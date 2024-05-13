Bluerock Capital Markets Hires Jeffrey Klepacki as Executive Vice President and National Sales Manager

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Capital Markets ("BCM"), a leading distributor of institutional alternative investment products and the dedicated dealer manager for Bluerock, announced today that it has hired industry veteran Jeffrey Klepacki to serve as Executive Vice President and National Sales Manager. In this role, Mr. Klepacki will be responsible for supervising and managing the company's senior national sales teams and supporting the strategic growth and development of Bluerock investment programs across all intermediary distribution channels including the independent broker-dealer, RIA/family office, bank trust, regional member firm and wirehouse distribution channels. Mr. Klepacki will further directly oversee the growth of Bluerock offered investment programs with key 3rd party distribution partner platforms.

Mr. Klepacki joins BCM during a period of significant distribution growth across its suite of credit and real estate alternative investment products which includes interval funds, REITs, and 1031 exchange/DST programs. The firm is also pursuing a number of new product initiatives that will broaden Bluerock's investment offerings to both retail and institutional investors.

Mr. Klepacki brings more than 23 years of securities industry experience and 16 years of sales management experience to his role at Bluerock. Prior to joining BCM, Mr. Klepacki held prominent senior distribution roles with some of the largest asset management firms in the industry including Vontobel, Aberdeen Standard, Capital Group/American Funds, Delaware Investments and Allianz Global Investors. In his new executive role, Mr. Klepacki will report directly to BCM's CEO Jeffrey Schwaber.

Mr. Klepacki resides in New Jersey and is a three-time Olympian who represented the United States in three Olympic Games (Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000) on the men's rowing team as well as in multiple World Championships. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Rutgers University and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities licenses.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today Bluerock has more than $18 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

About Bluerock Capital Markets

Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC ("BCM") serves as the managing broker dealer for Bluerock and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Formed in 2010, BCM distributes a broad range of institutional investment products with potential for growth, income, and tax benefits exclusively through broker dealers and investment professionals. BCM was a top five capital fundraiser over the prior 5-year period (2018-2023) among all active managing broker dealers in RIA/ broker dealer distribution channel (excluding HNW + institutional channels, source: Robert A. Stanger Market Pulse).

SOURCE Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC