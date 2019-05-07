Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter Highlights

Total revenues grew 23% to $51.5 million for the quarter, from $41.9 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 was ($0.53) per share, as compared to ($0.40) per share in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders includes non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense, of $0.74 per share in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $0.59 per share for the prior year period.

per share in the first quarter of 2019 compared to per share for the prior year period. Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 29% to $27.1 million, from $21.0 million in the prior year period.

Same store revenue and NOI increased 5.8% and 9.0% respectively, as compared to the prior year period.

Core funds from operations attributable to common shares and units ("CFFO") increased 3% to $6.3 million , from $6.1 million in the prior year period. CFFO per share was $0.20 for the first quarter as compared to $0.20 in the prior year period.

, from in the prior year period. CFFO per share was for the first quarter as compared to in the prior year period. Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1625 , an 81% payout ratio on a CFFO basis.

, an 81% payout ratio on a CFFO basis. Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $1 .8 billion.

.8 billion. Completed 273 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving a 26.3% ROI.

Invested $7.8 million to buy out the noncontrolling interest in one asset and invested $8.6 million in senior and mezzanine loans for a redevelopment property.

to buy out the noncontrolling interest in one asset and invested in senior and mezzanine loans for a redevelopment property. Repurchased 505,797 shares of common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total cost of approximately $5.1 million .

"We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter of operating results, further validating our investment thesis of owning highly amenitized apartment communities in knowledge economy growth markets," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "Property NOI is up over 29% and same store NOI is up 9.0% over the prior year. These results demonstrate the continued success of our strategic initiatives and the ability to realize attractive returns on our value-add unit renovation investments. With a robust pipeline of opportunities, we remain committed to our investment strategy and are optimistic about our outlook."

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 was $12.1 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $17.2 million or $0.74 per share in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $14.2 million or $0.59 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the first quarter of 2019 was $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO adds back non-cash, non-operating expenses such as accretion on the Company's Series B preferred stock. CFFO was primarily driven by growth in property NOI of $6.1 million and interest income of $0.6 million arising from significant investment activity. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year increase in interest expense of $4.0 million, general and administrative expenses of $0.3 million, and preferred stock dividends of $2.1 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental

rates 1Q19

1Q18

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 51,466

$ 41,871

22.9%

Property Operating Expenses $ 18,602

$ 15,658

18.8%

NOI $ 27,088

$ 21,017

28.9%

Operating Margin 59.3%

57.3%

200 bps Occupancy Percentage 93.9%

93.5%

40 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,299

$ 1,227

5.9%

(1) Including interest income from related parties





For the first quarter of 2019, property revenues increased by 24.6% compared to the same prior year period primarily attributable to the increased size of the portfolio. Total portfolio NOI was $27.1 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 28.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Property operating expenses were up primarily due to the increased size of the portfolio.

Property NOI margins expanded by 200 basis points to 59.3% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 57.3% of revenue in the prior year quarter.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental

rates 1Q19

1Q18

Variance

Revenues $ 38,725

$ 36,612

5.8%

Property Operating Expenses $ 15,854

$ 15,628

1.4%

NOI $ 22,871

$ 20,984

9.0%

Operating Margin 59.1%

57.3%

180 bps Occupancy Percentage 93.9%

93.5%

40 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,290

$ 1,225

5.3%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 included 28 properties. For the first quarter of 2019, same store NOI was $22.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 9.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Same store property revenues increased by 5.8% compared to the same prior year period, primarily attributable to a 5.3% increase in average rental rates, as well as average occupancy increasing 40 basis points to 93.9%. Same store expenses increased $0.23 million, primarily due to $0.11 million increase in trash, cable and landscaping, $0.06 million of additional real estate taxes due to higher valuations by municipalities, and $0.05 million increase in insurance.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 273 value-add unit upgrades during the first quarter achieving a 26.3% rent premium.

Since inception within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 1,939 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $4,902 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $108 per unit, equating to a 26.3% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of March 31, 2019. The Company has identified approximately 4,550 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations. The Company expects to complete between 900 and 1,200 unit renovations in 2019.

