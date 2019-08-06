Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multi-family apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Total revenues grew 16.6% to $52.4 million for the quarter from $45.0 million in the prior year period.

for the quarter from in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was ($0.50) per share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($0.44) per share in the prior year period.

per share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of per share in the prior year period. Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 22.9% to $27.6 million , from $22.5 million in the prior year period.

, from in the prior year period. Same store revenue and NOI increased 5.3% and 9.0% respectively, as compared to the prior year period.

Core funds from operations attributable to common shares and units ("CFFO") grew 12.4% to $6.7 million , from $5.9 million in the prior year period. CFFO per share is $0.22 for the quarter as compared to $0.19 in second quarter 2018.

, from in the prior year period. CFFO per share is for the quarter as compared to in second quarter 2018. Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1625 , a 74% payout on a CFFO basis.

, a 74% payout on a CFFO basis. Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, increased approximately $119.4 million to $1.9 billion , from year end.

to , from year end. Including activity completed subsequent to quarter end, invested approximately $108.0 million , comprising $106.1 million in four multifamily communities totaling 1,499 units with total purchase prices of $303.3 million , and $1.9 million to buy out minority ownership interests in two assets. The four new acquisitions are projected to yield a year one economic cap rate of 4.9%.

, comprising in four multifamily communities totaling 1,499 units with total purchase prices of , and to buy out minority ownership interests in two assets. The four new acquisitions are projected to yield a year one economic cap rate of 4.9%. Completed the sale of four assets subsequent to quarter end, with an additional property expected to close in August, totaling approximately $274 million and an economic cap rate of 4.5%.

and an economic cap rate of 4.5%. Completed 232 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving a 23.8% ROI.

Repurchased 749,648 shares of stock during the second quarter at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total cost of approximately $8.3 million .

per share, for a total cost of approximately . Increased the midpoint of its full year 2019 CFFO guidance by narrowing it to a range of $0.81 to $0.84 per share from the prior range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share.

"We continued to produce strong operating results in the second quarter with property NOI up 23%, same store NOI that increased 9.0% and CFFO increasingly exceeding our dividend payment," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "Subsequent to quarter end, we executed an accretive portfolio sale and recycled the proceeds into attractive assets with a stronger long-term growth profile and immediate value-add renovation opportunity. We remain focused on ongoing operational improvements and creating value through our value-add unit upgrade programs. Furthermore, with access to accretive capital with our Series B redeemable preferred stock issuance, we continue to identify attractive investments to grow our portfolio of highly amenitized communities in targeted growth markets."

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.0 million, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $15.9 million or $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.4 million or $0.62 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period. CFFO was primarily driven by growth in property NOI of $5.1 million and interest income of $0.3 million arising from investment activity. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year rise in interest expense of $2.2 million and preferred stock dividends of $2.4 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 2Q19

2Q18

Variance

YTD19

YTD18

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 52,437

$ 44,959

16.6%

$103,902

$ 86,828

19.7%

Property Operating Expenses $ 18,868

$ 16,874

11.8%

$ 37,470

$ 32,533

15.2%

NOI $ 27,596

$ 22,450

22.9%

$ 54,683

$ 43,465

25.8%

Operating Margin 59.4%

57.1%

230 bps 59.3%

57.2%

210 bps Occupancy Percentage 93.8%

93.9%

(10) bps 93.8%

93.7%

10 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,312

$ 1,239

5.9%

$ 1,306

$ 1,233

5.9%

(1) Including interest income from related parties

















For the second quarter of 2019, property revenues increased by 16.6% compared to the same prior year period primarily attributable to the increased size of the portfolio. Total portfolio NOI was $27.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 22.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Property NOI margins were 59.4% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 57.1% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Property operating expenses were up primarily due to the increased size of the portfolio.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 2Q19

2Q18

Variance

YTD19

YTD18

Variance

Revenues $ 40,441

$ 38,414

5.3%

$ 78,023

$ 73,908

5.6%

Property Operating Expenses $ 16,597

$ 16,535

0.4%

$ 32,059

$ 31,825

0.7%

NOI $ 23,844

$ 21,879

9.0%

$ 45,964

$ 42,083

9.2%

Operating Margin 59.0%

57.0%

200 bps 58.9%

56.9%

200 bps Occupancy Percentage 93.9%

93.8%

10 bps 94.0%

93.7%

30 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,305

$ 1,237

5.5%

$ 1,296

$ 1,229

5.5%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included 29 properties. For the second quarter of 2019, same store NOI was $23.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 9.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Same store property revenues increased by 5.3% compared to the same prior year period, primarily attributable to a 5.5% increase in average rental rates and average occupancy increasing 10 basis points to 93.9%. Same store expenses increased $0.06 million primarily due to increased real estate taxes due to higher valuations by municipalities.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 232 value-add unit upgrades during the second quarter achieving a 23.8% ROI.

