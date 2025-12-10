Bluerock Announces Listing of Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund Shares and New Fund Name

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock is pleased to announce that shares of the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund (the "Fund") will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on or about December 16, 2025.

In connection with the listing, the Fund will change its name to the Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund to reflect the unique value it brings to investors as the only listed closed-end fund on the market to offer access to private institutional real estate. Following the listing, the Fund's shares will be traded on the NYSE under the ticker BPRE, providing shareholders with daily liquidity on the NYSE at market price.

"The conversion to a listed closed-end fund will allow for full daily liquidity while also enabling more agile capital deployment, better positioning the Fund to capitalize on the attractive buying opportunities in today's private real estate market at a time when valuations are historically compelling. We believe this may lead to enhanced total returns and in turn, stronger distributions to investors over time," said Ryan MacDonald, Bluerock's Chief Investment Officer.

For additional information about the Fund, please visit BPREfund.com.

For copies of the Fund's filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov or the Company's website at BPREfund.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today, Bluerock has more than $19 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the ability of the Fund to complete the listing of the common shares on a national securities exchange, the price at which the common shares may trade on a national securities exchange, and failure to list the common shares on a national securities exchange, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

