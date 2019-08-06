Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
- Total Revenues Grew 16.6% to $52.4 Million -
- Increases Midpoint of Full Year 2019 CFFO Guidance -
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multi-family apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights
- Total revenues grew 16.6% to $52.4 million for the quarter from $45.0 million in the prior year period.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was ($0.50) per share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($0.44) per share in the prior year period.
- Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 22.9% to $27.6 million, from $22.5 million in the prior year period.
- Same store revenue and NOI increased 5.3% and 9.0% respectively, as compared to the prior year period.
- Core funds from operations attributable to common shares and units ("CFFO") grew 12.4% to $6.7 million, from $5.9 million in the prior year period. CFFO per share is $0.22 for the quarter as compared to $0.19 in second quarter 2018.
- Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1625, a 74% payout on a CFFO basis.
- Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, increased approximately $119.4 million to $1.9 billion, from year end.
- Including activity completed subsequent to quarter end, invested approximately $108.0 million, comprising $106.1 million in four multifamily communities totaling 1,499 units with total purchase prices of $303.3 million, and $1.9 million to buy out minority ownership interests in two assets. The four new acquisitions are projected to yield a year one economic cap rate of 4.9%.
- Completed the sale of four assets subsequent to quarter end, with an additional property expected to close in August, totaling approximately $274 million and an economic cap rate of 4.5%.
- Completed 232 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving a 23.8% ROI.
- Repurchased 749,648 shares of stock during the second quarter at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total cost of approximately $8.3 million.
- Increased the midpoint of its full year 2019 CFFO guidance by narrowing it to a range of $0.81 to $0.84 per share from the prior range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share.
"We continued to produce strong operating results in the second quarter with property NOI up 23%, same store NOI that increased 9.0% and CFFO increasingly exceeding our dividend payment," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "Subsequent to quarter end, we executed an accretive portfolio sale and recycled the proceeds into attractive assets with a stronger long-term growth profile and immediate value-add renovation opportunity. We remain focused on ongoing operational improvements and creating value through our value-add unit upgrade programs. Furthermore, with access to accretive capital with our Series B redeemable preferred stock issuance, we continue to identify attractive investments to grow our portfolio of highly amenitized communities in targeted growth markets."
Financial Results
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.0 million, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $15.9 million or $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.4 million or $0.62 per share for the prior year period.
CFFO for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period. CFFO was primarily driven by growth in property NOI of $5.1 million and interest income of $0.3 million arising from investment activity. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year rise in interest expense of $2.2 million and preferred stock dividends of $2.4 million.
Total Portfolio Performance
|
$ In thousands, except average rental rates
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
Variance
|
YTD19
|
YTD18
|
Variance
|
Total Revenues (1)
|
$ 52,437
|
$ 44,959
|
16.6%
|
$103,902
|
$ 86,828
|
19.7%
|
Property Operating Expenses
|
$ 18,868
|
$ 16,874
|
11.8%
|
$ 37,470
|
$ 32,533
|
15.2%
|
NOI
|
$ 27,596
|
$ 22,450
|
22.9%
|
$ 54,683
|
$ 43,465
|
25.8%
|
Operating Margin
|
59.4%
|
57.1%
|
230
|
bps
|
59.3%
|
57.2%
|
210
|
bps
|
Occupancy Percentage
|
93.8%
|
93.9%
|
(10)
|
bps
|
93.8%
|
93.7%
|
10
|
bps
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$ 1,312
|
$ 1,239
|
5.9%
|
$ 1,306
|
$ 1,233
|
5.9%
|
(1) Including interest income from related parties
For the second quarter of 2019, property revenues increased by 16.6% compared to the same prior year period primarily attributable to the increased size of the portfolio. Total portfolio NOI was $27.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 22.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Property NOI margins were 59.4% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 57.1% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Property operating expenses were up primarily due to the increased size of the portfolio.
