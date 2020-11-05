Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"Our solid same store occupancy, average rent, and operating margins performance continue to validate our market, asset and operating strategy even with the challenges of COVID-19," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "Our rental collections reflect favorably on our investments in highly amenitized, live/work/play apartment communities in knowledge-based economies such as health care, technology, education, sciences and finance sectors. We are making accretive capital allocation decisions, and while, we acknowledge the potential for future challenges due to the pandemic, we have a robust pipeline of growth opportunities."

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues grew 1.9% to $54.6 million for the quarter from $53.5 million in the prior year period.

for the quarter from in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was ($0.71) per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.75 per diluted share in the prior year period.

per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of per diluted share in the prior year period. Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 3.7% to $29.1 million , from $28.0 million in the prior year period.

, from in the prior year period. Improved operating margins by 70 basis points year over year to 59.8%.

Portfolio occupancy was 95.1% at September 30, 2020 , up 130 basis points from the prior year.

, up 130 basis points from the prior year. Same store occupancy increased 110 basis points and same store average rent increased 0.4%, as compared to the prior year period.

Same store revenue increased 0.6% and same store NOI decreased 1.3%, as compared to the prior year period.

Collected 97% of rents, including payment plans of 1%, from its multifamily properties for the three months ended September 30, 2020 .

. Core funds from operations attributable to common shares and units ("CFFO") was $5.4 million , compared to $5.8 million in the prior year period. CFFO per share was $0.16 for the third quarter as compared to $0.19 in the prior year period. CFFO per share was impacted by $0.03 as a result of the Company's strategic decision to reduce its investment pace and hold excess liquidity during the quarter. With its strong pipeline, the Company expects to invest available capital on a go forward basis.

, compared to in the prior year period. CFFO per share was for the third quarter as compared to in the prior year period. CFFO per share was impacted by as a result of the Company's strategic decision to reduce its investment pace and hold excess liquidity during the quarter. With its strong pipeline, the Company expects to invest available capital on a go forward basis. Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.2 billion .

. Acquired a 92% interest in a multifamily community of 320-units for a total purchase price of $34.5 million .

. Invested in two new development mezzanine loans with a total commitment of $21.7 million , of which $1.9 million was funded.

, of which was funded. Completed additional funding for ten preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease investments totaling $27.1 million .

. In October 2020 , sold one operating asset, Cade Boca Raton, for a gross sales price of $37.8 million and net proceeds to the Company of $10.2 million . The asset was sold at an in-place cap rate of 3.3% adjusting for the buyer's year one taxes and $250 per unit replacement reserves.

, sold one operating asset, Cade Boca Raton, for a gross sales price of and net proceeds to the Company of . The asset was sold at an in-place cap rate of 3.3% adjusting for the buyer's year one taxes and per unit replacement reserves. Completed 86 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 25.5% ROI.

Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.

in cash per share of common stock. Raised $66.2 million through its continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering in the quarter.

through its continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering in the quarter. Announced a partial redemption of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

As of September 30, 2020 , had $245.4 million of unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company executed on actions to prioritize the health and well-being of its tenants, business partners, service providers and employees, while striving to provide the highest quality living experience possible and facilitating virtual leasing and services.

Post-Quarter Operational Performance

As of October 31, 2020 , the Company has collected 97% of October rents, including payment plans of 0.5%, from its multifamily properties.

, the Company has collected 97% of October rents, including payment plans of 0.5%, from its multifamily properties. Occupancy and availability remains strong at 95.4% and 7.9%, as of October 31, 2020 .

. In October average lease rate grew 1.2% year over year.

Current Liquidity

Due to the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to take measures to increase its liquidity and believes it has sufficient liquidity through this uncertain period.

The Company has approximately $168.5 million in unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities as of October 31, 2020 .

in unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities as of . Over $28 million was raised from the Company's continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering during October 2020 .

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was ($17.1) million, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $17.2 million in the prior year period. Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $19.4 million or $0.79 per share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $17.5 million or $0.77 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was impacted by the Company's strategic decision to reduce its investment pace in the near term and to increase its cash position. CFFO was positively impacted by growth in property NOI of $1.1 million, preferred returns of $1.0 million, and a decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year decrease in interest income of $0.2 million, an increase in general and administrative expense of $0.1 million and preferred stock dividends of $3.1 million.

Total Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 3Q20

3Q19

Variance

YTD20

YTD19

Variance

Total Revenues (1) $ 54,589

$ 53,547

1.9%

$163,862

$ 157,449

4.1%

Property Operating Expenses $ 19,571

$ 19,377

1.0%

$ 57,441

$ 56,847

1.0%

NOI $ 29,095

$ 28,045

3.7%

$ 89,272

$ 82,728

7.9%

Operating Margin 59.8%

59.1%

70 bps 60.8%

59.3%

150 bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.1%

94.1%

100 bps 94.6%

93.9%

70 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,319

$ 1,313

0.5%

$ 1,326

$ 1,308

1.4%

(1) Including interest income from related parties

















For the third quarter of 2020, property revenues increased by 2.6% compared to the same prior year period. Total portfolio NOI was $29.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Property NOI margins expanded by 70 basis points to 59.8% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 59.1% of revenue in the prior year quarter.

Same Store Portfolio Performance

$ In thousands, except average rental rates 3Q20

3Q19

Variance

YTD20

YTD19

Variance 0 Revenues $ 37,943

$ 37,710

0.6%

$ 106,703

$ 105,529

1.1%

Property Operating Expenses $ 15,726

$ 15,204

3.4%

$ 42,714

$ 41,759

2.3%

NOI $ 22,217

$ 22,506

(1.3%)

$ 63,989

$ 63,770

0.3%

Operating Margin 58.6%

59.7%

(110) bps 60.0%

60.4%

(40) bps Average Occupancy Percentage 95.0%

93.9%

110 bps 94.6%

94.0%

60 bps Average Rental Rate $ 1,333

$ 1,328

0.4%

$ 1,341

$ 1,320

1.6%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included 26 properties. For the third quarter of 2020, same store NOI was $22.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or (1.3%), compared to the same period in the prior year. Same store property revenues increased by 0.6% compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by a 110-basis point increase in occupancy and 0.4% increase in average rental rates as fourteen of the Company's twenty-six same store properties recognized rental rate increases during the period, but offset by $0.2 million increase in bad debt expense and $0.1 million less in ancillary income, such as termination fees and late fees, due to the impact of COVID-19 and related Federal and state eviction moratoriums.

Same store expenses increased 3.4%, or $0.5 million, primarily due to non-controllable expenses; real estate taxes increased $0.25 million from prior year due to municipality tax increases and insurance expenses increased $0.25 million due to industrywide multifamily price increases.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 86 value-add unit upgrades during the third quarter achieving a 25.5% ROI. Since inception, within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 2,890 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $5,873 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $115 per unit, equating to a 23.6% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of September 30, 2020. The Company has identified approximately 4,486 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 impact, the Company had temporarily suspended interior renovations at several properties subject to better visibility on the economic recovery, and now expects to complete between 250 and 300 unit renovations in 2020.

Portfolio Activity

The Company completed the following investments:

Acquired a 92% interest in a 320-unit apartment community located in Austin, Texas , known as Chevy Chase . The total purchase price was $34.5 million , funded in part by a $24.4 million mortgage loan secured by the property.

, known as . The total purchase price was , funded in part by a mortgage loan secured by the property. Entered into two development mezzanine loans with unrelated third parties in the third quarter. The mezzanine loans are for apartment communities with a total of 520-units in Orlando, Florida , and Atlanta, Georgia . The Company funded approximately $1.9 million of a total mezzanine commitment of $21.7 million .

, and . The Company funded approximately of a total mezzanine commitment of . Funded $27.1 million under existing preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease commitments in ten investments.

The Company completed the following sales activity:

Subsequent to quarter end, sold Cade Boca Raton for a gross sales price of $37.8 million and net proceeds to the Company of $10.2 million . The asset was sold at an in-place cap rate of 3.3% adjusting for the buyer's year one taxes and $250 per unit replacement reserves.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $245.4 million of unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities, and $1.4 billion of indebtedness outstanding.

During the third quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $66.2 million through the issuance of 2.6 million shares of Series T Preferred Stock at $25.00 per share. The Series T Preferred Stock continuous offering offers 20,000,000 preferred shares in the primary offering, along with 12,000,000 preferred shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan. The preferred shares are offered at $25.00 per share and pay cumulative monthly dividends at a 6.15% annual rate, along with an annual stock dividend of up to 0.2% for five years.

The Company repurchased 103,574 shares of Class A Common Stock during the third quarter at an average price of $7.30 under its $50.0 million share repurchase plan announced in December 2019.

On October 21, 2020, the Company redeemed 1,393,294 shares of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, representing approximately 25% of the total outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The total cost to redeem the shares was $35 million, including accrued and unpaid dividends.

Dividend

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A and Class C Common Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of September 25, 2020, and was paid on October 5, 2020. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record as of September 25, 2020, and were paid on October 5, 2020.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of July 24, 2020, August 25, 2020, and September 25, 2020, which were paid in cash on August 5, 2020, September 4, 2020 and October 5, 2020, respectively.

The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends were payable to the stockholders of record as of July 24, 2020, August 25, 2020, and September 25, 2020, which were paid in cash on August 5, 2020, September 4, 2020 and October 5, 2020, respectively.

On October 9, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of October 23, 2020, which was paid in cash on November 5, 2020, and as of November 25, 2020, and December 24, 2020, which will be paid in cash on December 4, 2020 and January 5, 2021, respectively.

On October 9, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends are payable to the stockholders of record as of October 23, 2020, which was paid in cash on November 5, 2020, and as of November 25, 2020, and December 24, 2020, which will be paid in cash on December 4, 2020 and January 5, 2021, respectively.

2020 Guidance

The Company withdrew its full year 2020 guidance on May 11, 2020, due to inherent uncertainty regarding the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2020, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred/ground lease investments as of September 30, 2020:

Consolidated Operating Properties

Location

Number of Units

Year Built/ Renovated (1)

Ownership Interest

Average Rent (2)

% Occupied (3)





























ARIUM Glenridge

Atlanta, GA

480

1990

90%

$ 1,283

93.1%

ARIUM Grandewood

Orlando, FL

306

2005

100%

1,411

95.4%

ARIUM Hunter's Creek

Orlando, FL

532

1999

100%

1,426

92.7%

ARIUM Metrowest

Orlando, FL

510

2001

100%

1,437

93.7%

ARIUM Westside

Atlanta, GA

336

2008

90%

1,485

92.9%

Ashford Belmar

Lakewood, CO

512

1988/1993

85%

1,670

94.5%

Avenue 25

Phoenix, AZ

254

2013

100%

1,222

94.5%

Cade Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL

90

2019

81%

2,710

90.0%

Chattahoochee Ridge

Atlanta, GA

358

1996

90%

1,363

96.4%

Chevy Chase

Austin, TX

320

1971

92%

928

98.8%

Citrus Tower

Orlando, FL

336

2006

97%

1,363

96.7%

Denim

Scottsdale, AZ

645

1979

100%

1,229

95.2%

Element

Las Vegas, NV

200

1995

100%

1,265

97.5%

Falls at Forsyth

Cumming, GA

356

2019

100%

1,339

96.3%

Gulfshore Apartment Homes

Naples, FL

368

2016

100%

1,295

92.9%

James on South First

Austin, TX

250

2016

90%

1,324

95.2%

Marquis at The Cascades

Tyler, TX

582

2009

90%

1,203

95.5%

Navigator Villas

Pasco, WA

176

2013

90%

1,115

94.9%

Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

2007

100%

1,060

96.0%

Park & Kingston

Charlotte, NC

168

2015

100%

1,313

94.0%

Pine Lakes Preserve

Port St. Lucie, FL

320

2003

100%

1,359

95.9%

Plantation Park

Lake Jackson, TX

238

2016

80%

1,291

92.0%

Providence Trail

Mount Juliet, TN

334

2007

100%

1,257

94.6%

Roswell City Walk

Roswell, GA

320

2015

98%

1,558

96.6%

Sands Parc

Daytona Beach, FL

264

2017

100%

1,337

96.2%

The Brodie

Austin, TX

324

2001

100%

1,333

94.8%

The District at Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

332

2018

100%

1,545

89.8%

The Links at Plum Creek

Castle Rock, CO

264

2000

88%

1,443

96.6%

The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

2013

100%

1,050

96.4%

The Preserve at Henderson Beach

Destin, FL

340

2009

100%

1,473

96.5%

The Reserve at Palmer Ranch

Sarasota, FL

320

2016

100%

1,341

94.4%

The Sanctuary

Las Vegas, NV

320

1988

100%

1,087

94.4%

Veranda at Centerfield

Houston, TX

400

1999

93%

1,005

97.8%

Villages of Cypress Creek

Houston, TX

384

2001

80%

1,169

94.3%

Wesley Village

Charlotte, NC

301

2010

100%

1,365

94.7%

Subtotal/Average

11,844









$ 1,319 (4) 95.1% (4)



























Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground Lease Investments

Location

Actual/ Planned Number of Units









Pro Forma Average Rent





Alexan CityCentre

Houston, TX

340









$ 1,648 (2)



Alexan Southside Place

Houston, TX

270









1,641 (2)



Arlo

Charlotte, NC

286









1,507





Avondale Hills

Decatur, GA

240









1,538





Belmont Crossing

Smyrna, GA

192









814 (2)



Domain at The One Forty

Garland, TX

299









1,321 (2)



Georgetown Crossing

Savannah, GA

168









988 (2)



Mira Vista

Austin, TX

200









1,060 (2)



Motif

Fort Lauderdale, FL

385









2,352





Novel Perimeter

Atlanta, GA

320









1,749





Park on the Square

Pensacola, FL

240









1,099 (2)



Reunion Apartments

Orlando, FL

280









1,366





Riverside Apartments

Austin, TX

222









1,408





Sierra Terrace

Atlanta, GA

135









1,225 (2)



Sierra Village

Atlanta, GA

154









1,178 (2)



The Commons

Jacksonville, FL

328









879 (2)



The Conley, formerly North Creek Apartments

Leander, TX

259









1,358





The Park at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC

414









1,599





Thornton Flats

Austin, TX

104









1,527 (2)



Vickers Historic Roswell

Roswell, GA

79









3,176





Wayford at Concord, formerly Wayforth at Concord

Concord, NC

150









1,707





Zoey

Austin, TX

307









1,762





Subtotal/Average

5,372









$ 1,488

































Portfolio Properties Total/Average

17,216









$ 1,373 (4)











(1) Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if there were no renovations.

(2) Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

(3) Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of September 30, 2020, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

(4) Excludes The District at Scottsdale, which is in lease-up.

































Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues































Rental and other property revenues

$ 48,666



$ 47,422



$ 146,713



$ 139,575

Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments



5,923





6,125





17,149





17,874

Total revenues



54,589





53,547





163,862





157,449

Expenses































Property operating



19,571





19,377





57,441





56,847

Property management fees



1,231





1,256





3,719





3,707

General and administrative



5,901





6,259





17,575





16,933

Acquisition and pursuit costs



2,242





217





3,933





346

Weather-related losses, net



—





57





—





347

Depreciation and amortization



19,216





17,643





60,206





51,097

Total expenses



48,161





44,809





142,874





129,277

Operating income



6,428





8,738





20,988





28,172

Other income (expense)































Other income



60





—





119





—

Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



2,963





2,316





8,213





7,097

Gain on sale of real estate investments



—





48,680





58,096





48,680

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



—





—





—





679

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



—





(6,924)





(13,985)





(6,924)

Interest expense, net



(13,520)





(14,635)





(42,294)





(45,826)

Total other (expense) income



(10,497)





29,437





10,149





3,706

Net (loss) income



(4,069)





38,175





31,137





31,878

Preferred stock dividends



(15,003)





(11,887)





(42,787)





(33,291)

Preferred stock accretion



(4,451)





(2,717)





(11,978)





(6,920)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests































Operating Partnership units



(6,270)





6,191





(6,679)





(1,747)

Partially owned properties



(195)





220





1,512





(662)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6,465)





6,411





(5,167)





(2,409)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (17,058)



$ 17,160



$ (18,461)



$ (5,924)



































Net (loss) income per common share - Basic

$ (0.71)



$ 0.76



$ (0.80)



$ (0.29)



































Net (loss) income per common share – Diluted

$ (0.71)



$ 0.75



$ (0.80)



$ (0.29)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



24,566,196





22,320,710





24,321,282





22,622,040

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



24,566,196





22,669,188





24,321,282





22,622,040



Consolidated Balance Sheets Third Quarter 2020 (Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)





September 30,

2020



December 31,

2019

ASSETS















Net Real Estate Investments















Land

$ 273,043



$ 268,244

Buildings and improvements



1,807,386





1,752,738

Furniture, fixtures and equipment



73,797





67,904

Total Gross Real Estate Investments



2,154,226





2,088,886

Accumulated depreciation



(177,124)





(141,566)

Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,977,102





1,947,320

Cash and cash equivalents



91,836





31,683

Restricted cash



34,744





19,085

Notes and accrued interest receivable



202,649





193,781

Due from affiliates



314





2,969

Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets



26,954





16,317

Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



108,098





126,444

In-place lease intangible assets, net



522





3,098

Total Assets

$ 2,442,219



$ 2,340,697



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Mortgages payable

$ 1,427,542



$ 1,425,257

Revolving credit facilities



—





18,000

Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock



34,833





—

Accounts payable



1,596





1,488

Other accrued liabilities



36,664





27,499

Due to affiliates



602





790

Distributions payable



14,964





13,541

Total Liabilities



1,516,201





1,486,575



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; 5,558,392 and 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



102,656





140,355



6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 516,100 and 536,695 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



469,538





480,921



7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 and 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



56,373





56,797



6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 6,671,458 and 17,400 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



150,823





388

Equity















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 and 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



66,867





68,705

Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 24,589,389 and 23,422,557 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



246





234

Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



1





1

Additional paid-in-capital



323,064





311,683

Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(283,537)





(253,132)

Total Stockholders' Equity



106,641





127,491

Noncontrolling Interests















Operating Partnership units



13,531





19,331

Partially owned properties



26,456





28,839

Total Noncontrolling Interests



39,987





48,170

Total Equity



146,628





175,661

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$ 2,442,219



$ 2,340,697



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common shares and units is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, gain or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, shareholder activism, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. Commencing January 1, 2020, we did not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $0.4 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.



Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.



Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired six operating properties, made eight investments through mezzanine loans, preferred equity interests or ground lease investments, and sold five operating properties subsequent to September 30, 2019. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (17,058)



$ 17,160



$ (18,461)



$ (5,924)

Add back: Net (loss) income attributable to Operating Partnership Units

(6,270)





6,191





(6,679)





(1,747)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

(23,328)





23,351





(25,140)





(7,671)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)

18,309





16,755





57,353





48,187

Gain on sale of real estate investments

—





(48,172)





(55,360)





(48,172)

FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

(5,019)





(8,066)





(23,147)





(7,656)

Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:





























Acquisition and pursuit costs

2,242





217





3,933





346

Non-cash interest expense

731





787





2,323





2,348

Unrealized loss on derivatives

98





131





67





2,418

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

—





6,864





13,590





6,864

Weather-related losses, net

—





57





—





305

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

122





157





364





327

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments

—





—





—





(679)

Shareholder activism

—





—





—





393

Non-recurring income, net

(52)





—





(49)





—

Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

—





(340)





—





(938)

Non-cash equity compensation

2,850





3,290





8,589





8,109

Preferred stock accretion

4,451





2,717





11,978





6,920

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders $ 5,423



$ 5,814



$ 17,648



$ 18,757

































Per Share and Unit Information:





























FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ (0.15)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.70)



$ (0.25)

CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted $ 0.16



$ 0.19



$ 0.53



$ 0.61

































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted

33,688,877





30,847,869





33,187,360





30,734,110





(1) The real estate depreciation and amortization amount includes our share of consolidated real estate-related depreciation and amortization of intangibles, less amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for partially owned properties, and our similar estimated share of unconsolidated depreciation and amortization, which is included in earnings of our unconsolidated real estate joint venture investments.



































Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (17,058)



$ 17,160



$ (18,461)



$ (5,924)



Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6,465)





6,411





(5,167)





(2,409)



Preferred stock dividends



15,003





11,887





42,787





33,291



Preferred stock accretion



4,451





2,717





11,978





6,920



Interest expense, net



13,520





14,635





42,294





45,826



Depreciation and amortization



19,169





17,486





60,068





50,770



Gain on sale of real estate investments



—





(48,680)





(58,096)





(48,680)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



—





6,924





13,985





6,924

EBITDAre

$ 28,620



$ 28,540



$ 89,388



$ 86,718



Acquisition and pursuit costs



2,242





217





3,933





346



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122





157





364





327



Weather-related losses, net



—





57





—





347



Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments



—





—





—





(679)



Shareholder activism



—





—





—





393



Non-cash equity compensation



2,850





3,290





8,589





8,109



Non-recurring income, net



(52)





—





(49)





—



Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



—





(340)





—





(938)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 33,782



$ 31,921



$ 102,225



$ 94,623







































Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (17,058)



$ 17,160



$ (18,461)



$ (5,924)



Add back: Net (loss) income attributable to Operating Partnership Units

(6,270)





6,191





(6,679)





(1,747)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

(23,328)





23,351





(25,140)





(7,671)

Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:































Depreciation and amortization

18,309





16,755





57,353





48,187



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

122





157





364





327



Non-cash interest expense

731





787





2,323





2,348



Unrealized loss on derivatives

98





131





67





2,418



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs

—





6,864





13,590





6,864



Property management fees

1,173





1,193





3,540





3,511



Acquisition and pursuit costs

2,242





217





3,933





346



Corporate operating expenses

5,817





6,187





17,279





16,716



Weather-related losses, net

—





57





—





305



Preferred dividends

15,003





11,887





42,787





33,291



Preferred stock accretion

4,451





2,717





11,978





6,920

Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:































Non-recurring income, net

52





—





49





—



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

2,935





2,316





8,343





7,097



Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments

5,923





6,125





17,149





17,874



Gain on sale of real estate investments

—





48,172





55,360





48,172



Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments

—





—





—





679

Pro-rata share of properties' income

15,708





13,690





47,173





39,740

Add:































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income

725





668





2,278





2,086

Total property income

16,433





14,358





49,451





41,826

Add:































Interest expense

12,662





13,687





39,821





40,902

Net operating income

29,095





28,045





89,272





82,728

Less:































Non-same store net operating income

6,878





5,539





25,283





18,958

Same store net operating income (1) $ 22,217



$ 22,506



$ 63,989



$ 63,770







(1) Same store portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 consists of 26 properties, which represent 8,993 units. Same store portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,459 units.











































