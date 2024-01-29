Bluerock Capital Markets Hires 1031 Exchange Professional Gil Savransky as Managing Director, Bluerock Value Exchange

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Capital Markets ("BCM"), a leading distributor of institutional alternative investment products and the dedicated dealer manager for Bluerock ("Bluerock"), announced today that it has hired Gil Savransky as Managing Director, Bluerock Value Exchange. Mr. Savransky will be responsible for supporting the strategic growth and development of Bluerock Value Exchange's ("BVEX") 1031 exchange/DST programs across Bluerock's independent broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and wirehouse distribution channels at a national level.

Mr. Savransky joins BCM during a period of significant distribution growth across its suite of alternative investment products, which focus on providing investors with predictable income, capital appreciation potential, and on-going tax benefits. Bluerock, a national provider of 1031 exchange / DST programs since 2005, with expertise in all major commercial and residential sectors that has delivered a 12% average IRR to investors across its full-cycle DST programs.     

"Gil brings tremendous 1031 exchange knowledge, relationship and business development expertise and great energy for our investors", said Josh Hoffman, President of Bluerock Value Exchange. "His consultative approach and deep real estate knowledge are invaluable to the advisors who work with him." Mr. Hoffman adds.   

Mr. Savransky brings more than 15 years of 1031 exchange/DST, tax deferral strategies, client and practice management and real estate expertise to the role.  Prior to joining BCM, Mr. Savransky served as a Senior Vice President at Inland Securities Corporation, and held Vice President roles at Griffin Capital and VREIT. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona.  He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.    

About Bluerock
Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today Bluerock has more than $14 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

About Bluerock Capital Markets
Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC ("BCM") serves as the managing broker dealer for Bluerock and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Formed in 2010, BCM distributes a broad range of institutional investment products with potential for growth, income, and tax benefits exclusively through broker dealers and investment professionals.  BCM was a top five capital fundraiser over the prior 5-year period (2018-2023) among all active managing broker dealers in RIA/ broker dealer distribution channel (excluding HNW + institutional channels, source: Robert A. Stanger Market Pulse).

About Bluerock Value Exchange
Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031 exchange DST offerings with a 19-year track record with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has provided 1031 exchange programs encompass approximately $2.5 billion in total property value and 13 million square feet of property.