Same Store Portfolio Performance
|
$ In thousands, except average rental rates
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
Variance
|
YTD19
|
YTD18
|
Variance
|
Revenues
|
$ 40,441
|
$ 38,414
|
5.3%
|
$ 78,023
|
$ 73,908
|
5.6%
|
Property Operating Expenses
|
$ 16,597
|
$ 16,535
|
0.4%
|
$ 32,059
|
$ 31,825
|
0.7%
|
NOI
|
$ 23,844
|
$ 21,879
|
9.0%
|
$ 45,964
|
$ 42,083
|
9.2%
|
Operating Margin
|
59.0%
|
57.0%
|
200
|
bps
|
58.9%
|
56.9%
|
200
|
bps
|
Occupancy Percentage
|
93.9%
|
93.8%
|
10
|
bps
|
94.0%
|
93.7%
|
30
|
bps
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$ 1,305
|
$ 1,237
|
5.5%
|
$ 1,296
|
$ 1,229
|
5.5%
The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included 29 properties. For the second quarter of 2019, same store NOI was $23.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 9.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Same store property revenues increased by 5.3% compared to the same prior year period, primarily attributable to a 5.5% increase in average rental rates and average occupancy increasing 10 basis points to 93.9%. Same store expenses increased $0.06 million primarily due to increased real estate taxes due to higher valuations by municipalities.
Renovation Activity
The Company completed 232 value-add unit upgrades during the second quarter achieving a 23.8% ROI.
Since inception within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 2,171 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $4,944 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $107 per unit, equating to a 26.1% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of June 30, 2019. The Company has identified approximately 4,567 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations. The Company expects to complete between 900 and 1,200 unit renovations in 2019.
Portfolio Activity
During and subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed investments totaling $305.2 million. These investments include the following:
- On June 25, 2019, invested approximately $1.9 million to increase our ownership stake to 100% in each of our Sorrel and Sovereign properties.
- On June 27, 2019, acquired a 100% interest in a 200-unit apartment community located in Las Vegas, Nevada, known as Element. The total purchase price was approximately $41.8 million, funded in part by a $29.3 million mortgage loan secured by the Element property.
- On June 27, 2019, acquired a 100% interest in a 334-unit apartment community located in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, known as Providence Trail. The total purchase price was approximately $68.5 million, funded in part by a $48.0 million mortgage loan secured by the Providence Trail property.
- Subsequent to quarter end, on July 24, 2019, acquired a 100% interest in a 645-unit apartment community located in Scottsdale, Arizona, known as Denim. The total purchase price was approximately $141.3 million, funded in part by a $91.6 million mortgage loan secured by the Denim property.
- Also subsequent to quarter end, on July 31, 2019, acquired a 100% interest in a 320-unit apartment community located in Las Vegas, Nevada, known as The Sanctuary. The total purchase price was approximately $51.8 million, funded in part by a $33.7 million mortgage loan secured by the Sanctuary property.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the following dispositions:
- On July 15, 2019, closed on the portfolio sale of its investments in Sorrel, Sovereign, Preston View and Leigh House, for approximately $226.9 million. ARIUM Palms, the fifth property in the portfolio, is expected to close in August 2019 for approximately $46.8 million.
Balance Sheet
During the second quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $51.1 million through the issuance of 51,137 shares of Series B preferred stock with associated warrants at $1,000 per unit.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $28.5 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, approximately $29.9 million available among its revolving credit facilities, and $1.4 billion of debt outstanding.
Dividend Details
The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2019 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A common stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of June 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on July 5, 2019. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare dividends or at this rate.
The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record on June 25, 2019, and were paid on July 5, 2019.
On July 12, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of July 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on August 5, 2019, and as of August 23, 2019, and September 25, 2019, which will be paid in cash on September 5, 2019 and October 4, 2019, respectively.
2019 Guidance
Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company is increasing the midpoint of its 2019 CFFO guidance by narrowing it to a range of $0.81 to $0.84 per share from the prior range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share. For additional guidance details, please see page 31 of Company's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement available under Investors on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).
