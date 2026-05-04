Bluerock Hires Real Estate Credit Veteran Tyler Kimball as Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Credit

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock announced today that it has hired Tyler Kimball as Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Credit. Mr. Kimball will report directly to Ryan MacDonald, Chief Investment Officer, and will lead Bluerock's real estate credit platform, overseeing origination, underwriting, portfolio management, and asset management across the firm's real estate credit activities.

Mr. Kimball joins Bluerock, a leading alternative asset manager with more than $19.5 billion in acquired and managed assets. His appointment reflects Bluerock's conviction in real estate credit as one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the market today. Mr. Kimball will be central to executing Bluerock's strategy in next-generation real estate sectors and to the firm's longer-term plans to expand its capabilities across new investment vehicles over time.

Bluerock has been active in real estate credit since 2002, generating a 15% gross IRR and zero realized losses across its credit portfolio.1 With an estimated $2 trillion in commercial real estate debt maturing between 2026 and 2028, demand for private capital solutions continues to create a substantial and growing opportunity.2

In his new role, Mr. Kimball's near-term focus will be on sourcing and executing direct lending and structured credit opportunities in Bluerock's core sectors — including residential multifamily and industrial — where the firm has extensive operating experience and established sponsor relationships.

"Bluerock has built a differentiated platform with a proven track record in real estate credit spanning more than two decades," said Mr. Kimball. "The real estate credit market today presents a significant opportunity, and Bluerock is well-positioned to deliver on it for investors."

Mr. Kimball previously served as a Managing Director at Axonic Capital, where he spent over a decade as part of a team that sourced and executed more than $10 billion of real estate transactions. His experience spans lending, structured credit, and special situations, and he brings deep relationships across sponsors, brokers, and lending partners nationwide. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Redwood Trust and JLL. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

"Tyler brings a rare combination of origination relationships, portfolio management depth, and experience across the full public and private credit spectrum," said Mr. MacDonald. "His ability to source, structure, and manage investments across the capital stack is exactly what we need to build a best-in-class real estate credit platform, and we look forward to what he will accomplish here."

Mr. Kimball is based in Bluerock's New York headquarters.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today, Bluerock has more than $19.5 billion in acquired, managed, and disposed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

¹ Represents all realized and unrealized residential real estate credit transactions across all direct real estate programs since the firm's inception in 2002. As of August 30, 2025. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

² Moody's, Mortgage Bankers Association, J.P. Morgan Asset Management as of December 31, 2024.

SOURCE Bluerock