Since inception within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 2,171 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $4,944 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $107 per unit, equating to a 26.1% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of June 30, 2019. The Company has identified approximately 4,567 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations. The Company expects to complete between 900 and 1,200 unit renovations in 2019.

Portfolio Activity

During and subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed investments totaling $305.2 million. These investments include the following:

On June 25, 2019 , invested approximately $1.9 million to increase our ownership stake to 100% in each of our Sorrel and Sovereign properties.

, invested approximately to increase our ownership stake to 100% in each of our Sorrel and Sovereign properties. On June 27, 2019 , acquired a 100% interest in a 200-unit apartment community located in Las Vegas, Nevada , known as Element. The total purchase price was approximately $41.8 million , funded in part by a $29.3 million mortgage loan secured by the Element property.

, acquired a 100% interest in a 200-unit apartment community located in , known as Element. The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the Element property. On June 27, 2019 , acquired a 100% interest in a 334-unit apartment community located in Mount Juliet, Tennessee , known as Providence Trail. The total purchase price was approximately $68.5 million , funded in part by a $48.0 million mortgage loan secured by the Providence Trail property.

, acquired a 100% interest in a 334-unit apartment community located in , known as Providence Trail. The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the Providence Trail property. Subsequent to quarter end, on July 24, 2019 , acquired a 100% interest in a 645-unit apartment community located in Scottsdale, Arizona , known as Denim. The total purchase price was approximately $141.3 million , funded in part by a $91.6 million mortgage loan secured by the Denim property.

, acquired a 100% interest in a 645-unit apartment community located in , known as Denim. The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the Denim property. Also subsequent to quarter end, on July 31, 2019 , acquired a 100% interest in a 320-unit apartment community located in Las Vegas, Nevada , known as The Sanctuary. The total purchase price was approximately $51.8 million , funded in part by a $33.7 million mortgage loan secured by the Sanctuary property.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the following dispositions:

On July 15, 2019 , closed on the portfolio sale of its investments in Sorrel, Sovereign, Preston View and Leigh House , for approximately $226.9 million . ARIUM Palms, the fifth property in the portfolio, is expected to close in August 2019 for approximately $46.8 million .

Balance Sheet

During the second quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $51.1 million through the issuance of 51,137 shares of Series B preferred stock with associated warrants at $1,000 per unit.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $28.5 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, approximately $29.9 million available among its revolving credit facilities, and $1.4 billion of debt outstanding.

Dividend Details

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2019 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A common stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of June 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on July 5, 2019. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare dividends or at this rate.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record on June 25, 2019, and were paid on July 5, 2019.

On July 12, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of July 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on August 5, 2019, and as of August 23, 2019, and September 25, 2019, which will be paid in cash on September 5, 2019 and October 4, 2019, respectively.

2019 Guidance

Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company is increasing the midpoint of its 2019 CFFO guidance by narrowing it to a range of $0.81 to $0.84 per share from the prior range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share. For additional guidance details, please see page 31 of Company's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement available under Investors on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

Conference Call

All interested parties can listen to the live conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 by dialing +1 (866) 843-0890 within the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-6597, and requesting the "Bluerock Residential Conference."

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, the conference call will be available for replay on the Company's website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available until September 6, 2019 at http://services.choruscall.com/links/brg190806.html, as well as by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10133456.

The full text of this Earnings Release and additional Supplemental Information is available in the Investors section on the Company's website at http://www.bluerockresidential.com.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.



For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2019, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred investments as of June 30, 2019:

Consolidated Operating

Properties

Location

Number

of Units

Year Built/

Renovated (1)

Ownership

Interest

Average Rent (2)

%

Occupied (3) ARIUM at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320

2016

100%

$ 1,319

96% ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

1,241

94% ARIUM Grandewood

Orlando, FL

306

2005

100%

1,416

94% ARIUM Gulfshore

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,324

90% ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,409

97% ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,392

94% ARIUM Palms

Orlando, FL

252

2008

100%

1,359

97% ARIUM Pine Lakes

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,307

92% ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,530

87% Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,627

92% Ashton Reserve

Charlotte, NC

473

2015

100%

1,121

96% Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,330

92% Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,233

94% Enders Place at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

220

2003

92%

1,768

98% James on South First

Austin, TX

250

2016

90%

1,277

98% Marquis at Crown Ridge

San Antonio, TX

352

2009

90%

1,026

92% Marquis at Stone Oak

San Antonio, TX

335

2007

90%

1,460

95% Marquis at The Cascades

Tyler, TX

582

2009

90%

1,219

91% Marquis at TPC

San Antonio, TX

139

2008

90%

1,499

96% Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

991

95% Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,304

96% Plantation Park

Lake Jackson, TX

238

2016

80%

1,400

89% Preston View

Morrisville, NC

382

2000

100%

1,124

96% Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,219

94% Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,542

96% Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,370

96% Sorrel

Frisco, TX

352

2015

100%

1,196

90% Sovereign

Fort Worth, TX

322

2015

100%

1,391

92% The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

93%

1,277

98% The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,433

93% The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,048

94% The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,440

97% Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

945

94% Villages at Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,137

93% Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,378

94% Consolidated Operating Properties Subtotal/Average

11,820









$ 1,312

94%

























Mezzanine/Preferred

Investments

Location

Actual/

Planned

Number

of Units









Pro

Forma

Average

Rent





Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,747 (2)