Conference Call
All interested parties can listen to the live conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 by dialing +1 (866) 843-0890 within the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-6597, and requesting the "Bluerock Residential Conference."
For those who are not available to listen to the live call, the conference call will be available for replay on the Company's website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available until September 6, 2019 at http://services.choruscall.com/links/brg190806.html, as well as by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10133456.
The full text of this Earnings Release and additional Supplemental Information is available in the Investors section on the Company's website at http://www.bluerockresidential.com.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2019, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Portfolio Summary
The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred investments as of June 30, 2019:
|
Consolidated Operating
|
Location
|
Number
|
Year Built/
|
Ownership
|
Average
Rent (2)
|
%
|
ARIUM at Palmer Ranch
|
Sarasota, FL
|
320
|
2016
|
100%
|
$ 1,319
|
96%
|
ARIUM Glenridge
|
Atlanta, GA
|
480
|
1990
|
90%
|
1,241
|
94%
|
ARIUM Grandewood
|
Orlando, FL
|
306
|
2005
|
100%
|
1,416
|
94%
|
ARIUM Gulfshore
|
Naples, FL
|
368
|
2016
|
100%
|
1,324
|
90%
|
ARIUM Hunter's Creek
|
Orlando, FL
|
532
|
1999
|
100%
|
1,409
|
97%
|
ARIUM Metrowest
|
Orlando, FL
|
510
|
2001
|
100%
|
1,392
|
94%
|
ARIUM Palms
|
Orlando, FL
|
252
|
2008
|
100%
|
1,359
|
97%
|
ARIUM Pine Lakes
|
Port St. Lucie, FL
|
320
|
2003
|
100%
|
1,307
|
92%
|
ARIUM Westside
|
Atlanta, GA
|
336
|
2008
|
90%
|
1,530
|
87%
|
Ashford Belmar
|
Lakewood, CO
|
512
|
1988/1993
|
85%
|
1,627
|
92%
|
Ashton Reserve
|
Charlotte, NC
|
473
|
2015
|
100%
|
1,121
|
96%
|
Citrus Tower
|
Orlando, FL
|
336
|
2006
|
97%
|
1,330
|
92%
|
Element
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
200
|
1995
|
100%
|
1,233
|
94%
|
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
|
Orlando, FL
|
220
|
2003
|
92%
|
1,768
|
98%
|
James on South First
|
Austin, TX
|
250
|
2016
|
90%
|
1,277
|
98%
|
Marquis at Crown Ridge
|
San Antonio, TX
|
352
|
2009
|
90%
|
1,026
|
92%
|
Marquis at Stone Oak
|
San Antonio, TX
|
335
|
2007
|
90%
|
1,460
|
95%
|
Marquis at The Cascades
|
Tyler, TX
|
582
|
2009
|
90%
|
1,219
|
91%
|
Marquis at TPC
|
San Antonio, TX
|
139
|
2008
|
90%
|
1,499
|
96%
|
Outlook at Greystone
|
Birmingham, AL
|
300
|
2007
|
100%
|
991
|
95%
|
Park & Kingston
|
Charlotte, NC
|
168
|
2015
|
100%
|
1,304
|
96%
|
Plantation Park
|
Lake Jackson, TX
|
238
|
2016
|
80%
|
1,400
|
89%
|
Preston View
|
Morrisville, NC
|
382
|
2000
|
100%
|
1,124
|
96%
|
Providence Trail
|
Mount Juliet, TN
|
334
|
2007
|
100%
|
1,219
|
94%
|
Roswell City Walk
|
Roswell, GA
|
320
|
2015
|
98%
|
1,542
|
96%
|
Sands Parc
|
Daytona Beach, FL
|
264
|
2017
|
100%
|
1,370
|
96%
|
Sorrel
|
Frisco, TX
|
352
|
2015
|
100%
|
1,196
|
90%
|
Sovereign
|
Fort Worth, TX
|
322
|
2015
|
100%
|
1,391
|
92%
|
The Brodie
|
Austin, TX
|
324
|
2001
|
93%
|
1,277
|
98%
|
The Links at Plum Creek
|
Castle Rock, CO
|
264
|
2000
|
88%
|
1,433
|
93%
|
The Mills
|
Greenville, SC
|
304
|
2013
|
100%
|
1,048
|
94%
|
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
|
Destin, FL
|
340
|
2009
|
100%
|
1,440
|
97%
|
Veranda at Centerfield
|
Houston, TX
|
400
|
1999
|
93%
|
945
|
94%
|
Villages at Cypress Creek
|
Houston, TX
|
384
|
2001
|
80%
|
1,137
|
93%
|
Wesley Village
|
Charlotte, NC
|
301
|
2010
|
100%
|
1,378
|
94%
|
Consolidated Operating Properties Subtotal/Average
|
11,820
|
$ 1,312
|
94%
|
Mezzanine/Preferred
|
Location
|
Actual/
|
Pro
|
Alexan CityCentre
|
Houston, TX
|
340
|
$ 1,747
|
(2)
|
Alexan Southside Place
|
Houston, TX
|
270
|
1,660
|
(2)
|
Arlo
