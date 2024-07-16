Bluerock Hires Alternatives Industry Veteran Julia Phillips as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock announced today that it has hired industry veteran Julia Phillips to serve as Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created position, Ms. Phillips will be responsible for leading the firm's marketing and communications strategy and elevating Bluerock's brand position as a pioneer in the private wealth alternatives space.

Julia Phillips, Bluerock, Chief Marketing Officer

Ms. Phillips joins Bluerock, a leading alternative asset manager with more than $18 billion in acquired and managed assets across a suite of credit and real estate investment products, during a period of significant growth. The firm recently announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to invest in and enter a strategic partnership with The Townsend Group, a preeminent institutional real estate and real asset adviser, deepening its intellectual capital base and allowing Bluerock to develop new investment solutions for retail investors.

"Bluerock has a rich history of developing institutional-quality alternative investment products for private wealth investors ahead of the curve," said Ms. Phillips. "As retail investors increasingly recognize the value of alternative investments in their portfolios, Bluerock is well-positioned to continue to lead the market in delivering innovative, next-generation alternative investment solutions to the private wealth channel."

Ms. Phillips brings over 19 years of marketing and product strategy experience to Bluerock. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Phillips served as a Principal in Blackstone's Private Wealth Solutions Group where she led product marketing for the firm's real estate strategies. Previously, she was the Head of Marketing and Product for Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, a boutique asset manager focused on alternative property sectors. Earlier in her career, Ms. Phillips served in various marketing roles at Cohen & Steers and Principal Global Investors.

"Julia's expertise in developing impactful communication strategies to illustrate the benefits of alternatives allocations will play a key role in Bluerock's growth as we build an industry-leading thought leadership platform to help financial advisors effectively utilize alternative investments to achieve better results for their clients," said Ramin Kamfar, Bluerock's CEO and founder.

Ms. Phillips will be based in the firm's New York headquarters.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Bluerock has more than $18 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

