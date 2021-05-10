Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are encouraged by the substantial sequential reacceleration of rent growth and year over year improvement in same store occupancy which reflect a high-quality affordable Class A portfolio of highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "Our strategy of maintaining occupancy over the past year, along with the favorable positioning of our portfolio, is allowing us to achieve industry-leading lease rate growth."

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $23.6 million or $1.00 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($16.5) million or ($0.70) per diluted share in the prior year period.

or per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of or per diluted share in the prior year period. Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $5.3 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million , or $0.22 per diluted share, in the prior year period, as this year's results were partially impacted by additional capital on the balance sheet.

Portfolio Performance

Collected 97% of rents from multifamily properties for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

. Total rental and other property revenues grew 1.4% to $51.1 million for the quarter from $50.4 million in the prior year period.

for the quarter from in the prior year period. Blended lease rate growth of 3.5%, up 300 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis.

March 2021 average lease growth finished at 5.8%, with renewals at 5.5% and new leases at 6.1%. Average lease growth accelerated to 7.7% growth in April.

average lease growth finished at 5.8%, with renewals at 5.5% and new leases at 6.1%. Average lease growth accelerated to 7.7% growth in April. Portfolio occupancy was 95.8% at March 31, 2021 , up 150 basis points from the prior year.

, up 150 basis points from the prior year. Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") was $31.1 million , consistent with $31.1 million in the prior year period.

, consistent with in the prior year period. Property operating margins were 61.0% compared to 61.7% in the prior year period.

Same store average occupancy expanded 120 basis points and same store average rent increased 1.0%, as compared to the prior year period.

Same store revenue grew 2.0% and same store NOI increased 0.6%, as compared to the prior year period.

Portfolio Activity

Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.1 billion .

. Sold three operating assets and two development properties for aggregate gross sales prices of $303 million with net proceeds of $102 million . The assets were sold at in-place cap rates of 4.0% adjusting for the buyer's year one taxes and $300 per unit replacement reserves.

with net proceeds of . The assets were sold at in-place cap rates of 4.0% adjusting for the buyer's year one taxes and per unit replacement reserves. Invested $7 million in preferred equity in a new stabilized property, and completed funding for eight existing preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease investments for $21 million .

in preferred equity in a new stabilized property, and completed funding for eight existing preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease investments for . Completed 72 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 24.3% ROI.

Balance Sheet and Market Activity

Had $260.5 million of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities as of March 31, 2021 .

of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities as of . Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.

in cash per share of common stock. Raised $98 million through its continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering in the quarter.

through its continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering in the quarter. Completed redemptions of its remaining 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock totaling $56 million , including accrued and unpaid dividends.

, including accrued and unpaid dividends. Redeemed 72,535 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 6,518,267 shares of Class A common stock.

Repurchased 3,557,562 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $11.45 per share.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $23.6 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($16.5) million in the prior year period. Net income in 2021 was positively impacted by three asset sales generating $69 million in gain on sale of real estate investments. Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $21.6 million or $0.93 per share in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $20.9 million or $0.88 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was positively impacted by an increase in property NOI of $0.1 million and a decrease in interest expense of $0.8 million. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year reduction of $1.2 million in interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments, $0.1 million in preferred returns, a $0.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses and preferred stock dividends of $1.1 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 1Q21

1Q20

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 55,802

$ 56,241

(0.8%)

Property Operating Expenses $ 19,932

$ 19,299

3.3%

NOI $ 31,149

$ 31,054

0.3%

Operating Margin 61.0%

61.7%

(70) bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.2%

94.2%

100 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,315

$ 1,331

(1.2%)

(1) Including interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments.





For the first quarter of 2021, property revenues increased by 1.4% compared to the same prior year period. Total portfolio NOI was $31.1 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Property NOI margins were 61.0% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 61.7% in the prior year quarter.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 1Q21

1Q20

Variance

Revenues $ 38,798

$ 38,028

2.0%

Property Operating Expenses $ 14,837

$ 14,209

4.4%

NOI $ 23,961

$ 23,819

0.6%

Operating Margin 61.8%

62.6%

(80) bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.4%

94.2%

120 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,332

$ 1,319

1.0%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included 26 properties. For the first quarter of 2021, same store NOI was $24.0 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.6%, compared to the 2020 period. Same store property revenues grew by 2.0% compared to the 2020 period, primarily driven by a 120-basis point increase in occupancy and 1.0% increase in average rental rates; of the Company's 26 same store properties, 21 recognized occupancy increases and 18 recognized rental rate increases during the period. This was offset by $0.3 million increase in bad debt expense due to the impact of COVID-19.