|
Charlotte, NC
|
286
|
1,507
|
Cade Boca Raton
|
Boca Raton, FL
|
90
|
2,549
|
Domain at The One Forty
|
Garland, TX
|
299
|
1,469
|
Flagler Village
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
385
|
2,352
|
Helios
|
Atlanta, GA
|
282
|
1,458
|
(2)
|
Leigh House
|
Raleigh, NC
|
245
|
1,291
|
(2)
|
North Creek Apartments
|
Leander, TX
|
259
|
1,358
|
Novel Perimeter
|
Atlanta, GA
|
320
|
1,749
|
Riverside Apartments
|
Austin, TX
|
222
|
1,408
|
The Park at Chapel Hill
|
Chapel Hill, SC
|
*
|
*
|
Vickers Historic Roswell
|
Roswell, GA
|
79
|
3,176
|
Wayforth at Concord
|
Concord, NC
|
150
|
1,707
|
Whetstone Apartments
|
Durham, NC
|
204
|
1,294
|
(2)
|
Mezzanine and Preferred Investments Subtotal/Average
|
3,431
|
$ 1,682
|
Portfolio Properties Total/Average
|
15,251
|
$ 1,398
(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if there were no renovations.
(2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
(3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of June 30, 2019, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.
* The development is in the planning phase, project specifications are in process.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
Rental and other property revenues
|
$
|
46,464
|
$
|
39,324
|
$
|
92,153
|
$
|
75,998
|
Interest income from related parties
|
5,973
|
5,635
|
11,749
|
10,830
|
Total revenues
|
52,437
|
44,959
|
103,902
|
86,828
|
Expenses
|
Property operating
|
18,868
|
16,874
|
37,470
|
32,533
|
Property management fees
|
1,235
|
1,074
|
2,451
|
2,067
|
General and administrative
|
5,046
|
4,528
|
10,674
|
9,197
|
Acquisition and pursuit costs
|
70
|
28
|
128
|
71
|
Weather-related losses, net
|
291
|
—
|
291
|
168
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
16,226
|
14,819
|
33,454
|
30,460
|
Total expenses
|
41,736
|
37,323
|
84,468
|
74,496
|
Operating income
|
10,701
|
7,636
|
19,434
|
12,332
|
Other income (expense)
|
Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
|
2,492
|
2,626
|
4,781
|
5,088
|
Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments
|
—
|
—
|
679
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs
|
—
|
(653)
|
—
|
(653)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(15,125)
|
(13,041)
|
(31,191)
|
(23,158)
|
Total other expense
|
(12,633)
|
(11,068)
|
(25,731)
|
(18,723)
|
Net loss
|
(1,932)
|
(3,432)
|
(6,297)
|
(6,391)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(11,019)
|
(8,643)
|
(21,403)
|
(16,890)
|
Preferred stock accretion
|
(2,316)
|
(1,400)
|
(4,203)
|
(2,510)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
Operating Partnership units
|
(3,887)
|
(3,010)
|
(7,938)
|
(5,685)
|
Partially owned properties
|
(390)
|
(253)
|
(882)
|
(468)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(4,277)
|
(3,263)
|
(8,820)
|
(6,153)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(10,990)
|
$
|
(10,212)
|
$
|
(23,083)
|
$
|
(19,638)
|
Net loss per common share - Basic
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
$
|
(1.03)
|
$
|
(0.83)
|
Net loss per common share – Diluted
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
$
|
(1.03)
|
$
|
(0.83)
|
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|
22,430,619
|
23,800,770
|
22,775,203
|
23,971,129
|
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|
22,430,619
|
23,800,770
|
22,775,203
|
23,971,129
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Net Real Estate Investments
|
Land
|
$
|
191,192
|
$
|
200,385
|
Buildings and improvements
|
1,480,761
|
1,546,244
|
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|
54,148
|
55,050
|
Construction in progress
|
155
|
989
|
Total Gross Real Estate Investments
|
1,726,256
|
1,802,668
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(117,115)
|
(108,911)
|
Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments
|
