a transparent and hassle-free event for volume buyers and sellers.

"We help homeowners across the country, so we need a closing partner who understands our process and efficiently solves problems," said Tim Heyl, CEO of Austin-based Homeward. "The team at Blueprint understands that closing time and closing costs matter. Blueprint's e-closing, document management, and cost-structure helps us and our sellers."

Appointment of CTO and Funding Validate Market Opportunity

In addition to the launch of the company's smart tools and models, Blueprint Title announced the appointment of Michael Anderson as Chief Technology Officer. As part of the leadership team, Michael Anderson will help Blueprint to simplify the closing process through smart templates, client-facing portals, tech-assisted risk analysis, and a suite of API offerings.

To support expansion plans and further develop its technology offerings, the company also recently secured $8.5 million in Series A financing led by Santander Innoventures, along with Greycroft, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Mucker Capital, Tribeca Early Stage Partners, and others. Blueprint Title will leverage this early-stage funding to broaden operations and expand to 25 states by the end of 2020.

"We see a lot of opportunity at the cross sections of insurtech and real-estate tech. Blueprint Title's service offering is well-timed with the increasing market need for alternative closing solutions for real estate investors," said Chris Gottschalk, Senior Advisor, Santander Innoventures. "With Blueprint's experience in law, technology, and real estate, the company is well positioned to innovate the closing process for repeat real estate buyers."

To learn more about how Blueprint Title is making real estate purchasing easier, more transparent, and less expensive, visit blueprinttitle.com .

About Blueprint Title

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Blueprint Title was founded in 2017 by title attorneys, technology entrepreneurs and real estate developers with the simple belief that real estate investors, builders, and REITs deserve more from a title company, including professional service, current technology and transparent pricing. Blueprint Title is currently available in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, Maryland, DC, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, with plans to expand to new and growing investor markets throughout the Midwest, South and Pacific throughout 2020. For more information, visit blueprinttitle.com .

