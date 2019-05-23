BlueRock Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics, LP, an engineered cell therapy company leveraging its novel CELL+GENE™ platform to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming conferences. Presentation details are as follows:

BIO International Convention

Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time: 2:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, Theater 3

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Grand Hyatt, New York

About BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock's CELL+GENE™ platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, immunology, and cardiology. BlueRock's cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell's developmental biology to produce native cell therapies which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock was founded in 2016 by Versant Ventures and capitalized with one of the largest-ever Series A financings in biotech history by Bayer AG and Versant. BlueRock's culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com.

Investors:

Candice Ellis

Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(857) 777-1921

cellis@bluerocktx.com

Media Contacts:

David Schull or Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

(646) 942-5631

Maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE BlueRock Therapeutics, LP