1,609,141
|
1,693,757
|
Operating real estate held for sale, net
|
172,555
|
—
|
Total Net Real Estate Investments
|
1,781,696
|
1,693,757
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
28,534
|
24,775
|
Restricted cash
|
26,615
|
27,469
|
Notes and accrued interest receivable from related parties
|
175,768
|
164,084
|
Due from affiliates
|
3,542
|
2,854
|
Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets
|
16,582
|
14,395
|
Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
|
100,704
|
89,033
|
In-place lease intangible assets, net
|
1,786
|
1,768
|
Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale
|
481
|
—
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,135,708
|
$
|
2,018,135
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
|
Mortgages payable
|
$
|
1,142,635
|
$
|
1,206,136
|
Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale
|
137,394
|
—
|
Revolving credit facilities
|
101,300
|
82,209
|
Accounts payable
|
949
|
1,486
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
27,446
|
31,690
|
Due to affiliates
|
773
|
726
|
Distributions payable
|
12,527
|
12,073
|
Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale
|
3,024
|
—
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,426,048
|
1,334,320
|
8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
139,912
|
139,545
|
6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 399,502 and 306,009 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
357,346
|
272,842
|
7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
56,626
|
56,485
|
Equity
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 229,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
68,705
|
68,705
|
Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 22,294,327 and 23,322,211 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
223
|
233
|
Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
1
|
1
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
295,444
|
307,938
|
Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings
|
(248,988)
|
(218,531)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
115,385
|
158,346
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
Operating Partnership units
|
15,405
|
27,613
|
Partially owned properties
|
24,986
|
28,984
|
Total Noncontrolling Interests
|
40,391
|
56,597
|
Total Equity
|
155,776
|
214,943
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
|
$
|
2,135,708
|
$
|
2,018,135
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.
Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shares and Units
We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.
FFO attributable to common shares and units is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.
CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, gains or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, shareholder activism, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.
Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.
Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We have acquired four operating properties and four properties held through preferred equity or mezzanine loan investments subsequent to June 30, 2018. Therefore, the results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.
The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net loss attributable to common shares
|
$
|
(10,990)
|
$
|
(10,212)
|
$
|
(23,083)
|
$
|
(19,638)
|
Add back: Net loss attributable to Operating Partnership units
|
(3,887)
|
(3,010)
|
(7,938)
|
(5,685)
|
Net loss attributable to common shares and units
|
(14,877)
|
(13,222)
|
(31,021)
|
(25,323)
|
Common stockholders and Operating Partnership units pro-rata share of:
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)
|
15,290
|
13,990
|
31,432
|
28,821
|
FFO Attributable to Common Shares and Units
|
413
|
768