Bluerock Value Exchange Launches $58.4 Million All-Cash 1031 Exchange DST

BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio 8, DST Delivers 100% Leased,

Five-Property Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a national sponsor of 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs with a 20+ year track record, today announced the launch of BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio 8, DST ("DIP 8"), an all-cash, unlevered DST offering seeking to raise approximately $58.4 million from accredited investors. DIP 8 is BVEX's 46th individual DST program and eighth consecutive industrial-focused offering, reflecting the firm's deep expertise in the industrial sector.

The launch of DIP 8 follows the successful completion of BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio 7 ("DIP 7"), reflecting continued strong demand for BVEX's industrial 1031 exchange platform. DIP 8 continues that momentum, offering investors the opportunity to secure a fully leased, income-producing industrial portfolio.

DIP 8 is comprised of five mission-critical industrial properties across Florida, Illinois, and Missouri, and totals approximately 460,000 rentable square feet of warehouse, distribution, and industrial outdoor storage. The portfolio features several attractive investment characteristics, including:

Credit-rated, large national tenants

100% occupancy rate with long duration triple-net leases providing durable, predictable cash flows throughout the anticipated hold period

A weighted-average lease term of nearly 13 years

Potential for rent growth with current in-place rents 20% below current market rates

The DST currently distributes 4.8% on an annualized basis under its Master Lease structure, paid monthly to investors. DIP 8 is further structured to provide investors with meaningful exit flexibility at the conclusion of the hold period. Beneficial owners may elect to (i) contribute their interests into the Operating Partnership on a tax-deferred basis pursuant to a 721 UPREIT Exchange, (ii) redeem their interests for cash proceeds and complete a subsequent 1031 Exchange, or (iii) receive cash on a taxable basis — providing each investor the ability to pursue the exit path most aligned with their individual tax and estate planning objectives.

"We continue to see strong demand from 1031 exchange investors seeking income-producing industrial portfolios in high-growth markets, particularly in an all-cash structure that eliminates leverage risk," said Josh Hoffman, President of Bluerock Value Exchange. "DIP 8 checks all the boxes for our investors: a geographically diversified, fully leased portfolio anchored by long-tenured national tenants, with in-place rents averaging 20% below current market rates. The industrial sector is supported by powerful structural tailwinds — declining new supply, sustained demand, and projected rent growth well above the broader real estate market — and we believe this offering is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on that environment.1"

1 Source: CoStar

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20+ year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $3 billion in total property value and 17 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading alternative investment manager with more than $20 billion in acquired and managed assets and a 24-year history of delivering innovative income and tax-advantaged investment solutions to individual investors. Bluerock's platform offers access to investment programs spanning 1031 and 721 exchange solutions, private and public real estate, and alternative credit. The firm partners with financial advisors, providing education and practice management resources that help them better serve clients and grow their businesses. Learn more at bluerock.com.

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange