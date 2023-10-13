Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Announces Fourth Quarter Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the fourth quarter of 2023, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.375 per share (the "Series A Preferred Dividends").

The Series A Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: accrued but unpaid dividends of $0.125 per share to be paid on Friday, November 3, 2023 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of Wednesday, October 25, 2023; $0.125 per share to be paid on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, November 24, 2023; and $0.125 per share to be paid on Friday, January 5, 2024 to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, December 22, 2023. Newly-issued shares of Series A Preferred Stock held for only a portion of each applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series A Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series A Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated March 14, 2023.

About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets and will seek to target a growing pool of middle-market renters seeking the single-family lifestyle without the upfront and ongoing investments associated with home ownership. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.com.

