BlueRock Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics, LP, an engineered cell therapy company leveraging its novel Cell+Gene platform to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming conferences. Presentation details are as follows:

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2018 Session: Stem Cells and Their Derivatives as Therapeutics Presentation: Venture Capital and Industry Perspective on Cell Therapy Date: Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EST Location: McCormick Place, S102bc, Chicago For more information, please visit: https://professional.heart.org/professional/EducationMeetings/MeetingsLiveCME/ScientificSessions/UCM_316900_Scientific-Sessions.jsp

NY/NJ CEO Presentation: Spotlight: Building a Biotech Date: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. EST Location: Apella by Alexandria Center, New York Panel Presentation: Early Stage Biotech: Strategies for Survival Date: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. EST Location: Apella by Alexandria Center, New York For more information, please visit: https://lifesciences.knect365.com/ny-nj-ceo/

About BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock's Cell+Gene platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and autoimmune indications. BlueRock's cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell's developmental biology to produce native cell therapies which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock was founded in 2016 by Versant Ventures and capitalized with one of the largest-ever Series A financings in biotech history by Bayer AG and Versant. BlueRock's culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com.

