BlueRush Announces Partnership with Leading Customer Communications Management Provider, Doxim

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Doxim, a leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets.

"Doxim is a great partner for BlueRush," said Steve Taylor, CEO, BlueRush. "Doxim has a commitment to bringing high value and innovative solutions to their customers and we are excited to help with their mission to turn statements and notifications into compelling customer experiences that drive results."

Doxim will integrate IndiVideo interactive personalized video into the broader Doxim CCM platform, to provide personalized digital customer experiences, such as interactive statements, bills, policies or reports, that offer visual engagement and real-time interactivity.

"Doxim clients are looking for ways to provide personalized and engaging digital experiences that can simplify complex information, motivate customers to explore upselling options and drive conversions and revenue. Doxim CCM Interactive Video will give them an innovative and scalable method to engage their customers, through data-driven video experiences," said SVP Product Management, Doxim, Olga Zakharenkava.

This partnership will assist BlueRush in further solidifying its position in the customer communications management space, as the Company continues to build a strong partner network of leading CCM providers.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

About Doxim

Doxim is a customer communications management and engagement technology company serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through its suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at www.doxim.com.

