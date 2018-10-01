BlueRock Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

BlueRock Therapeutics

08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics, LP, an engineered cell therapy company leveraging its novel Cell+Gene platform to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming conferences. Presentation details are as follows:

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2018

          Session:

Stem Cells and Their Derivatives as Therapeutics

          Presentation:

Venture Capital and Industry Perspective on Cell Therapy

          Date:

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EST

          Location:

McCormick Place, S102bc, Chicago

For more information, please visit:

https://professional.heart.org/professional/EducationMeetings/MeetingsLiveCME/ScientificSessions/UCM_316900_Scientific-Sessions.jsp

NY/NJ CEO

          Presentation:      

Spotlight: Building a Biotech

          Date:                    

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. EST

          Location:               

Apella by Alexandria Center, New York

          Panel Presentation:    

Early Stage Biotech: Strategies for Survival

          Date:                      

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. EST

          Location:             

Apella by Alexandria Center, New York

For more information, please visit: https://lifesciences.knect365.com/ny-nj-ceo/

About BlueRock Therapeutics
BlueRock Therapeutics is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock's Cell+Gene platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and autoimmune indications. BlueRock's cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell's developmental biology to produce native cell therapies which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock was founded in 2016 by Versant Ventures and capitalized with one of the largest-ever Series A financings in biotech history by Bayer AG and Versant. BlueRock's culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com.

Media Contacts:
David Schull or Maggie Beller
Russo Partners, LLC
(646) 942-5631
Maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