Alexan Southside Place

Houston, TX

270









1,660 (2)



Arlo

Charlotte, NC

286









1,507





Cade Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL

90









2,549





Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,469





Flagler Village

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352





Helios

Atlanta, GA

282









1,458 (2)



Leigh House

Raleigh, NC

245









1,291 (2)



North Creek Apartments

Leander, TX

259









1,358





Novel Perimeter

Atlanta, GA

320









1,749





Riverside Apartments

Austin, TX

222









1,408





The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, SC

*









*





Vickers Historic Roswell

Roswell, GA

79









3,176





Wayforth at Concord

Concord, NC

150









1,707





Whetstone Apartments

Durham, NC

204









1,294 (2)



Mezzanine and Preferred Investments Subtotal/Average

3,431









$ 1,682

































Portfolio Properties Total/Average

15,251









$ 1,398





































(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if there were no renovations.

(2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

(3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of June 30, 2019, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

* The development is in the planning phase, project specifications are in process.



Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

$ 46,464



$ 39,324



$ 92,153



$ 75,998

Interest income from related parties



5,973





5,635





11,749





10,830

Total revenues



52,437





44,959





103,902





86,828

Expenses































Property operating



18,868





16,874





37,470





32,533

Property management fees



1,235





1,074





2,451





2,067

General and administrative



5,046





4,528





10,674





9,197

Acquisition and pursuit costs



70





28





128





71

Weather-related losses, net



291





—





291





168

Depreciation and amortization



16,226





14,819





33,454





30,460

Total expenses



41,736





37,323





84,468





74,496

Operating income



10,701





7,636





19,434





12,332

Other income (expense)































Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



2,492





2,626





4,781





5,088

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



—





—





679





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



—





(653)





—





(653)

Interest expense, net



(15,125)





(13,041)





(31,191)





(23,158)

Total other expense



(12,633)





(11,068)





(25,731)





(18,723)

Net loss



(1,932)





(3,432)





(6,297)





(6,391)

Preferred stock dividends



(11,019)





(8,643)





(21,403)





(16,890)

Preferred stock accretion



(2,316)





(1,400)





(4,203)





(2,510)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



(3,887)





(3,010)





(7,938)





(5,685)

Partially owned properties



(390)





(253)





(882)





(468)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4,277)





(3,263)





(8,820)





(6,153)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (10,990)



$ (10,212)



$ (23,083)



$ (19,638)



































Net loss per common share - Basic

$ (0.50)



$ (0.44)



$ (1.03)



$ (0.83)



































Net loss per common share – Diluted

$ (0.50)



$ (0.44)



$ (1.03)



$ (0.83)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



22,430,619





23,800,770





22,775,203





23,971,129

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



22,430,619





23,800,770





22,775,203





23,971,129



Consolidated Balance Sheets Second Quarter 2019 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





June 30,

2019



December 31,

2018

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 191,192



$ 200,385

Buildings and improvements



1,480,761





1,546,244

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



54,148





55,050

Construction in progress



155





989

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



1,726,256





1,802,668

Accumulated depreciation



(117,115)





(108,911)

Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments



1,609,141





1,693,757

Operating real estate held for sale, net



172,555





—

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,781,696





1,693,757

Cash and cash equivalents



28,534





24,775

Restricted cash



26,615





27,469

Notes and accrued interest receivable from related parties



175,768





164,084

Due from affiliates



3,542





2,854

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets



16,582





14,395

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



100,704





89,033

In-place lease intangible assets, net



1,786





1,768

Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale



481





—

Total Assets

$ 2,135,708



$ 2,018,135



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,142,635



$ 1,206,136

Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale



137,394





—

Revolving credit facilities



101,300





82,209

Accounts payable



949





1,486

Other accrued liabilities



27,446





31,690

Due to affiliates



773





726

Distributions payable



12,527





12,073

Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale



3,024





—

Total Liabilities



1,426,048





1,334,320



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



139,912





139,545



6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 399,502 and 306,009 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



357,346





272,842



7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



56,626





56,485

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 229,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



68,705





68,705

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 22,294,327 and 23,322,211 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



223





233

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



295,444





307,938

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(248,988)





(218,531)

Total Stockholders' Equity



115,385





158,346

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating Partnership units



15,405





27,613

Partially owned properties



24,986





28,984

Total Noncontrolling Interests



40,391





56,597

Total Equity



155,776





214,943

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,135,708



$ 2,018,135

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shares and Units

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common shares and units is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, gains or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, shareholder activism, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired four operating properties and four properties held through preferred equity or mezzanine loan investments subsequent to June 30, 2018. Therefore, the results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):