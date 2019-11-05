Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multi-family apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

Total revenues grew 11.8% to $53.5 million for the quarter from $47.9 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.75 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($0.44) per diluted share in the prior year period.

per diluted share in the prior year period. Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 15.9% to $28.0 million from $24.2 million in the prior year period.

Same store revenue and same store NOI increased 4.3% and 4.3% respectively, as compared to the prior year period.

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $5.8 million , compared to $6.4 million in the prior year period. CFFO per diluted share is $0.19 for the quarter as compared to $0 .21 in third quarter 2018. The change year over year was due in part to the timing of reinvestment of capital from asset dispositions in the quarter as part of the Company's recycling into higher growth assets. The Company is reaffirming its 2019 CFFO per share guidance range.

, compared to in the prior year period. CFFO per diluted share is for the quarter as compared to .21 in third quarter 2018. The change year over year was due in part to the timing of reinvestment of capital from asset dispositions in the quarter as part of the Company's recycling into higher growth assets. The Company is reaffirming its 2019 CFFO per share guidance range. Completed the sale of seven assets during the quarter, totaling approximately $369 million at an economic cap rate of 4.7%.

at an economic cap rate of 4.7%. Invested in two multifamily communities totaling 965 units for a total purchase price of $193.1 million . The two new acquisitions are projected to yield a year one economic cap rate of 4.9% and grow to north of 6.0%. The Company maintains a robust pipeline and is actively working on closing additional investments by year end.

. The two new acquisitions are projected to yield a year one economic cap rate of 4.9% and grow to north of 6.0%. The Company maintains a robust pipeline and is actively working on closing additional investments by year end. Invested $9.9 million in new preferred investments in two unrelated third-party operating multifamily communities totaling 304 units in Austin, Texas .

in new preferred investments in two unrelated third-party operating multifamily communities totaling 304 units in . Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1625 , an 86% payout on a CFFO basis.

, an 86% payout on a CFFO basis. Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, increased approximately $22.1 million to $1.8 billion, from year end.

to $1.8 billion, from year end. Completed 263 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter producing a 22.7% ROI through increased monthly rental rates.

"We produced strong operating results in the third quarter in-line with our expectations, with property NOI up 15.9% and same store NOI that increased 4.3%," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy which includes creating value through our unit upgrade program and operational improvements. During the quarter, we completed multiple asset sales and recycled the proceeds into attractive assets with a stronger long-term growth profile and immediate value-add renovation opportunities. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic as we continue to realize the embedded growth opportunities within our portfolio, along with identifying attractive investments to expand our portfolio of highly amenitized communities in targeted growth markets."

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($10.3) million, or ($0.44) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $17.5 million, or $0.77 per share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to non-cash expense of $14.2 million or $0.60 per share for the prior year period. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was positively impacted by the gain on sale of real estate investments of $1.56 per diluted share.

CFFO for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was primarily driven by growth in property NOI of $3.8 million and interest income of $0.4 million arising from investment activity. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year rise in interest expense of $1.5 million and preferred stock dividends of $2.8 million. Timing of acquisitions and dispositions, together with the requirement to place the sale proceeds in escrow to effectuate 1031 exchanges which limited the Company's ability to paydown its credit facilities, accounted for the majority of the year-over-year per share decrease.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental

rates 3Q19

3Q18

Variance

YTD19

YTD18

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 53,547

$ 47,877

11.8%

$157,449

$ 134,705

16.9%

Property Operating Expenses $ 19,377

$ 17,971

7.8%

$ 56,847

$ 50,504

12.6%

NOI $ 28,045

$ 24,204

15.9%

$ 82,728

$ 67,669

22.3%

Operating Margin 59.1%

57.4%

170 bps 59.3%

57.3%

200 bps Occupancy Percentage 94.1%

94.5%

(40) bps 93.9%

94.0%

(10) bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,313

$ 1,253

4.8%

$ 1,308

$ 1,239

5.6%

(1) Including interest income from related parties

















For the third quarter of 2019, property revenues increased by 11.8% compared to the same prior year period primarily attributable to the increased size of the portfolio. Total portfolio NOI was $28.0 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 15.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Property NOI margins were 59.1% of revenue for the quarter, an increase of 170 basis points compared to 57.4% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Property operating expenses were up primarily due to the increased size of the portfolio.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental

rates 3Q19

3Q18

Variance

YTD19

YTD18

Variance

Revenues $ 35,301

$ 33,832

4.3%

$ 94,849

$ 89,792

5.6%

Property Operating Expenses $ 14,544

$ 13,931

4.4%

$ 38,188

$ 37,497

1.8%

NOI $ 20,757

$ 19,901

4.3%

$ 56,661

$ 52,295

8.3%

Operating Margin 58.8%

58.8%

0 bps 59.7%

58.2%

150 bps Occupancy Percentage 94.1%

94.7%

(60) bps 94.3%

94.2%

10 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,336

$ 1,271

5.1%

$ 1,315

$ 1,245

5.6%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included 25 properties. For the third quarter of 2019, same store NOI was $20.8 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 4.3%, compared to the prior year period. Same store property revenues increased by 4.3% compared to the same prior year period, primarily attributable to a 5.1% increase in average rental rates partially offset by average occupancy decreasing 60 basis points to 94.1%. Same store expenses increased $0.6 million primarily due to higher real estate taxes and insurance premiums, and increases in turnover, repairs and maintenance, and payroll costs.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 263 value-add unit upgrades during the third quarter producing a 22.7% ROI through increased monthly rental rates.

Since inception within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 2,434 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $5,123 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $108 per unit, equating to a 25.2% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of September 30, 2019. The Company has identified approximately 4,307 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations. The Company has completed 768 unit renovations year to date and continues to expect to complete between 900 and 1,200 in 2019.

Portfolio Activity

During the third quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $203 million. These investments include the following:

On July 24, 2019 , acquired a 100% interest in a 645-unit apartment community located in Scottsdale, Arizona , known as Denim. The total purchase price was approximately $141.3 million , funded in part by a $91.6 million mortgage loan secured by the Denim property.

, acquired a 100% interest in a 645-unit apartment community located in , known as Denim. The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the Denim property. On July 31, 2019 , acquired a 100% interest in a 320-unit apartment community located in Las Vegas, Nevada , known as The Sanctuary. The total purchase price was approximately $51.8 million , funded in part by a $33.7 million mortgage loan secured by the Sanctuary property.

, acquired a 100% interest in a 320-unit apartment community located in , known as The Sanctuary. The total purchase price was approximately , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the Sanctuary property. On September 17 and September 25, 2019 , made preferred equity investments totaling $9.9 million into two Austin, Texas operating assets with 304-units called Mira Vista and Thornton Flats.

During the third quarter, the Company completed the following dispositions:

On July 15 , and August 29, 2019 , closed on the portfolio sale of its investments in Sorrel, Sovereign, Preston View , Leigh House , and ARIUM Palms for approximately $273.7 million .

, and , closed on the portfolio sale of its investments in Sorrel, Sovereign, , , and ARIUM Palms for approximately . On September 20, 2019 , closed on the portfolio sale of its investments in Marquis at Crown Ridge and Marquis at Stone Oak for approximately $95.0 million .

Balance Sheet

During the third quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $61.5 million through the issuance of 61,491 shares of Series B preferred stock with associated warrants at $1,000 per unit.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $42.8 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, approximately $78.5 million available among its revolving credit facilities, and $1.3 billion of debt outstanding.

Dividend Details

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly dividend for the third quarter of 2019 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A common stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of September 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on October 4, 2019. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare dividends or at this rate.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record on September 25, 2019 and were paid on October 4, 2019.

On October 14, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of October 25, 2019, which was paid in cash on November 5, 2019. On October 31, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share, each prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share was outstanding. Such prorated dividends will be payable in cash on each of (i) December 5, 2019 (to holders of record on November 25, 2019), and (ii) January 3, 2020 (to holders of record on December 24, 2019).

2019 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior guidance. Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2019 CFFO in the range of $0.81 to $0.84 per share. For additional guidance details, please see page 31 of Company's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement available under Investors on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

Conference Call

All interested parties can listen to the live conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 by dialing +1 (866) 843-0890 within the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-6597, and requesting the "Bluerock Residential Conference."

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, the conference call will be available for replay on the Company's website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available until December 5, 2019 at http://services.choruscall.com/links/brg191105.html, as well as by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10135863.

The full text of this Earnings Release and additional Supplemental Information is available in the Investors section on the Company's website at http://www.bluerockresidential.com.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2019, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred investments as of September 30, 2019:

Consolidated Operating

Properties

Location

Number

of Units

Year Built/

Renovated (1)

Ownership

Interest

Average Rent (2)

%

Occupied

(3) ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

$ 1,256

91.7% ARIUM Grandewood

Orlando, FL

306

2005

100%

1,430

94.1% ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,424

93.0% ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,414

93.9% ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,543

96.4% Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,650

90.6% Ashton Reserve

Charlotte, NC

473

2015

100%

1,124

93.0% Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,325

92.6% Denim

Scottsdale, AZ

645

1979

100%

1,155

98.0% Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,250

97.5% Enders Place at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

220

2003

92%

1,807

96.4% Gulfshore Apartment Homes

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,313

86.4% James on South First

Austin, TX

250

2016

90%

1,313

93.2% Marquis at The Cascades

Tyler, TX

582

2009

90%

1,233

93.3% Marquis at TPC

San Antonio, TX

139

2008

90%

1,519

91.4% Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

998

94.3% Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,326

94.6% Pine Lakes Preserve

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,318

92.5% Plantation Park

Lake Jackson, TX

238

2016

80%

1,369

89.1% Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,240

97.3% Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,563

94.1% Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,379

97.0% The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

93%

1,310

97.8% The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,445

95.5% The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,060

92.1% The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,474

95.6% The Reserve at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320

2016

100%

1,321

92.2% The Sanctuary

Las Vegas, NV

320

1988

100%

1,039

91.9% Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

956

96.0% Villages at Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,146

92.2% Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,381

94.7% Consolidated Operating Properties Subtotal/Average

10,790









$ 1,317 (4) 93.8%

























Mezzanine/Preferred

Investments

Location

Actual/

Planned Number of Units









Pro

Forma Average Rent





Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,666 (2)



