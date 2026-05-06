BlueRock Open Sources MCP Python Hooks for Real-Time MCP Server Visibility

Lightweight Python sensor for MCP servers adds real-time visibility in minutes, no code changes, and runs with your workload

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock today announced the open source release of BlueRock MCP Python Hooks, a lightweight runtime observability tool for Python. It captures MCP server activity by inspecting the protocol, providing consistent visibility across environments without external dependencies.

As adoption of MCP servers accelerates into the tens of thousands, developers and platform teams are increasingly responsible for systems that make decisions and execute actions in real time. However, visibility into how those systems behave has not kept pace.

Developers can see requests and logs, but often lack visibility into what actually happens inside their Python-based MCP servers. They cannot easily observe tool invocation details, session lifecycle events, module imports, or subprocess activity, especially when that behavior originates from dependencies. BlueRock MCP Python Hooks captures these signals directly at runtime, making it easier to debug issues, understand system behavior, and operate MCP servers with confidence without code changes or workflow disruption.

Real-Time MCP Visibility Without Changing How You Build

BlueRock MCP Python Hooks instruments Python applications at runtime and captures MCP and system-level behavior with detailed runtime context. It is designed to make runtime visibility simple, immediate, and consistent across environments.

Key capabilities include:

MCP lifecycle visibility — tool invocation, session activity, and client-server interactions

— tool invocation, session activity, and client-server interactions Runtime signals — subprocess activity, security-sensitive system operations

— subprocess activity, security-sensitive system operations Import and dependency tracking — module loading across the full execution environment

— module loading across the full execution environment Structured event output — JSON/NDJSON for integration with existing pipelines

— JSON/NDJSON for integration with existing pipelines Startup-level instrumentation — captures behavior from interpreter start, including dependencies

— captures behavior from interpreter start, including dependencies Workload-native observability — runs inside the application and stays consistent across environments

Developers can begin capturing events in minutes using a simple runtime command, with no changes to application code. For example, developers can immediately see MCP tool calls, arguments, and module activity as structured events as their application runs.

Together, these capabilities give developers a clear view into how MCP systems behave at runtime, not just what requests were made.

"Teams have moved very quickly to adopt MCP and agent-driven architectures, but visibility into the tool executions and what those systems actually do at runtime hasn't caught up," said Jeremiah Lowin, CEO of Prefect and creator of FastMCP. "Understanding what's happening at MCP runtime is a natural next step for developers as these systems become more critical."

Built for the MCP and Agentic Developer Community

BlueRock MCP Python Hooks is built for the growing community of developers and teams building MCP servers and agent-driven systems, from individual builders to organizations operating MCP infrastructure at scale.

Developers can wrap existing MCP servers and begin capturing event activity in minutes without refactoring or adding instrumentation code. This makes it easy to introduce visibility late in development or directly in production environments.

For service providers and platform teams running their own MCP servers, BlueRock MCP Python Hooks provides a flexible way to expose the MCP protocol events for internal monitoring of the tool execution path. Because it emits structured events and does not depend on proprietary infrastructure, teams can route data into their own systems and integrate with existing observability stacks.

"We're seeing a clear pattern—teams can build MCP systems quickly, but they reach a point where they don't fully understand what those systems are doing in production," said Harold Byun, CEO of BlueRock. "Visibility into tool execution for better governing of the agentic execution layer is becoming a requirement, not a nice-to-have, and this release gives MCP builders that clarity from the start."

As an open source project released under the Apache 2.0 license, BlueRock MCP Python Hooks enables developers to inspect how runtime hooks are implemented, extend instrumentation for their own use cases, and integrate output into existing tools and workflows. Events are emitted in structured formats that can be easily routed into standard observability stacks, including OpenTelemetry pipelines, Grafana, and other monitoring systems.

The goal is to make MCP systems easier to understand, debug, and operate as they scale.

Availability

BlueRock MCP Python Hooks is available today: https://github.com/bluerock-io/bluerock

Learn more about BlueRock:

https://www.bluerock.io/developer-hub/mcp-python-hooks

About BlueRock

BlueRock builds tools that help teams understand and control how modern AI-driven systems behave at runtime. As software shifts from static logic to dynamic, multi-step execution across agents, tools, and services, BlueRock provides the visibility and context needed to understand what is happening, why it is happening, and how to manage it with confidence.

SOURCE BlueRock