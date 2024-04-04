Bluerock Value Exchange Announces $1.5 Million in Special Distributions to Investors Paid Across Multiple DST Programs

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a long-time leading national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs since 2005, announced multiple special distributions to its investors totaling over $1.5 million in the form of Supplemental Rent across its current managed DST / 1031 exchange programs. These distributions, which were paid on March 28, 2023, represent audited excess cash flow generated above the stated annual distribution rate of the underlying assets in each of the applicable DST programs. The distributions effectively increase the annual return to investors, ranging from 4.10% to 5.73% for calendar year 2023.

BVEX reported a 96% average occupancy rate as of year-end 2023 across all current DST programs under management, which includes a diverse portfolio of residential, industrial, and net lease retail holdings. As of March 2024, Bluerock had completed more than $2.5 billion in past and current 1031 exchange programs.

"We are tremendously pleased with the excellent operating results of our DST portfolio in 2023 and the ability to make multiple special cash distributions to our investors in these programs, in excess of the stated distributable yields", said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "In the current investment climate, Bluerock DST programs continue to excel and provide additional upside from the cash flow generated from the properties and with management favorably aligned with our investors to maximize results," added Hoffman.

BVEX DST programs seek to provide 1031 tax-deferred exchange investors with stable monthly cash flow, which may be partially tax-deferred as a result of depreciation, potential for capital appreciation during the hold period, and reinvestment optionality upon an eventual successful sale of the property/ies to include 721 exchange (UPREIT) and/or subsequent cash-out / 1031 exchange options.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.5 billion in total property value and 13 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $18 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

