Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multi-family apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues grew 5.0% to $52.5 million for the quarter from $50.0 million in the prior year period.

for the quarter from in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was ($0.62) per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($0.55) per diluted share in the prior year period.

per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of per diluted share in the prior year period. Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 5.2% to $28.2 million from $26.8 million in the prior year period.

from in the prior year period. Same store revenue increased 2.4% and same store NOI decreased 0.2%, as compared to the prior year period due to one-time events detailed below. Full year same store revenue and NOI increased 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively.

Completed 211 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter producing a 19.3% ROI through increased monthly rental rates.

Improved operating margin by 110 basis points year over year to 61.6%.

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $6.7 million , compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period. CFFO per diluted share was $0.21 for the quarter as compared to $0.20 in fourth quarter 2018.

, compared to in the prior year period. CFFO per diluted share was for the quarter as compared to in fourth quarter 2018. Invested in three multifamily communities totaling 866 units for a total purchase price of $222 million .

. Invested $48 million in debt and preferred equity investments, including three multifamily communities totaling 481 units in Atlanta and Smyrna, Georgia and additional fundings of seven development projects.

in debt and preferred equity investments, including three multifamily communities totaling 481 units in and and additional fundings of seven development projects. Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1625 , a 77% payout on a CFFO basis.

, a 77% payout on a CFFO basis. Terminated the Series B Preferred Stock offering, and initiated sales of Series T preferred stock in December 2019 .

. Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, increased approximately $286 million to $2.1 billion , from December 31, 2018 .

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Total revenues grew 13.7% to $210.0 million for the year from $184.7 million in the prior year.

for the year from in the prior year. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2019 was ($0.91) per share, as compared to ($1.82) per share in the prior year.

per share, as compared to per share in the prior year. Property NOI grew 17.4% to $110.9 million , from $94.5 million in the prior year.

, from in the prior year. Same store revenue and NOI increased 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively, as compared to the prior year.

Completed 979 value-add unit upgrades during the year producing a 22.7% ROI through increased monthly rental rates.

Improved operating margin by 170 basis points year over year to 59.8%.

CFFO increased 2.6% to $25.4 million , from $24.8 million in the prior year. CFFO per share increased 2.5% to $0.82 for the year from $0.80 in the prior year.

, from in the prior year. CFFO per share increased 2.5% to for the year from in the prior year. For the full year, the Company made investments in seven multifamily communities with 2,365 total units for a total purchase price of $526 million .

. Invested $94 million in debt and preferred equity investments, including five operating multifamily communities totaling 785 units, one development community, and additional fundings of eleven development projects.

in debt and preferred equity investments, including five operating multifamily communities totaling 785 units, one development community, and additional fundings of eleven development projects. Invested $10 million to buyout the noncontrolling interests in three assets.

to buyout the noncontrolling interests in three assets. Completed the sale of eight assets during 2019, totaling approximately $370 million .

"The fourth quarter topped a productive year for BRG, as we delivered same-store NOI growth of 5.8% for the year, and completed over $629 million of investments to fuel our ongoing growth. This included an active fourth quarter where we acquired three operating assets and invested in three preferred equity investments," said Ramin Kamfar, Chairman and CEO. "We continued to target growth markets and expanded our geographic footprint in the West with acquisitions in Arizona and Washington. We are excited about the growth we anticipate as 2020 progresses and we realize the benefits of our recent acquisitions and proven value-add upgrade program."

