Blues and Arduino Partner to Boost Arduino Opta Connectivity with Launch of Affordable 'Wireless for Opta' Expansion Module

BOSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, in collaboration with Arduino, has unveiled the Blues Wireless for Arduino Opta, a groundbreaking Expansion Module that enhances connectivity options for the Arduino Opta micro-PLC, at Automate in Chicago today. This announcement marks a significant leap forward in programmable logic controller (PLC) technology by adding no-frills Cellular and LoRa connectivity to the ecosystem. The Expansion will be available in the Blues Shop and the Arduino Store this Summer.

"The IIoT is on the cusp of a revolution in democratized connectivity and computing not unlike the PC era of a generation ago," said Brandon Satrom, Senior Vice President of Product & Experience at Blues. "Products like Lotus Notes, Microsoft Access, and FrontPage sparked a revolution, offering teams and organizations a red tape-free path to connect with one another. With the Opta and Blues' Wireless Expansion, Blues and Arduino are fueling a similar revolution, empowering OT teams with a direct path to cloud-connected PLC systems."

There are currently three variants for the Arduino Opta, offering Ethernet, RS485, or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities. The Blues Wireless for Arduino Opta expansion can quickly and inexpensively add Cellular or LoRa connectivity to any Arduino Opta micro-PLC. The Blues Expansion connects easily into the Opta's standard AUX expansion port and can be used alongside other modules in a daisy-chain setup. The Opta can then communicate with the Expansion and its onboard Notecard via I2C, utilizing either the Arduino Cloud SDK or the Blues' note-Arduino Library to interact with the Notecard and transfer data to and from the cloud.

Key features of the Blues Wireless for Arduino Opta include:

Cellular or LoRa Communication: Equipped with the Blues Notecard, the module supports global LTE Cat 1 (NOTE-WBGLW) with 500 MB of data and 10 years of service across over 139 countries, requiring no activation fees or monthly commitments. Alternatively, it can utilize LoRa communication through The Things Network.

Equipped with the Blues Notecard, the module supports global LTE Cat 1 (NOTE-WBGLW) with 500 MB of data and 10 years of service across over 139 countries, requiring no activation fees or monthly commitments. Alternatively, it can utilize LoRa communication through The Things Network. Versatile Network Integration: Utilizes the Blues Notehub cloud service for network backhaul, with compatibility extending to Arduino Cloud , AWS, Azure, GCP, and numerous other cloud platforms.

Utilizes the Blues Notehub cloud service for network backhaul, with compatibility extending to , AWS, Azure, GCP, and numerous other cloud platforms. Reliable Power Management: Features a power outage detection system and an onboard backup power supply. This allows the Expansion to send timely outage alerts through the Notecard and Notehub directly to customer-specific cloud services.

While the Opta provides Ethernet connectivity in all models and Wi-Fi in specific versions, some Operational Technology (OT) professionals lack the necessary IT permissions to integrate these networked products into their facilities. The Blues Expansion addresses this by offering additional Cellular or LoRa options, allowing OT professionals to bring PLC systems online quickly and securely using the Blues secure communication technologies. This approach is part of a broader trend in Industry 4.0 and IIoT where OT departments are able to leverage democratized technology without central oversight in an effort to quickly prove the business value of adding cloud connectivity to industrial systems.

"The market is seeking effective, manageable embedded solutions for routine industrial challenges, as exemplified by the Arduino Opta micro-PLC," said Marcello Majonchi, Chief Product Officer at Arduino. "With Opta, Arduino empowers engineers to swiftly create professional-grade solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems and connect to their chosen cloud platforms. The partnership with Blues Wireless expands these connectivity possibilities into the cellular realm, enabling comprehensive remote monitoring and control with just a few clicks. If you think about a remote plant, a solar farm, a water well pump, an industrial vehicle or a large machine, like an air compressor, that you want to monitor and control, these are the scenarios we are targeting."

To learn more and join our Wireless for Opta waitlist, visit: https://blues.com/wireless-for-opta/. Discover how Blues is revolutionizing the way companies turn isolated, physical products into intelligent, data-driven services by watching our customers and partners share their experiences here.

About Blues

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software, and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a growing community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community includes over 33 million active users.

With the Pro Business Unit, Arduino supports companies that are interested in going beyond the concept and rapid prototyping phase, to start mass production with the support of a qualified industrial partner and high-performance technological solutions.