Acquisition Activity

On January 23, 2019, the Company provided a $7.8 million senior loan and a $0.8 million mezzanine loan for a multifamily property undergoing redevelopment.

On January 29, 2019, the Company invested approximately $7.8 million to increase its ownership interest from 85% to 100% in its ARIUM Pine Lakes property.

Balance Sheet

During the first quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $44.0 million through the issuance of 43,955 shares of Series B preferred stock with associated warrants at $1,000 per unit.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $24.3 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, approximately $54.4 million available among its revolving and term credit facilities, and $1.3 billion of debt outstanding.

Dividend

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2019 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A common stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of March 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on April 5, 2019. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record on March 25, 2019, and were paid on April 5, 2019.

On April 12, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of April 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on May 3, 2019, and as of May 24, 2019 and June 25, 2019 which will be paid in cash on June 5, 2019, and July 5, 2019, respectively.

2019 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior guidance. Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2019 CFFO in the range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share. For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 30 of Company's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement available under Investor Relations on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred investments as of March 31, 2019:

Consolidated Operating Properties

Location

Number

of Units

Year Built/

Renovated

(1)

Ownership

Interest

Average Rent (2)

% Occupied

(3) ARIUM at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320

2016

100%

$ 1,311

97% ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

1,215

95% ARIUM Grandewood

Orlando, FL

306

2005

100%

1,394

94% ARIUM Gulfshore

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,325

95% ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,401

97% ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,382

94% ARIUM Palms

Orlando, FL

252

2008

100%

1,315

94% ARIUM Pine Lakes

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,287

94% ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,532

94% Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,607

92% Ashton Reserve

Charlotte, NC

473

2015

100%

1,122

94% Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,292

94% Enders Place at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

220

2003

92%

1,778

93% James on South First

Austin, TX

250

2016

90%

1,244

93% Marquis at Crown Ridge

San Antonio, TX

352

2009

90%

1,014

91% Marquis at Stone Oak

San Antonio, TX

335

2007

90%

1,444

95% Marquis at The Cascades

Tyler, TX

582

2009

90%

1,206

92% Marquis at TPC

San Antonio, TX

139

2008

90%

1,485

92% Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

954

94% Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,294

98% Plantation Park

Lake Jackson, TX

238

2016

80%

1,393

92% Preston View

Morrisville, NC

382

2000

100%

1,121

94% Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,526

98% Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,354

97% Sorrel

Frisco, TX

352

2015

95%

1,279

85% Sovereign

Fort Worth, TX

322

2015

95%

1,365

93% The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

93%

1,247

94% The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,411

94% The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,037

96% The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,412

97% Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

947

90% Villages of Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,129

96% Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,371

95% Consolidated Operating Properties Subtotal/Average

11,286









$ 1,299

94%

























Mezzanine/Preferred Investments

Location

Planned

Number

of Units









Pro Forma

Average Rent





Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,733 (2)



Alexan Southside Place

Houston, TX

270









2,012





Arlo

Charlotte, NC

286









1,507





Cade Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL

90









2,549





Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,469





Flagler Village

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352





Helios

Atlanta, GA

282









1,436 (2)



Leigh House

Raleigh, NC

245









1,271





North Creek Apartments

Leander, TX

259









1,358





Novel Perimeter

Atlanta, GA

320









1,749





Riverside Apartments

Austin, TX

222









1,408





The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

*









*





Vickers Historic Roswell

Roswell, GA

79









3,176





Wayforth at Concord

Concord, NC

150









1,707





Whetstone Apartments

Durham, NC

204









1,278 (2)



Mezzanine and Preferred Investments Subtotal/Average

3,431









$ 1,704

































Portfolio Properties Total/Average

14,717









$ 1,393





































(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if there were no renovations. (2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended March 31, 2019. (3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of March 31, 2019, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage. * The development is in the planning phase; project specifications are in process.

Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)























Three Months Ended











March 31,

















2019



2018

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

















$ 45,690



$ 36,675

Interest income from related parties



















5,776





5,196

Total revenues



















51,466





41,871

Expenses































Property operating



















18,602





15,658

Property management fees



















1,215





992

General and administrative



















5,627





4,669

Acquisition and pursuit costs



















58





43

Weather-related losses, net



















—





168

Depreciation and amortization



















17,230





15,640

Total expenses



















42,732





37,170

Operating income



















8,734





4,701

Other income (expense)































Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



















2,289





2,461

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



















679





—

Interest expense, net



















(16,067)





(10,117)

Total other expense



















(13,099)





(7,656)

Net loss



















(4,365)





(2,955)

Preferred stock dividends



















(10,384)





(8,248)

Preferred stock accretion



















(1,887)





(1,112)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating partnership units



















(4,051)





(2,675)

Partially owned properties



















(492)





(215)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



















(4,543)





(2,890)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

















$ (12,093)



$ (9,425)



































Net loss per common share - Basic

















$ (0.53)



$ (0.40)



































Net loss per common share – Diluted

















$ (0.53)



$ (0.40)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



















23,123,616





24,143,382

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



















23,123,616





24,143,382



Consolidated Balance Sheets First Quarter 2019 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 200,114



$ 200,385

Buildings and improvements



1,548,167





1,546,244

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



58,422





55,050

Construction in progress



659





989

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



1,807,362





1,802,668

Accumulated depreciation



(124,605)





(108,911)

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,682,757





1,693,757

Cash and cash equivalents



24,337





24,775

Restricted cash



22,659





27,469

Notes and accrued interest receivable from related parties



174,068





164,084

Due from affiliates



3,123





2,854

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets



12,332





14,395

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



93,728





89,033

In-place lease intangible assets, net



443





1,768

Total Assets

$ 2,013,447



$ 2,018,135



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,204,905



$ 1,206,136

Revolving credit facilities



78,000





82,209

Accounts payable



1,215





1,486

Other accrued liabilities



25,444





31,690

Due to affiliates



798





726

Distributions payable



12,317





12,073

Total Liabilities



1,322,679





1,334,320



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share,

10,875,000 shares authorized; 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018



139,698





139,545





6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares

authorized; 349,423 and 306,009 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively



311,555





272,842





7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share,

4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018



56,545





56,485

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 229,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



68,705





68,705

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 22,861,084 and 23,322,211

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



228





233

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



300,407





307,938

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(234,363)





(218,531)

Total Stockholders' Equity



134,978





158,346

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating partnership units



21,143





27,613

Partially owned properties



26,849





28,984

Total Noncontrolling Interests



47,992





56,597

Total Equity



182,970





214,943

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,013,447



$ 2,018,135



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common shares and units is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as stock compensation expense, acquisition expenses, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), non-cash interest, one-time weather-related costs, gain or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, and preferred stock accretion. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired four operating properties and four properties held through preferred equity or mezzanine loan investments subsequent to March 31, 2018. Therefore, the results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):









Three Months Ended









March 31,















2019



2018

Net loss attributable to common shares















$ (12,093)



$ (9,425)

Add back: Net loss attributable to operating partnership units

















(4,051)





(2,675)

Net loss attributable to common shares and units

















(16,144)





(12,100)

Common stockholders and operating partnership units pro-rata share of:





























Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)

















16,142





14,831

FFO Attributable to Common Shares and Units

















(2)





2,731

Common stockholders and operating partnership units pro-rata share of:





























Acquisition and pursuit costs

















58





43

Non-cash interest expense

















775





461

Unrealized loss on derivatives

















1,635





—

Weather-related losses, net

















—





165

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

















86





64

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments

















(679)





—

Shareholder activism

















338





—

Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

















(212)





(231)

Non-cash equity compensation

















2,391





1,780

Preferred stock accretion

















1,887





1,112

CFFO Attributable to Common Shares and Units















$ 6,277



$ 6,125

































Per Share and Unit Information:





























FFO Attributable to Common Shares and Units - diluted















$ (0.00)



$ 0.09

CFFO Attributable to Common Shares and Units - diluted















$ 0.20



$ 0.20

































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted

















30,885,006





30,995,775



(1) The real estate depreciation and amortization amount includes our share of consolidated real estate-related depreciation and amortization of intangibles, less amounts attributable to

noncontrolling interests – partially owned properties, and our similar estimated share of unconsolidated depreciation and amortization, which is included in earnings of our unconsolidated

real estate joint venture investments.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).