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was ($13.8) million, or ($0.62) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($12.8) million, or ($0.55) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $18.6 million, or $0.83 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to non-cash expenses of $17.7 million or $0.75 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $6.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was primarily driven by growth in property NOI of $1.4 million, interest income of $1.0 million, preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate of $0.2 million arising from investment activity and decreases of $0.7 million and $0.3 million in cash general and administrative expenses and interest expense, respectively. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year rise in preferred stock dividends of $3.2 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 4Q19

4Q18

Variance

YTD19

YTD18

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 52,520

$ 50,011

5.0%

$209,971

$ 184,716

13.7%

Property Operating Expenses $ 17,600

$ 17,493

0.6%

$ 74,449

$ 67,997

9.5%

NOI $ 28,200

$ 26,795

5.2%

$110,927

$ 94,464

17.4%

Operating Margin 61.6%

60.5%

110 bps 59.8%

58.1%

170 bps Occupancy Percentage 93.6%

94.5%

(90) bps 93.8%

94.1%

(30) bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,319

$ 1,280

3.0%

$ 1,311

$ 1,251

4.8%

(1) Including interest income from related parties

















For the fourth quarter of 2019, property revenues increased by 5.0% compared to the same prior year period primarily attributable to the increased size of the portfolio. Total portfolio NOI was $28.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 5.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Property NOI margins were 61.6% of revenue for the quarter, an increase of 110 basis points compared to 60.5% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Property operating expenses were up primarily due to non-controllable expenses increases.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 4Q19

4Q18

Variance

YTD19

YTD18

Variance

Revenues $ 36,319

$ 35,472

2.4%

$ 126,568

$ 120,770

4.8%

Property Operating Expenses $ 14,569

$ 13,681

6.5%

$ 51,012

$ 49,340

3.4%

NOI $ 21,750

$ 21,791

(0.2%)

$ 75,556

$ 71,430

5.8%

Operating Margin 59.9%

61.4%

(150) bps 59.7%

59.1%

60 bps Occupancy Percentage 93.6%

94.8%

(120) bps 94.1%

94.3%

(20) bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,324

$ 1,278

3.6%

$ 1,320

$ 1,255

5.2%



Same store NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 0.2%, or $0.04 million, compared to the 2018 period. Same store property revenues increased 2.4% as compared to the 2018 period, primarily driven by a 3.6% increase in average rental rates as twenty-four of our twenty-six same store properties recognized rental rate increases during the period. Revenues were moderated by a 120 basis points decrease in average occupancy to 93.6% primarily due to a loss of 27 corporate leases in one asset, and the transition of property management at three assets necessitated by performance issues. Occupancy at the above assets have recovered to 96.2% as of end of January 2020.

Same store expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 6.5%, or $0.9 million, compared to the 2018 period, primarily due to non-controllable expense increases. Real estate taxes increased $0.6 million from prior year due to $0.3 million in municipality tax increases and to a $0.3 million real estate tax income item recognized in the prior year. In addition, insurance expenses increased $0.2 million due to industrywide price increases stemming from hurricanes, wildfires, and hail over the last two years.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 211 value-add unit upgrades during the fourth quarter producing a 19.3% ROI through increased monthly rental rates. The Company completed 979-unit renovations in 2019 producing a 22.7% ROI through increased monthly rental rates.

Since inception, within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 2,645 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $5,682 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $111 per unit, equating to a 23.5% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of December 31, 2019. The Company has identified approximately 4,515 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Portfolio Activity

During the fourth quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $270 million. These investments include the following:

Funded $26 million in increased development loans related to The Park at Chapel Hill , a development located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina .

in increased development loans related to The Park at , a development located in . Acquired a 90% interest in a 358-unit apartment community located in Atlanta, Georgia , known as Chattahoochee Ridge. The total purchase price was $70 million , funded in part by a $45 million mortgage loan secured by the property.

, known as Chattahoochee Ridge. The total purchase price was , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the property. Invested $4 million to increase its interest in the Helios development in Atlanta, Georgia .

to increase its interest in the Helios development in . Acquired a 100% interest in a 332-unit apartment community located in Scottsdale, Arizona , known as The District at Scottsdale . The total purchase price was approximately $124 million , funded in part by a $82 million mortgage loan secured by the property. The asset was 60% leased at purchase, as a result of which the Company realized a 50 to 75 basis point cap rate benefit on its purchase price.

, known as The District at . The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the property. The asset was 60% leased at purchase, as a result of which the Company realized a 50 to 75 basis point cap rate benefit on its purchase price. Acquired a 90% interest in a 176-unit apartment community located in Pasco, Washington , known as Navigator Villas. The total purchase price was approximately $28 million , funded in part by the assumption of a $15 million mortgage loan secured by the property, along with a $6 million supplemental mortgage loan. The Company believes this community has significant value-add renovation upside opportunity.

, known as Navigator Villas. The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by the assumption of a mortgage loan secured by the property, along with a supplemental mortgage loan. The Company believes this community has significant value-add renovation upside opportunity. Made preferred equity investments totaling $10 million into three Atlanta, Georgia MSA operating assets with 481-units called Belmont Crossing, Sierra Terrace , and Sierra Village.

into three MSA operating assets with 481-units called Belmont Crossing, , and Sierra Village. Funded $8 million under existing preferred and mezzanine commitments in five developments.

under existing preferred and mezzanine commitments in five developments. In addition, contributed its remaining mezzanine loan of $10 million to Cade Boca Raton for an 81.0% interest in the Cade Boca Raton development.

to Cade Boca Raton for an 81.0% interest in the Cade Boca Raton development. Subsequent to year-end, acquired a 100% interest in a 254-unit apartment community in Phoenix, Arizona known as Avenue 25 for a total purchase price of $56 million . The asset offers significant operational upside through institutional property management and substantial value-add opportunity.

Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $84.3 million through the issuance of 84,293 shares of Series B Preferred Stock with associated warrants at $1,000 per unit. The Company terminated the offering of Series B Preferred Stock and warrants effective December 20, 2019.

The Company initiated sales of the Series T Preferred Stock in December 2019 and issued 17,400 Series T Preferred shares with gross proceeds of $0.4 million. The Series T Preferred Stock continuous offering offers 20,000,000 preferred shares in the primary offering, along with 12,000,000 preferred shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan. The preferred shares are offered at $25.00 per share and pay cumulative monthly dividends at a 6.15% annual rate, along with an annual stock dividend of up to 0.2% annually for five years.

The Company initiated redemptions of its Series B Preferred Stock during November 2019. The Company redeemed 7,300 shares of Series B Preferred Stock representing a stated value of $7.3 million plus accrued and unpaid dividends by issuing 613,153 shares of Class A common stock.

The Company repurchased 57,883 shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total cost of approximately $0.7 million under its $50.0 million share repurchase plan announced in December 2019.

The Company sold 454,237 shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $11.98 per share, for total proceeds of approximately $5.4 million under its Class A common stock ATM ("At-the-Market") offering announced in September 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $31.7 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, approximately $83.0 million available among its revolving credit facilities, and $1.4 billion of debt outstanding.

Dividend

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A common stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of December 24, 2019, which was paid in cash on January 3, 2020. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare dividends or at this rate.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record on December 24, 2019 and were paid in cash on January 3, 2020.

On October 14, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of October 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on November 5, 2019. On October 31, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, monthly dividends of $5.00 per share, each prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share was outstanding. Such prorated dividends were paid in cash on each of (i) December 5, 2019 (to holders of record on November 25, 2019), and (ii) January 3, 2020 (to holders of record on December 24, 2019).

On December 20, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends were payable to the stockholders of record on December 24, 2019 and were paid in cash on January 3, 2020.

2020 Guidance

Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2020 CFFO in the range of $0.83 to $0.86 per share. The Company anticipates that earnings growth will be more heavily weighted towards the second half of 2020 as it realizes the upside opportunity from implementation of institutional property management, lease-ups, and value-add renovations at its recent acquisitions. For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 32 of Company's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement available under Investors on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred investments as of December 31, 2019:

Consolidated Operating Properties

Location

Number

of Units

Year Built/

Renovated (1)

Ownership

Interest

Average Rent (2)

%

Occupied (3)

ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

$ 1,262

92.9%

ARIUM Grandewood

Orlando, FL

306

2005

100%

1,435

94.1%

ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,445

94.7%

ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,418

93.5%

ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,571

97.0%

Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,658

91.8%

Ashton Reserve

Charlotte, NC

473

2015

100%

1,125

95.8%

Cade Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL

90

2019

81%

2,639

92.2%

Chattahoochee Ridge

Atlanta, GA

358

1996

90%

1,370

91.3%

Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,328

92.6%

Denim

Scottsdale, AZ

645

1979

100%

1,177

97.2%

Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,259

94.5%

Enders Place at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

220

2003

92%

1,799

96.4%

Gulfshore Apartment Homes, formerly ARIUM Gulfshore

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,316

92.9%

James on South First

Austin, TX

250

2016

90%

1,325

94.0%

Marquis at The Cascades

Tyler, TX

582

2009

90%

1,238

93.8%

Marquis at TPC

San Antonio, TX

139

2008

90%

1,494

97.1%

Navigator Villas

Pasco, WA

176

2013

90%

1,087

95.5%

Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

1,018

95.3%

Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,331

94.6%

Pine Lakes Preserve, formerly ARIUM Pine Lakes

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,333

94.7%

Plantation Park

Lake Jackson, TX

238

2016

80%

1,362

91.6%

Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,256

91.0%

Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,549

94.4%

Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,374

94.7%

The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

93%

1,321

96.0%

The District at Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

332

2018

100%

2,161

61.1%

The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,456

90.9%

The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,071

93.4%

The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,474

93.5%

The Reserve at Palmer Ranch, formerly ARIUM at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320

2016

100%

1,305

96.9%

The Sanctuary

Las Vegas, NV

320

1988

100%

1,026

89.4%

Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

981

96.3%

Villages at Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,155

93.8%

Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,372

92.4%

Consolidated Operating Properties Subtotal/Average

11,746









$ 1,319 (4) 94.0% (4)



















































































Mezzanine/Preferred Investments

Location

Actual/

Planned

Number

of Units









Pro

Forma

Average

Rent





Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,721 (2)



Alexan Southside Place

Houston, TX

270









1,710 (2)



Arlo

Charlotte, NC

286









1,507





Belmont Crossing

Smyrna, GA

192









789 (2)



Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,469





Helios

Atlanta, GA

282









1,443 (2)



Mira Vista

Austin, TX

200









977 (2)



Motif, formerly Flagler Village

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352





North Creek Apartments

Leander, TX

259









1,358





Novel Perimeter

Atlanta, GA

320









1,749





Riverside Apartments

Austin, TX

222









1,408





Sierra Terrace

Atlanta, GA

135









1,159 (2)



Sierra Village

Atlanta, GA

154









1,073 (2)



The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

*









*





Thornton Flats

Austin, TX

104









1,551 (2)



Vickers Historic Roswell

Roswell, GA

79









3,176





Wayforth at Concord

Concord, NC

150









1,707





Whetstone Apartments

Durham, NC

204









1,327 (2)



Mezzanine and Preferred Investments Subtotal/Average

3,881









$ 1,631

































Portfolio Properties Total/Average

15,627









$ 1,394 (4)





(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations.

(2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of December 31, 2019, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

(4) Excludes District at Scottsdale, which is in lease-up and Cade Boca Raton, which was consolidated on December 31, 2019 and had no operations for the quarter.

