Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund Announces a Switch to Monthly Distributions and an Increased Distribution Rate

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund ("BPRE" or the "Fund") — formerly the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund — today announced that it will transition from a quarterly to a monthly distribution schedule and increase its distribution rate as a percent of NAV beginning January 2026.

"Transitioning BPRE to a monthly distribution indicates our commitment to providing predictable income to shareholders as we enter this next chapter for BPRE," said Ryan MacDonald, Chief Investment Officer at Bluerock. "The new higher distribution rate is only a start. Our goal is to consistently increase the Fund's distribution as we reallocate capital to the areas where we see the greatest opportunity for higher yields, durable income, and improved risk-adjusted returns," said MacDonald.

BPRE is the only listed closed-end fund offering dedicated access to private institutional real estate - an asset class traditionally accessible only to large institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Through BPRE, shareholders benefit from an income-oriented portfolio of institutional-quality private real estate focused on our high-conviction sectors, complemented by real estate credit and public real estate exposure.

"We believe BPRE offers a singular value proposition in the listed fund universe by delivering access to institutional private real estate in a daily-liquid, exchange-traded vehicle," added MacDonald. "There is a substantial body of research that indicates adding private real estate to a portfolio increases efficiency, improving returns per unit of risk over time."

The Fund's Board of Trustees has declared a monthly distribution for the first quarter of 2026 of $0.1117 per share. The monthly distribution initiative marks another milestone in BPRE's ongoing strategic evolution, including progress toward its expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Bluerock emphasized that decisions regarding distribution policy, portfolio construction, and fund structure remain rooted in its mission to maximize long-term shareholder value.

BPRE has a decade-long track record of delivering current income and attractive risk-adjusted returns through diversified exposure to institutional private real estate and complementary public real estate strategies. The transition to monthly distribution is expected to further enhance shareholder experience and reinforce the Fund's income-focused objectives.

Distributions will be paid in accordance with the following schedule: January 30, 2026, to holders of record as of January 16, 2026; February 27, 2026, to holders of record as of February 13, 2026; and March 27, 2026, to holders of record as of March 12, 2026.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager based in New York with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and manage multiple well-recognized real estate private and public company platforms. Today, Bluerock has more than $19 billion in acquired and managed assets and offers a complementary suite of public and private investment programs, with both short and long-term goals, to individual investors seeking solutions aimed at providing predictable income, capital growth, and tax benefits.

