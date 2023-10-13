Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Announces Fourth Quarter Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

13 Oct, 2023, 15:06 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the fourth quarter of 2023, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.375 per share (the "Series A Preferred Dividends").

The Series A Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: accrued but unpaid dividends of $0.125 per share to be paid on Friday, November 3, 2023 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of Wednesday, October 25, 2023; $0.125 per share to be paid on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, November 24, 2023; and $0.125 per share to be paid on Friday, January 5, 2024 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, December 22, 2023. Newly-issued shares of Series A Preferred Stock held for only a portion of each applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series A Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series A Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated March 14, 2023.

About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets and will seek to target a growing pool of middle-market renters seeking the single-family lifestyle without the upfront and ongoing investments associated with home ownership. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 22, 2023, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

