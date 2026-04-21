Bluerock Value Exchange Fully Subscribes $71 Million Diversified Industrial Portfolio 6 DST

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a 20-year, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs, announced it has fully subscribed BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio 6, DST (DIP 6) with $71 million in equity from individual investors. Bluerock also reported more than $3 billion in past and current 1031 exchange programs.

"We are pleased with the successful completion of our sixth diversified industrial portfolio DST representing more than $340 million in tax-deferred 1031 exchange investments," said Josh Hoffman, President of Bluerock Value Exchange. "We believe the industrial sector is well-poised to deliver strong NOI, driven by long-term manufacturing and distribution tailwinds. We further believe these diversified portfolios are well suited to help investors preserve capital, generate stable income, and achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over a moderate hold period," added Hoffman.

The unlevered (all-cash) DST offering includes a three state (FL, NC, SC), four property industrial sector portfolio comprised of approximately 500,000 square feet of combined critical manufacturing, warehouse and distribution properties that are 100% leased to a diverse mix of investment-grade and credit-rated, publicly traded and privately held, global and large national tenants secured by long-term triple net leases.

DIP 6 is designed to provide investors with stable monthly cash flow through long-term triple net leases, along with potential capital appreciation driven by strong demand for industrial assets. The portfolio also offers the opportunity for future rent and net operating income (NOI) growth, as current rents are approximately 21% below prevailing market rates on average. Additionally, the DST structure provides investors with multiple exit options, including a potential 721 exchange (UPREIT), a subsequent 1031 exchange, or a cash-out alternative.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20-year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $3 billion in total property value and 15.7 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $20 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange