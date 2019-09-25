BlueRock Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics, today announced that Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BlueRock and Vice Chairman of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), will present at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, to be held Oct. 2-4 in Carlsbad, Calif.

The following are specific details regarding BlueRock's participation at the conference:

Event: BlueRock Therapeutics Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PDT

Location: Cognate Bioservices Ballroom, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

Event: Panel: Cell and Gene Therapy for Neurological Product Indications

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. PDT

Location: BlueRock Therapeutics Ballroom, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

A live video webcast of all company presentations and workshops will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website shortly after the event.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 80 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

About BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a leading engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock Therapeutics' CELL+GENE™ platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and immunology indications. BlueRock Therapeutics' cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell's developmental biology to produce authentic cell therapies, which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock's culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com.