* The development is in the planning phase, project specifications are in process.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues































Net rental income

$ 40,565



$ 39,534



$ 164,498



$ 144,325

Other property revenues



5,235





4,754





20,878





18,136

Rental and other property revenues



45,800





44,288





185,376





162,461

Interest income from related parties



6,720





5,723





24,595





22,255

Total revenues



52,520





50,011





209,971





184,716

Expenses































Property operating



17,600





17,493





74,449





67,997

Property management fees



1,192





1,184





4,899





4,391

General and administrative



5,620





5,623





22,553





19,553

Acquisition and pursuit costs



210





37





556





116

Weather-related losses, net



7





107





355





288

Depreciation and amortization



19,355





16,839





70,452





62,683

Total expenses



43,984





41,283





173,264





155,028

Operating income



8,536





8,728





36,707





29,688

Other income (expense)































Other income



68





—





68





—

Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



2,700





2,435





9,797





10,312

Gain on sale of real estate investments



—





—





48,680





—

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



—





—





679





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



(335)





—





(7,258)





(2,277)

Interest expense, net



(13,728)





(16,935)





(59,554)





(52,998)

Total other (expense) income



(11,295)





(14,500)





(7,588)





(44,963)

Net (loss) income



(2,759)





(5,772)





29,119





(15,275)

Preferred stock dividends



(12,868)





(9,642)





(46,159)





(35,637)

Preferred stock accretion



(3,415)





(1,829)





(10,335)





(5,970)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



(5,032)





(3,998)





(6,779)





(12,839)

Partially owned properties



(183)





(460)





(845)





(1,284)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5,215)





(4,458)





(7,624)





(14,123)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (13,827)



$ (12,785)



$ (19,751)



$ (42,759)



































Net loss per common share - Basic

$ (0.62)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.91)



$ (1.82)



































Net loss per common share – Diluted

$ (0.62)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.91)



$ (1.82)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



22,729,882





23,702,897





22,649,222





23,845,800

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



22,729,882





23,702,897





22,649,222





23,845,800



Consolidated Balance Sheets

Fourth Quarter 2019

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2019



December 31,

2018

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 268,244



$ 200,385

Buildings and improvements



1,752,738





1,546,244

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



67,836





55,050

Construction in progress



68





989

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



2,088,886





1,802,668

Accumulated depreciation



(141,566)





(108,911)

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,947,320





1,693,757

Cash and cash equivalents



31,683





24,775

Restricted cash



19,085





27,469

Notes and accrued interest receivable from related parties



193,781





164,084

Due from affiliates



4,077





2,854

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets



15,209





14,395

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



126,444





89,033

In-place lease intangible assets, net



3,098





1,768

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,340,697



$ 2,018,135



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,425,257



$ 1,206,136

Revolving credit facilities



18,000





82,209

Accounts payable



1,488





1,486

Other accrued liabilities



27,499





31,690

Due to affiliates



790





726

Distributions payable



13,541





12,073

Total Liabilities



1,486,575





1,334,320

8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018



140,355





139,545

6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 536,695 and 306,009 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



480,921





272,842

7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018



56,797





56,485

6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 17,400 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



388





—

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018



68,705





68,705

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 23,422,557 and 23,322,211 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



234





233

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



311,683





307,938

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(253,132)





(218,531)

Total Stockholders' Equity



127,491





158,346

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating partnership units



19,331





27,613

Partially owned properties



28,839





28,984

Total Noncontrolling Interests



48,170





56,597

Total Equity



175,661





214,943

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,340,697



$ 2,018,135



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), and core funds from operations ("CFFO) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, gains or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, shareholder activism, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired seven operating properties, made six property investments through preferred equity interests or mezzanine loans, and sold seven operating properties subsequent to December 31, 2018. Therefore, the results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,827)



$ (12,785)



$ (19,751)



$ (42,759)

Add back: Net loss attributable to Operating Partnership units

(5,032)





(3,998)





(6,779)





(12,839)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

(18,859)





(16,783)





(26,530)





(55,598)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership units pro-rata share of:





























Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)

18,483





15,785





66,670





59,103

Gain on sale of real estate investments

—





—





(48,172)





—

FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

(376)





(998)





(8,032)





3,505

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership units pro-rata share of:





























Acquisition and pursuit costs

210





37





556





116

Non-cash interest expense

826





780





3,174





3,757

Unrealized loss on derivatives

32





3,001





2,450





2,776

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

335





—





7,199





2,226

Weather-related losses, net

7





102





313





280

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

121





85





448





301

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments

—





—





(679)





—

Shareholder activism

—





—





393





—

Non-recurring income

(68)





—





(68)





—

Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

(353)





(280)





(1,291)





(980)

Non-cash equity compensation

2,506





1,768





10,615





6,807

Preferred stock accretion

3,415





1,829





10,335





5,970

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders $ 6,655



$ 6,324



$ 25,413



$ 24,758

































Per Share and Unit Information:





























FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ (0.01)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.26)



$ 0.11

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ 0.21



$ 0.20



$ 0.82



$ 0.80

































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted

31,455,630





31,113,092





30,899,927





30,995,249

































(1) The real estate depreciation and amortization amount includes our share of consolidated real estate-related depreciation and amortization of intangibles, less amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests – partially owned properties, and our similar estimated share of unconsolidated depreciation and amortization, which is included in earnings of our unconsolidated real estate joint venture investments.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (13,827)



$ (12,785)



$ (19,751)



$ (42,759)



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5,215)





(4,458)





(7,624)





(14,123)



Preferred stock dividends



12,868





9,642





46,159





35,637



Preferred stock accretion



3,415





1,829





10,335





5,970



Interest expense, net



13,728





16,935





59,554





52,998



Depreciation and amortization



19,309





16,754





70,079





62,382



Gain on sale of real estate investments



—





—





(48,680)





—



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



335





—





7,258





2,277

EBITDAre

$ 30,613



$ 27,917



$ 117,330



$ 102,382



Acquisition and pursuit costs



210





37





556





116



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



121





85





448





301



Weather-related losses, net



7





107





355





288



Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



—





—





(679)





—



Shareholder activism



—





—





393





—



Non-cash equity compensation



2,506





1,768





10,615





6,807



Non-recurring income



(68)





—





(68)





—



Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



(353)





(280)





(1,291)





(980)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 33,036



$ 29,634



$ 127,659



$ 108,914







































Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total rental and other property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net loss attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,827)



$ (12,785)



$ (19,751)



$ (42,759)



Add back: Net loss attributable to Operating Partnership units

(5,032)





(3,998)





(6,779)





(12,839)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

(18,859)





(16,783)





(26,530)





(55,598)

Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership units pro-rata share of:































Depreciation and amortization

18,483





15,785





66,670





59,103



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

121





85





448





301



Non-cash interest expense

826





780





3,174





3,757



Unrealized loss on derivatives

32





3,001





2,450





2,776



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

335





—





7,199





2,226



Property management fees

1,135





1,118





4,645





4,151



Acquisition and pursuit costs

210





37





556





116



Corporate operating expenses

5,545





5,552





22,261





19,416



Weather-related losses, net

7





102





313





280



Preferred dividends

12,868





9,642





46,159





35,637



Preferred stock accretion

3,415





1,829





10,335





5,970

Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership units pro-rata share of:































Other income

68





—





68





—



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

2,700





2,435





9,797





10,312



Interest income from related parties

6,720





5,723





24,595





22,255



Gain on sale of real estate investments

—





—





48,172





—



Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments

—





—





679





—

Pro-rata share of properties' income

14,630





12,990





54,369





45,568

Add:































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income

724





774





2,810





2,629

Total property income

15,354





13,764





57,179





48,197

Add:































Interest expense

12,846





13,031





53,748





46,267

Net operating income

28,200





26,795





110,927





94,464

Less:































Non-same store net operating income

6,450





5,004





35,371





23,034

Same store net operating income (1) $ 21,750



$ 21,791



$ 75,556



$ 71,430



(1) Same store portfolio for the three months ended December 31, 2019 consists of 26 properties, which represent 8,779 units. Same store portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2019 consists of 22 properties, which represent 7,613 units.