Same store expenses increased 4.4%, or $0.6 million, primarily due to non-controllable real estate tax and insurance expense increases of $0.42 million due to municipality tax increases and industrywide multifamily insurance price increases, with the remaining $0.18 million due to administrative and repairs and maintenance expense increases.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 72 value-add unit upgrades during the first quarter of 2021 achieving an average 24.3% ROI. Since inception, the Company has completed 3,027 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $5,953 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $117 per unit, equating to an average 23.6% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of March 31, 2021. The Company has identified approximately 4,349 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Portfolio Activity

The following activities were completed during the first quarter:

Made a preferred equity investment of $7 million in a stabilized asset with 262-units called The Riley, located in Richardson, Texas .

in a stabilized asset with 262-units called The Riley, located in . Funded $21 million under existing preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease commitments in eight investments.

under existing preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease commitments in eight investments. On January 28, 2021 , the Company sold ARIUM Grandewood for a gross sales price of $65 million and net proceeds to the Company of $25 million .

, the Company sold ARIUM Grandewood for a gross sales price of and net proceeds to the Company of . On February 24, 2021 , the Company sold James at South First for a gross sales price of $50 million and net proceeds to the Company of $18 million .

, the Company sold James at South First for a gross sales price of and net proceeds to the Company of . On March 1, 2021 , the Company sold Marquis at the Cascades for a gross sales price of $91 million and net proceeds to the Company of $33 million .

, the Company sold Marquis at the Cascades for a gross sales price of and net proceeds to the Company of . On March 18, 2021 , the Company's preferred equity investment in The Conley was redeemed for $17 million .

, the Company's preferred equity investment in The Conley was redeemed for . On March 25, 2021 , Alexan Southside Place was sold and the Company's preferred equity investment was redeemed for $9.8 million in April 2021 , with an additional $0.3 million expected to be received before year end.

The Company completed the following activity subsequent to March 31, 2021:

On April 12, 2021 , the Company made a $10.7 million preferred equity investment in the operating partnership of Peak Housing, a private REIT invested in a portfolio of 474 single-family homes located throughout Texas .

, the Company made a preferred equity investment in the operating partnership of Peak Housing, a private REIT invested in a portfolio of 474 single-family homes located throughout . On April 14, 2021 , the Company acquired a 95% interest in an 80-unit apartment community located in Olympia, Washington , known as Yauger Park. The total purchase price was $24.5 million , funded in part through the assumption of $15.1 million in mortgage loans secured by the property.

, the Company acquired a 95% interest in an 80-unit apartment community located in , known as Yauger Park. The total purchase price was , funded in part through the assumption of in mortgage loans secured by the property. On April 26, 2021 , the Company sold Plantation Park for a gross sales price of $32 million and net proceeds to the Company of $2.7 million .

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $260.5 million of unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities, and $1.5 billion of indebtedness outstanding.

During the first quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $98.0 million through the issuance of 3.9 million shares of Series T Preferred Stock at $25.00 per share.

The Company repurchased 3,557,562 shares of Class A Common Stock during the first quarter at an average price of $11.45 per share and increased its repurchase program up to an aggregate $150 million.

On February 26, 2021, the Company redeemed the remaining 2,201,547 shares of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The total cost to redeem the shares was $55.7 million, including accrued and unpaid dividends.

The Company redeemed 72,535 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 6,518,267 shares of Class A common stock.

Dividend

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A and Class C Common Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of March 25, 2021, which was paid on April 5, 2021. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record as of March 25, 2021 and were paid on April 5, 2021.

On January 13, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of January 25, 2021, February 25, 2021, and March 25, 2021, which were paid in cash on February 5, 2021, March 5, 2021 and April 5, 2021, respectively.

On January 13, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends were payable to the stockholders of record as of January 25, 2021, February 25, 2021, and March 25, 2021, and were paid in cash on February 5, 2021, March 5, 2021 and April 5, 2021, respectively.

On April 12, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of April 23, 2021, which was paid in cash on May 5, 2021, and as of May 25, 2021, and June 25, 2021, which will be paid in cash on June 4, 2021 and July 2, 2021, respectively.

On April 12, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends are payable to the stockholders of record as of April 23, 2021, which was paid in cash on May 5, 2021, and as of May 25, 2021, and June 25, 2021, which will be paid in cash on June 4, 2021 and July 2, 2021, respectively.