Alexan Southside Place

Houston, TX

270









1,689 (2)



Arlo

Charlotte, NC

286









1,507





Cade Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL

90









2,549





Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,469





Flagler Village

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352





Helios

Atlanta, GA

282









1,451 (2)



Mira Vista

Austin, TX

200









984 (2)



North Creek Apartments

Leander, TX

259









1,358





Novel Perimeter

Atlanta, GA

320









1,749





Riverside Apartments

Austin, TX

222









1,408





The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

*









*





Thornton Flats

Austin, TX

104









1,577 (2)



Vickers Historic Roswell

Roswell, GA

79









3,176





Wayforth at Concord

Concord, NC

150









1,707





Whetstone Apartments

Durham, NC

204









1,316 (2)



Mezzanine and Preferred Investments Subtotal/Average

3,490









$ 1,698 (5)































Portfolio Properties Total/Average

14,280









$ 1,407 (6)





(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if there were no renovations. (2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

(3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of September 30, 2019, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

(4) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,313 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

(5) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,693 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

(6) The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,397 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

* The development is in the planning phase, project specifications are in process.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

$ 47,422



$ 42,175



$ 139,575



$ 118,173

Interest income from related parties



6,125





5,702





17,874





16,532

Total revenues



53,547





47,877





157,449





134,705

Expenses































Property operating



19,377





17,971





56,847





50,504

Property management fees



1,256





1,141





3,707





3,208

General and administrative



6,259





4,732





16,933





13,929

Acquisition and pursuit costs



217





7





346





78

Weather-related losses, net



57





13





347





181

Depreciation and amortization



17,643





15,384





51,097





45,844

Total expenses



44,809





39,248





129,277





113,744

Operating income



8,738





8,629





28,172





20,961

Other income (expense)































Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



2,316





2,789





7,097





7,877

Gain on sale of real estate investments



48,680





—





48,680





—

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



—





—





679





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



(6,924)





(1,624)





(6,924)





(2,277)

Interest expense, net



(14,635)





(12,905)





(45,826)





(36,063)

Total other income (expense)



29,437





(11,740)





3,706





(30,463)

Net income (loss)



38,175





(3,111)





31,878





(9,502)

Preferred stock dividends



(11,887)





(9,105)





(33,291)





(25,995)

Preferred stock accretion



(2,717)





(1,631)





(6,920)





(4,141)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



6,191





(3,157)





(1,747)





(8,841)

Partially owned properties



220





(356)





(662)





(824)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



6,411





(3,513)





(2,409)





(9,665)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 17,160



$ (10,334)



$ (5,924)



$ (29,973)



































Net income (loss) per common share - Basic

$ 0.76



$ (0.44)



$ (0.29)



$ (1.28)



































Net income (loss) per common share – Diluted

$ 0.75



$ (0.44)



$ (0.29)



$ (1.28)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



22,320,710





23,742,129





22,622,040





23,893,957

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



22,669,188





23,742,129





22,622,040





23,893,957



Consolidated Balance Sheets

Third Quarter 2019

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





September 30,

2019



December 31,

2018

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 231,380



$ 200,385

Buildings and improvements



1,534,126





1,546,244

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



59,031





55,050

Construction in progress



260





989

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



1,824,797





1,802,668

Accumulated depreciation



(125,247)





(108,911)

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,699,550





1,693,757

Cash and cash equivalents



42,806





24,775

Restricted cash



42,524





27,469

Notes and accrued interest receivable from related parties



180,261





164,084

Due from affiliates



3,777





2,854

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets



13,410





14,395

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



105,399





89,033

In-place lease intangible assets, net



2,756





1,768

Total Assets

$ 2,090,483



$ 2,018,135



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,254,600



$ 1,206,136

Revolving credit facilities



—





82,209

Accounts payable



1,392





1,486

Other accrued liabilities



33,399





31,690

Due to affiliates



1,832





726

Distributions payable



12,948





12,073

Total Liabilities



1,304,171





1,334,320



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share,

10,875,000 shares authorized; 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018



140,143





139,545





6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares

authorized; 460,064 and 306,009 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December

31, 2018, respectively



412,761





272,842





7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



56,715





56,485

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 229,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



68,705





68,705

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 22,382,060 and 23,322,211 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



224





233

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



299,507





307,938

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(235,477)





(218,531)

Total Stockholders' Equity



132,960





158,346

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating Partnership units



21,259





27,613

Partially owned properties



22,474





28,984

Total Noncontrolling Interests



43,733





56,597

Total Equity



176,693





214,943

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,090,483



$ 2,018,135



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), and core funds from operations ("CFFO) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.



FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write downs of depreciable real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.



CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, gains or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, shareholder activism, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.



Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.



Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired five operating properties and made six property investments through preferred equity interests or mezzanine loans, and sold seven operating properties subsequent to September 30, 2018. Therefore, the results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):