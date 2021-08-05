Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased with our operating results led by rapid acceleration of rent growth throughout the quarter, demonstrating the high quality and favorable locations of our communities," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "In addition, as anticipated in our 2021 guidance, our investment pace increased in the second quarter, including our first investments in single family homes. Our renovation pace also returned to pre-COVID levels, as we delivered almost 250 unit upgrades, with an average ROI of 24%. We are continuing to effectively source attractive investment opportunities and accretively put our capital to work."

Second Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 was ($5.4) million or ($0.21) per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period.

or per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of or per diluted share in the prior year period. Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $6.0 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year period. This year's results continue to be impacted by additional capital on the balance sheet.

Portfolio Performance

Rental revenues grew 4.2% to $49.7 million from $47.7 million in the prior year period.

Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.8% to $30 .8 million from $29 .1 million in the prior year period.

.8 million from .1 million in the prior year period. Same store revenues grew 6.4% and same store NOI increased 6.5%, as compared to the prior year period.

Blended lease rate growth was 10.3%, up 680 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis.

June 2021 average lease growth accelerated to 12.0%, with renewals at 6.5% and new leases at 17.9%. Average lease growth accelerated to 15.3% in July.

average lease growth accelerated to 12.0%, with renewals at 6.5% and new leases at 17.9%. Average lease growth accelerated to 15.3% in July. Portfolio occupancy was 96.2% at June 30, 2021 , up 90 basis points from the prior year.

, up 90 basis points from the prior year. Property operating margins improved 90 basis points to 62.0% compared to 61.1% in the prior year period.

Same store average rent increased 3.0% and same store average occupancy expanded 80 basis points, as compared to the prior year period.

Portfolio Activity

Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.2 billion .

. Acquired three operating properties totaling 506 units for $118 million .

. Sold two operating assets and two development properties for $174 million with net proceeds of $39 million .

with net proceeds of . Invested $26 million in preferred equity in three new stabilized properties, and funded $8 million for five existing preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments. Committed $32 million for three new preferred equity investments.

in preferred equity in three new stabilized properties, and funded for five existing preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments. Committed for three new preferred equity investments. Increased renovation pace back to pre-COVID levels, completing 248 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 24.4% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $144 per unit.

Balance Sheet and Market Activity

$244.5 million of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities and $1.4 billion of indebtedness outstanding as of June 30, 2021 .

of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities and of indebtedness outstanding as of . Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.

in cash per share of common stock. Raised a quarterly record of $119 million through the continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering with the issuance of 4.8 million shares at $25.00 per share.

through the continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering with the issuance of 4.8 million shares at per share. Redeemed 80,316 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 8,262,685 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $9.72 per share.

per share. Repurchased 4,605,598 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $9.79 per share.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 was ($5.4) million, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million in the prior year period. Net income in 2021 was impacted by two asset sales generating $19 million in gain on sale of real estate investments compared to $58 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $22.4 million or $0.80 per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.0 million or $0.79 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was positively impacted by an increase in property NOI of $1.7 million and a reduction in interest expense of $0.2 million. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year reduction of $0.2 million in interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments, $0.5 million in preferred returns, and preferred stock dividend increase of $0.1 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 2Q21

2Q20

Variance

YTD21

YTD20

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 53,835

$ 53,033

1.5%

$109,638

$ 109,274

0.3%

Property Operating Expenses $ 18,909

$ 18,571

1.8%

$ 38,841

$ 37,870

2.6%

NOI $ 30,812

$ 29,124

5.8%

$ 61,962

$ 60,177

3.0%

Operating Margin 62.0%

61.1%

90 bps 61.5%

61.4%

10 bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.8%

94.4%

140 bps 95.5%

94.3%

120 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,351

$ 1,330

1.6%

$ 1,333

$ 1,330

0.2%

(1) Including interest income from related parties

















For the second quarter of 2021, property revenues increased by 4.2% compared to the same prior year period. Total portfolio NOI was $30.8 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Property NOI margins were 62.0% for the quarter, compared to 61.1% in the prior year quarter.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 2Q21

2Q20

Variance

YTD21

YTD20

Variance

Revenues $ 38,631

$ 36,306

6.4%

$ 74,309

$ 71,345

4.2%

Property Operating Expenses $ 14,559

$ 13,700

6.3%

$ 28,267

$ 26,814

5.4%

NOI $ 24,072

$ 22,606

6.5%

$ 46,042

$ 44,531

3.4%

Operating Margin 62.3%

62.3%

0 bps 62.0%

62.4%

(40) bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.7%

94.9%

80 bps 95.6%

94.5%

110 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,355

$ 1,315

3.0%

$ 1,344

$ 1,318

2.0%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included 25 properties. For the second quarter of 2021, same store NOI was $24.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to the 2020 period. Same store property revenues grew by 6.4% compared to the 2020 period, primarily driven by an 80-basis point increase in occupancy and 3.0% increase in average rental rates; of the Company's 25 same store properties, 21 recognized rental rate increases and 18 recognized occupancy increases during the period. In addition, bad debt expense improved $0.7 million, while ancillary income, such as termination fees and late fees, increased $0.4 million.

Same store expenses increased 6.3%, or $0.9 million, partially due to non-controllable real estate tax increase of $0.2 million and insurance expense increase of $0.2 million due to industrywide multifamily insurance price increases. The remaining increase was due to a $0.3 million increase in discretionary seasonal maintenance as discretionary spending was limited in the prior year due to COVID-19 and an increase of $0.2 million in administrative and marketing expenses.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 248 value-add unit upgrades during the second quarter of 2021 achieving an average 24.4% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $144 per unit. Since inception, the Company has completed 3,275 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $6,065 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $119 per unit, equating to an average 23.6% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of June 30, 2021. The Company has identified approximately 4,158 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Portfolio Activity

The following activities were completed during the second quarter:

On April 12, 2021 , the Company made a $10.7 million preferred equity investment in the operating partnership of Peak Housing, a private REIT invested in a portfolio of 474 single-family homes located throughout Texas .

, the Company made a preferred equity investment in the operating partnership of Peak Housing, a private REIT invested in a portfolio of 474 single-family homes located throughout . On April 14, 2021 , the Company acquired a 95% interest in an 80-unit apartment community located in Olympia, Washington , known as Yauger Park. The total purchase price was $24.5 million .

, the Company acquired a 95% interest in an 80-unit apartment community located in , known as Yauger Park. The total purchase price was . On April 26, 2021 , the Company sold Plantation Park for a gross sales price of $32 million and net proceeds to the Company of $2.7 million .

, the Company sold Plantation Park for a gross sales price of and net proceeds to the Company of . On June 4, 2021 , the Company acquired an 83% interest in a 150-unit apartment community located in Concord, North Carolina known as Wayford at Concord . The total purchase price was $44 million . The Company's previous preferred investment of $7 million was redeemed in conjunction with the purchase.

, the Company acquired an 83% interest in a 150-unit apartment community located in known as Wayford at . The total purchase price was . The Company's previous preferred investment of was redeemed in conjunction with the purchase. On June 10, 2021 , the Company sold The Reserve at Palmer Ranch for $58 million to the Strategic Portfolio partner for net proceeds to the Company of $16.6 million . With the addition of the property to the Strategic Portfolio, the Company made an $11 million preferred investment in the Strategic Portfolio.

, the Company sold The Reserve at Palmer Ranch for to the Strategic Portfolio partner for net proceeds to the Company of . With the addition of the property to the Strategic Portfolio, the Company made an preferred investment in the Strategic Portfolio. On June 17, 2021 , the Company acquired a 100% interest in a 276-unit apartment community located in Raleigh, North Carolina , known as Windsor Falls, for a total purchase price of $49 million .

, the Company acquired a 100% interest in a 276-unit apartment community located in , known as Windsor Falls, for a total purchase price of . Entered into three preferred equity commitments to invest $32 million in two multifamily and one single family home development projects located in Houston and Willow Park, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina .

in two multifamily and one single family home development projects located in and and . On June 25, 2021 , the Company made a $4 million preferred equity investment in a stabilized asset with 372-units known as Deercross, located in Indianapolis, Indiana .

, the Company made a preferred equity investment in a stabilized asset with 372-units known as Deercross, located in . On June 29, 2021 , Vickers Historic Roswell was sold and the Company's mezzanine loan and accrued interest of $12.9 million were paid off.

The Company completed the following activity subsequent to June 30, 2021:

On July 7, 2021 , the Company sold Park & Kingston and The District at Scottsdale for gross sales prices of $45 million and $151 million , respectively, with net proceeds to the Company of $24.7 million and $69.5 million , respectively.

, the Company sold Park & Kingston and The District at Scottsdale for gross sales prices of and , respectively, with net proceeds to the Company of and , respectively. In July 2021 , the Company made $19 million of preferred equity investments and provided a bridge loan of $7 million for properties located in Corpus Christi and Dallas, Texas , and Dawsonville, Georgia .

, the Company made of preferred equity investments and provided a bridge loan of for properties located in and , and . Entered into two preferred equity commitments to invest $31 million in multifamily development projects located in San Antonio, Texas and Orange City, Florida .

Dividend

The Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, quarterly cash dividends as reflected in the following table.

Declaration Date Payable to stockholders of record as of Amount Date Paid or Payable Class A Common Stock





March 12, 2021 March 25, 2021 $0.162500 April 5, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.162500 July 2, 2021 Class C Common Stock





March 12, 2021 March 25, 2021 $0.162500 April 5, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.162500 July 2, 2021 Series B Preferred Stock





January 13, 2021 March 25, 2021 $5.00 April 5, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 23, 2021 $5.00 May 5, 2021 April 12, 2021 May 25, 2021 $5.00 June 4, 2021 April 12, 2021 June 25, 2021 $5.00 July 2, 2021 Series C Preferred Stock





March 12, 2021 March 25, 2021 $0.4765625 April 5, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.4765625 July 2, 2021 Series D Preferred Stock





March 12, 2021 March 25, 2021 $0.4453125 April 5, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.4453125 July 2, 2021 Series T Preferred Stock (1)





January 13, 2021 March 25, 2021 $0.128125 April 5, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 23, 2021 $0.128125 May 5, 2021 April 12, 2021 May 25, 2021 $0.128125 June 4, 2021 April 12, 2021 June 25, 2021 $0.128125 July 2, 2021



(1) Shares of newly issued Series T Preferred Stock that are held only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding.











2021 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior 2021 CFFO guidance. Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share. For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 34 of Company's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of primarily affordable Class A highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred/ground lease investments as of June 30, 2021:



Multifamily Community Name

Location

Number of Units

Year Built/

Renovated (1)

Ownership Interest

Average

Rent (2)

%

Occupied (3)

Consolidated Operating Properties:

























ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

$ 1,346

95.8%



ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,509

93.8%



Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,691

96.9%



Avenue 25

Phoenix, AZ

254

2013

100%

1,286

94.1%



Burano Hunter's Creek, formerly ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,427

96.8%



Carrington at Perimeter Park

Morrisville, NC

266

2007

100%

1,291

96.6%



Chattahoochee Ridge

Atlanta, GA

358

1996

90%

1,413

96.6%



Chevy Chase

Austin, TX

320

1971

92%

983

97.8%



Cielo on Gilbert

Mesa, AZ

432

1985

90%

1,123

97.2%



Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,381

96.1%



Denim

Scottsdale, AZ

645

1979

100%

1,288

95.7%



Elan

Austin, TX

270

2007

100%

1,158

93.0%



Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,306

97.0%



Falls at Forsyth

Cumming, GA

356

2019

100%

1,439

97.8%



Gulfshore Apartment Homes

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,298

97.6%



Navigator Villas

Pasco, WA

176

2013

90%

1,173

99.4%



Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

1,118

95.3%



Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,321

94.6%



Pine Lakes Preserve

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,419

97.8%



Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,304

94.6%



Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,625

97.8%



Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,370

96.6%



The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

100%

1,353

95.7%



The Debra Metrowest, formerly ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,423

95.7%



The District at Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

332

2018

99%

1,826

94.0%



The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,489

97.3%



The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,061

97.0%



The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,548

95.9%



The Sanctuary

Las Vegas, NV

320

1988

100%

1,169

96.3%



Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

1,034

96.5%



Villages of Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,203

94.5%



Wayford at Concord

Concord, NC

150

2019

83%

1,830

95.3%



Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,400

96.0%



Windsor Falls

Raleigh, NC

276

1994

100%

1,102

97.5%



Yauger Park Villas

Olympia, WA

80

2010

95%

1,982

96.3%



































Total/Average Consolidated Operating Properties

11,532









$ 1,350 (6) 96.2%

































Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments:























Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,583







Avondale Hills

Decatur, GA

240









1,538 (4)





Belmont Crossing

Smyrna, GA

192









888







Deercross

Indianapolis, IN

372









761







Deerwood Apartments

Houston, TX

330









1,590 (4)





Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,363







Encore Chandler

Chandler, AZ

208









1,457 (4)





Georgetown Crossing

Savannah, GA

168









1,036







Hunter's Pointe

Pensacola, FL

204









992







Mira Vista

Austin, TX

200









1,115







Motif

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352 (4)





Park on the Square

Pensacola, FL

240









1,159







Peak Housing (5)

Various, Texas

474









876







Reunion Apartments

Orlando, FL

280









1,366 (4)





Sierra Terrace

Atlanta, GA

135









1,274







Sierra Village

Atlanta, GA

154









1,224







The Commons

Jacksonville, FL

328









914







The Hartley at Blue Hill, formerly The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

414









1,599 (4)





The Reserve at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320









1,417







The Riley

Richardson, TX

262









1,455







Thornton Flats

Austin, TX

104









1,576







Water's Edge

Pensacola, FL

184









1,168







Wayford at Innovation Park

Charlotte, NC

210









1,994 (4)





Willow Park (5)

Willow Park, TX

46









2,362 (4)





Zoey

Austin, TX

307









1,762 (4)







































Total/Average Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments 6,396









$ 1,368 (7)







































Total/Average Portfolio

17,928









$ 1,357 (8)



































(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations. (2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of June 30, 2021, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage. (4) Represents the average pro forma effective monthly rent per occupied unit for all expected units upon stabilization. (5) Peak Housing and Willow Park are preferred equity investments in portfolios of single-family residential homes. The actual/planned number of units shown represents the number of single-family residential homes within each portfolio. (6) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,351 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (7) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,399 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (8) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,368 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

$ 49,721



$ 47,695



$ 100,803



$ 98,047

Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments



4,114





5,338





8,835





11,227

Total revenues



53,835





53,033





109,638





109,274

Expenses































Property operating



18,909





18,571





38,841





37,870

Property management fees



1,247





1,194





2,528





2,488

General and administrative



6,595





5,303





13,240





11,674

Acquisition and pursuit costs



3





423





15





1,691

Weather-related losses, net



—





—





400





—

Depreciation and amortization



19,926





20,067





40,250





40,990

Total expenses



46,680





45,558





95,274





94,713

Operating income



7,155





7,475





14,364





14,561

Other income (expense)































Other income



57





19





209





59

Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



2,329





2,834





4,616





5,249

Provision for credit losses



(26)





—





(567)





—

Gain on sale of real estate investments



19,429





57,843





88,342





58,096

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



(647)





(13,985)





(3,687)





(13,985)

Interest expense, net



(13,460)





(13,859)





(27,294)





(28,774)

Total other income



7,682





32,852





61,619





20,645

Net income



14,837





40,327





75,983





35,206

Preferred stock dividends



(14,367)





(14,237)





(28,984)





(27,784)

Preferred stock accretion



(7,290)





(3,602)





(14,312)





(7,527)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



(1,978)





5,413





8,182





(409)

Partially-owned properties



587





1,985





6,353





1,707

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,391)





7,398





14,535





1,298

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,429)



$ 15,090



$ 18,152



$ (1,403)



































Net (loss) income per common share - Basic

$ (0.21)



$ 0.61



$ 0.68



$ (0.09)



































Net (loss) income per common share – Diluted

$ (0.21)



$ 0.61



$ 0.68



$ (0.09)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



28,129,862





24,307,147





25,623,537





24,197,479

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



28,129,862





24,345,034





25,688,530





24,197,479



Consolidated Balance Sheets

Second Quarter 2021

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





June 30, 2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 251,691



$ 279,481

Buildings and improvements



1,703,536





1,889,471

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



75,488





78,438

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



2,030,715





2,247,390

Accumulated depreciation



(187,066)





(186,426)

Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments



1,843,649





2,060,964

Operating real estate held for sale, net



144,878





36,213

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,988,527





2,097,177

Cash and cash equivalents



136,766





83,868

Restricted cash



36,308





35,093

Notes and accrued interest receivable, net



165,654





157,734

Due from affiliates



667





339

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net



40,783





29,502

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net



86,328





83,485

In-place lease intangible assets, net



1,531





2,594

Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale



271





145

Total Assets

$ 2,456,835



$ 2,489,937



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,343,454



$ 1,490,932

Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale



93,137





38,773

Revolving credit facilities



—





33,000

Accounts payable



1,972





1,317

Other accrued liabilities



34,677





31,025

Due to affiliates



635





618

Distributions payable



13,879





13,421

Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale



1,135





383

Total Liabilities



1,488,889





1,609,469



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; no shares and 2,201,547 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





54,332



6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 360,608 and 513,489 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



327,124





469,907



7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



56,627





56,462



6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 18,353,252 and 9,717,917 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



415,718





219,967

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



66,867





66,867

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 28,861,937 and 22,020,950 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



289





220

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



362,507





304,710

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(303,960)





(313,392)

Total Stockholders' Equity



125,704





58,406

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating Partnership units



18,751





(3,272)

Partially owned properties



24,022





24,666

Total Noncontrolling Interests



42,773





21,394

Total Equity



168,477





79,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,456,835



$ 2,489,937



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for notes receivable, unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. Commencing in 2020, we do not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $1.5 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired seven operating properties, made eight property investments through preferred equity or mezzanine loan investments, sold six operating properties and received payoffs of our mezzanine loan or preferred equity in seven investments subsequent to June 30, 2020. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (5,429)



$ 15,090



$ 18,152



$ (1,403)

Add back: Net (loss) income attributable to Operating Partnership Units

(1,978)





5,413





8,182





(409)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

(7,407)





20,503





26,334





(1,812)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)

19,036





19,144





38,440





39,045

Provision for credit losses

26





—





567





—

Gain on sale of real estate investments

(18,630)





(55,250)





(81,058)





(55,360)

FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

(6,975)





(15,603)





(15,717)





(18,127)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Acquisition and pursuit costs

3





423





15





1,691

Non-cash interest expense

549





747





1,154





1,592

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives

20





(5)





(11)





(30)

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

609





13,590





3,173





13,590

Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan

997





—





997





—

Weather-related losses, net

—





—





360





—

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

122





122





244





242

Other (income) expense, net

(49)





43





48





3

Non-cash equity compensation

3,479





2,191





6,789





5,738

Preferred stock accretion

7,290





3,602





14,312





7,527

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders $ 6,045



$ 5,110



$ 11,364



$ 12,226

































Per Share and Unit Information:





























FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ (0.18)



$ (0.47)



$ (0.44)



$ (0.55)

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.32



$ 0.37

































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted

38,443,171





33,075,598





35,883,631





32,936,762



































(1) The real estate depreciation and amortization amount includes our share of consolidated real estate-related depreciation and amortization of intangibles, less amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for partially owned properties, and our similar estimated share of unconsolidated depreciation and amortization, which is included in earnings of our unconsolidated real estate joint venture investments.



































Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,429)



$ 15,090



$ 18,152



$ (1,403)



Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,391)





7,398





14,535





1,298



Preferred stock dividends



14,367





14,237





28,984





27,784



Preferred stock accretion



7,290





3,602





14,312





7,527



Interest expense, net



13,460





13,859





27,294





28,774



Real estate depreciation and amortization



19,879





20,020





40,157





40,899



Provision for credit losses



26





—





567





—



Gain on sale of real estate investments



(19,429)





(57,843)





(88,342)





(58,096)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



647





13,985





3,687





13,985

EBITDAre

$ 29,420



$ 30,348



$ 59,346



$ 60,768



Acquisition and pursuit costs



3





423





15





1,691



Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan



997





—





997





—



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122





122





244





242



Weather-related losses, net



—





—





400





—



Non-cash equity compensation



3,479





2,191





6,789





5,738



Other (income) expense, net



(49)





43





48





3

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 33,972



$ 33,127



$ 67,839



$ 68,442







































Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,429)



$ 15,090



$ 18,152



$ (1,403)



Add back: Net (loss) income attributable to Operating Partnership Units



(1,978)





5,413





8,182





(409)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders



(7,407)





20,503





26,334





(1,812)

Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:

































Real estate depreciation and amortization



19,036





19,144





38,440





39,045



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122





122





244





242



Non-cash interest expense



549





747





1,154





1,592



Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives



20





(5)





(11)





(30)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



609





13,590





3,173





13,590



Provision for credit losses



26





—





567





—



Property management fees



1,194





1,135





2,417





2,367



Acquisition and pursuit costs



3





423





15





1,691



Corporate operating expenses



6,520





5,166





13,090





11,462



Weather-related losses, net



—





—





360





—



Preferred dividends



14,367





14,237





28,984





27,784



Preferred stock accretion



7,290





3,602





14,312





7,527

Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:

































Other income (expense), net



57





(43)





108





(3)



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



2,329





2,834





4,616





5,408



Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments



4,114





5,338





8,835





11,227



Gain on sale of real estate investments



18,630





55,250





81,058





55,360

Pro-rata share of properties' income



17,199





15,285





34,462





31,466

Add:

































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income



738





750





1,378





1,553

Total property income



17,937





16,035





35,840





33,019

Add:

































Interest expense



12,875





13,089





26,122





27,158

Net operating income



30,812





29,124





61,962





60,177

Less:

































Non-same store net operating income



6,740





6,518





15,920





15,646

Same store net operating income (1)

$ 24,072



$ 22,606



$ 46,042



$ 44,531







(1) Same store portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consists of 25 properties, which represent 8,882 units. Same store portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,628 units.













































