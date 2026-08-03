Bluerock Expands Wealth Distribution Team with Three Senior Regional Vice Presidents, Strengthening Advisor Coverage Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock, a leading alternative asset manager with more than $20 billion in acquired and managed assets, today announced the expansion of its wealth distribution team with the appointment of three senior divisional leaders as Senior Regional Vice Presidents at Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC ("BCM"), the dedicated dealer manager for Bluerock.

Jeff Spah, Senior Regional Vice President, Bluerock Capital Markets Jeff Waszak, Senior Regional Vice President, Bluerock Capital Markets Mick McClendon, Senior Regional Vice President, Bluerock Capital Markets

The new hires add experienced coverage across three key regions of the country. Mick McClendon will lead coverage of the Southeast and Atlantic West regions, Jeff Spah will lead the Mountain Desert region and serve as the firm's Head of Internal Sales, and Jeff Waszak will lead the Midwest.

The appointments deepen BCM's coverage of financial advisors across the independent broker-dealer, wirehouse, and registered investment advisor channels, placing seasoned professionals closer to the advisors they serve. The investment reflects Bluerock's continued commitment to the wealth channel and to serving as a long-term partner to the advisors who allocate to alternatives on behalf of their clients.

"Mick, Jeff, and Jeff each bring deep, established relationships with financial advisors and a proven track record of raising capital in their markets," said Ramin Kamfar, Founder and CEO of Bluerock. "Just as important, they bring a consultative approach, pairing access to our pioneering platform of alternative solutions – spanning 1031 and 721 exchanges, public and private real estate, alternative credit, and qualified opportunity zones – with the education and practice management resources that help advisors grow their businesses."

Divisional Sales Leadership

Mick McClendon joins as Senior Regional Vice President for the Southeast and Atlantic West regions and is based in Tampa, Florida. He brings more than 25 years of capital markets experience across capital raising, sales management, and key account development. Mr. McClendon joins BCM from Capital Square and previously held senior capital markets and distribution roles at CIM Group, Inland Securities, and Wells Real Estate Funds. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, and 66 licenses.

Jeff Spah joins as Senior Regional Vice President for the Mountain Desert region and Head of Internal Sales, and is based in Arizona. He brings over 25 years of financial services experience, including 19 years focused on private markets, tax-advantaged strategies, private credit, and direct real estate. Mr. Spah most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development at International Trade & Investments, and previously held senior distribution roles at Inland Securities Corporation, ICON Investments and Cole Real Estate Investments. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Jeff Waszak joins as Senior Regional Vice President for the Midwest and is based in Illinois. He brings 12 years of financial services experience, focused on alternative investments, including private markets and tax-advantaged strategies. Mr. Waszak joins BCM from CIM Group, where he served as Vice President, External Wholesaler, and previously held senior distribution roles at Inland Securities Corporation. He is a graduate of North Central College and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today, Bluerock has more than $20 billion in acquired, managed, and disposed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

SOURCE Bluerock