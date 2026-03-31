Bluerock Value Exchange Announces More Than $3.4 Million in Special Distributions to Investors Across Multiple DST Programs

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a leading national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs since 2005, today announced more than $3.4 million in special distributions to investors across its currently managed DST/1031 exchange programs. These distributions, paid on March 30, 2026, were issued in the form of supplemental rent and reflect the excess cash flow generated above the stated annual distribution rates of the underlying assets.

The special distributions increased total annual returns for investors in more than 60% of Bluerock's actively managed DST portfolio for the 2025 calendar year.

BVEX also reported a 95% average occupancy rate across all DST programs under management as of year-end 2025, representing a diversified portfolio of residential and industrial properties. As of March 2026, Bluerock has completed more than $3.1 billion in past and current 1031 exchange programs.

"We are very pleased with the operating performance of our DST portfolio in 2025 and our ability to deliver multiple special cash distributions to investors above the stated monthly distribution rates," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "Bluerock's DST programs are designed to align interests with our property management teams, with the goal of maximizing real estate performance and providing investors with uncapped additional cash flow generated by the properties."

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings for over 20 years with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured over $3.1 billion in 1031 exchanges, representing approximately 16.5 million square feet of property. Additional information is available at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $20 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange