Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared quarterly cash dividends on the Company's Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock") and the Company's Class C common stock (the "Class C Common Stock") for the second quarter of 2019, in each case in the amount of $0.1625 per share (collectively, the "Common Dividends"). In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share (the "Series A Preferred Dividend"). In addition, the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share (the "Series C Preferred Dividend"). Further, the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") for the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share (the "Series D Preferred Dividend").

The Common Dividends, the Series A Preferred Dividend, the Series C Preferred Dividend and the Series D Preferred Dividend will each be payable in cash on Friday, July 5, 2019 to Class A Common stockholders, Class C Common stockholders, Series A Preferred stockholders, Series C Preferred stockholders and Series D Preferred stockholders of record (respectively) as of Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