2021 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior 2021 CFFO guidance. Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share. The Company anticipates that earnings growth will be more heavily weighted towards the second half of 2021 as it realizes the upside opportunity from deploying the proceeds from opportunistic dispositions in late 2020 and early 2021, plus the implementation of institutional property management, lease-ups, and value-add renovations at its recent acquisitions. For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 32 of Company's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of primarily affordable Class A highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred/ground lease investments as of March 31, 2021:



Multifamily Community Name

Location

Number

of Units

Year Built/

Renovated (1)

Ownership

Interest

Average

Rent (2)

%

Occupied (3)

Consolidated Operating Properties:

























ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

$ 1,293

94.6%



ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,417

96.4%



ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,412

96.7%



ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,503

93.5%



Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,674

92.8%



Avenue 25

Phoenix, AZ

254

2013

100%

1,252

96.9%



Carrington at Perimeter Park

Morrisville, NC

266

2007

100%

1,263

95.9%



Chattahoochee Ridge

Atlanta, GA

358

1996

90%

1,387

97.5%



Chevy Chase

Austin, TX

320

1971

92%

964

98.1%



Cielo on Gilbert

Mesa, AZ

432

1985

90%

1,087

97.2%



Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,364

95.5%



Denim

Scottsdale, AZ

645

1979

100%

1,246

97.2%



Elan

Austin, TX

270

2007

100%

1,134

95.6%



Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,274

94.5%



Falls at Forsyth

Cumming, GA

356

2019

100%

1,408

98.6%



Gulfshore Apartment Homes

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,287

95.4%



Navigator Villas

Pasco, WA

176

2013

90%

1,143

99.4%



Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

1,090

93.7%



Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,303

97.0%



Pine Lakes Preserve

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,380

97.8%



Plantation Park

Lake Jackson, TX

238

2016

80%

1,232

94.5%



Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,264

95.5%



Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,586

95.9%



Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,374

94.7%



The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

100%

1,313

95.1%



The District at Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

332

2018

100%

1,799

91.6%



The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,466

95.5%



The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,051

95.1%



The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,498

97.9%



The Reserve at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320

2016

100%

1,376

96.6%



The Sanctuary

Las Vegas, NV

320

1988

100%

1,132

95.3%



Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

1,021

95.5%



Villages of Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,181

95.1%



Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,373

96.0%





































Total/Average Consolidated Operating Properties

11,584









$ 1,318 (5) 95.8%

































Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments:























Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,525







Avondale Hills

Decatur, GA

240









1,538 (4)





Belmont Crossing

Smyrna, GA

192









863







Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,290







Encore Chandler

Chandler, AZ

208









1,457 (4)





Georgetown Crossing

Savannah, GA

168









993







Hunter's Pointe

Pensacola, FL

204









983







Mira Vista

Austin, TX

200









1,087







Motif

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352 (4)





Park on the Square

Pensacola, FL

240









1,140







Reunion Apartments

Orlando, FL

280









1,366 (4)





Sierra Terrace

Atlanta, GA

135









1,278







Sierra Village

Atlanta, GA

154









1,224







The Commons

Jacksonville, FL

328









902







The Hartley at Blue Hill, formerly The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

414









1,599 (4)





The Riley

Richardson, TX

262









1,430







Thornton Flats

Austin, TX

104









1,499







Vickers Historic Roswell

Roswell, GA

79









3,134







Water's Edge

Pensacola, FL

184









1,141







Wayford at Concord

Concord, NC

150









1,707 (4)





Zoey

Austin, TX

307









1,762 (4)







































Total/Average Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments 4,873









$ 1,432 (6)







































Total/Average Portfolio

16,457









$ 1,351 (7)



































(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations. (2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of March 31, 2021, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage. (4) Represents the average pro forma effective monthly rent per occupied unit for all expected units upon stabilization. (5) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,315 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (6) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,438 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (7) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,352 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



































Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)











Three Months Ended











March 31,

















2021



2020

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

















$ 51,081



$ 50,353

Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments



















4,721





5,888

Total revenues



















55,802





56,241



































Expenses































Property operating



















19,932





19,299

Property management fees



















1,281





1,294

General and administrative



















6,645





6,371

Acquisition and pursuit costs



















11





1,269

Weather-related losses, net



















400





—

Depreciation and amortization



















20,322





20,921

Total expenses



















48,591





49,154

Operating income



















7,211





7,087



































Other income (expense)































Other income



















152





40

Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



















2,287





2,415

Provision for credit losses



















(542)





—

Gain on sale of real estate investments



















68,913





253

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



















(3,040)





—

Interest expense, net



















(13,835)





(14,916)

Total other income (expense)



















53,935





(12,208)

Net income (loss)



















61,146





(5,121)

Preferred stock dividends



















(14,617)





(13,547)

Preferred stock accretion



















(7,022)





(3,925)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



















10,160





(5,822)

Partially owned properties



















5,766





(278)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



















15,926





(6,100)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















$ 23,581



$ (16,493)



































Net income (loss) per common share - Basic

















$ 1.00



$ (0.70)

Net income (loss) per common share – Diluted

















$ 1.00



$ (0.70)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



















23,089,364





24,087,811

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



















23,288,089





24,087,811











































Consolidated Balance Sheets First Quarter 2021 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





March 31, 2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 268,731



$ 279,481

Buildings and improvements



1,757,833





1,889,471

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



76,790





78,438

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



2,103,354





2,247,390

Accumulated depreciation



(187,553)





(186,426)

Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments



1,915,801





2,060,964

Operating real estate held for sale, net



32,518





36,213

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,948,319





2,097,177

Cash and cash equivalents



148,070





83,868

Restricted cash



32,618





35,093

Notes and accrued interest receivable, net



169,712





157,734

Due from affiliates



10,447





339

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net



39,198





29,502

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net



65,874





83,485

In-place lease intangible assets, net



1,111





2,594

Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale



176





145

Total Assets

$ 2,415,525



$ 2,489,937



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,434,318



$ 1,490,932

Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale



26,433





38,773

Revolving credit facilities



—





33,000

Accounts payable



1,500





1,317

Other accrued liabilities



29,023





31,025

Due to affiliates



665





618

Distributions payable



13,035





13,421

Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale



624





383

Total Liabilities



1,505,598





1,609,469



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; no shares and 2,201,547 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





54,332



6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 440,934 and 513,489 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



402,243





469,907



7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



56,533





56,462



6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 13,622,291 and 9,717,917 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



308,362





219,967

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



66,867





66,867

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 25,110,432 and 22,020,950 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



251





220

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



332,926





304,710

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(293,766)





(313,392)

Total Stockholders' Equity



106,279





58,406

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating Partnership units



14,427





(3,272)

Partially owned properties



22,083





24,666

Total Noncontrolling Interests



36,510





21,394

Total Equity



142,789





79,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,415,525



$ 2,489,937



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired four operating properties, made six property investments through preferred equity or mezzanine loan investments, sold seven operating properties and received our full mezzanine loan or preferred equity in four investments subsequent to March 31, 2020. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):









Three Months Ended









March 31,















2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders















$ 23,581



$ (16,493)

Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership Units

















10,160





(5,822)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

















33,741





(22,315)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Real estate depreciation and amortization

















19,405





19,900

Provision for credit losses

















542





—

Gain on sale of real estate investments

















(62,427)





(110)

FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

















(8,739)





(2,525)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Acquisition and pursuit costs

















11





1,269

Non-cash interest expense

















604





845

Unrealized gain on derivatives

















(30)





(26)

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

















2,564





—

Weather-related losses, net

















360





—

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

















122





120

Other expense (income), net

















98





(40)

Non-cash equity compensation

















3,311





3,547

Preferred stock accretion

















7,022





3,925

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders















$ 5,323



$ 7,115

































Per Share and Unit Information:





























FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted















$ (0.26)



$ (0.08)

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted















$ 0.16



$ 0.22

































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted

















33,319,020





32,668,294



































Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).











Three Months Ended









March 31,













2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















$ 23,581



$ (16,493)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



















15,926





(6,100)



Preferred stock dividends



















14,617





13,547



Preferred stock accretion



















7,022





3,925



Interest expense, net



















13,835





14,916



Real estate depreciation and amortization



















20,275





20,876



Provision for credit losses



















542





—



Gain on sale of real estate investments



















(68,913)





(253)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



















3,040





—

EBITDAre

















$ 29,925



$ 30,418



Acquisition and pursuit costs



















11





1,269



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



















122





120



Weather-related losses, net



















400





—



Non-cash equity compensation



















3,311





3,547



Other expense (income), net



















98





(40)

Adjusted EBITDAre

















$ 33,867



$ 35,314







































Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):











Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















$ 23,581



$ (16,493)



Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership Units



















10,160





(5,822)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders



















33,741





(22,315)

Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:

































Real estate depreciation and amortization



















19,405





19,900



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



















122





120



Non-cash interest expense



















604





845



Unrealized gain on derivatives



















(30)





(26)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



















2,564





—



Provision for credit losses



















542





—



Property management fees



















1,223





1,232



Acquisition and pursuit costs



















11





1,269



Corporate operating expenses



















6,570





6,296



Weather-related losses, net



















360





—



Preferred dividends



















14,617





13,547



Preferred stock accretion



















7,022





3,925

Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:

































Other income, net



















51





40



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



















2,287





2,574



Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments



















4,721





5,888



Gain on sale of real estate investments



















62,427





110

Pro-rata share of properties' income



















17,265





16,181

Add:

































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income



















637





803

Total property income



















17,902





16,984

Add:

































Interest expense



















13,247





14,070

Net operating income



















31,149





31,054

Less:

































Non-same store net operating income



















7,188





7,235

Same store net operating income (1)

















$ 23,961



$ 23,819







(1) Same store portfolio for the three months ended March 31, 2021 consists of 26 properties, which represent 9,116 units.

















































