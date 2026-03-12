Blue's Clues and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Creator Expands Her New Hit YouTube Kids Series into a Book Franchise

Princess Penelope's Purse of Preposterous Things Launches April 21, 2026

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award–winning children's media pioneer Angela C. Santomero, creator of Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and Super Why!, is bringing her popular YouTube Kids property to print. In partnership with publisher 4U2B Books & Media, Santomero will launch a new early-reader series based on the hit digitally animated series, Princess Penelope's Purse of Preposterous Things.

The debut features two titles — the eponymous lead book and Dragon's Marshmallow Mess, releasing April 21, 2026, wherever books are sold.

The series expands the watercolor world of Storybook Meadow, which has already drawn over 4 million views in its first month of release, into interactive read-aloud adventures. These stories are designed to help preschoolers practice problem-solving, emotional regulation, and cooperative thinking. Each tale follows Princess Penelope as she uses imagination and kindness to help her friends navigate unexpected challenges.

The narrative mirrors Santomero's signature "pause-and-play" storytelling, inviting children to predict outcomes and think through choices. A quick peek into this interactive world is available in this official trailer. "I've always believed stories should help children practice for real life," Santomero said. "Princess Penelope shows kids that imagination and empathy are powerful tools they can use to take a moment, think, and help others. That's how true confidence grows."

While the animated series currently streams on YouTube Kids, the brand is actively expanding with further broadcast and streaming distribution currently in development and with new book releases scheduled for fall 2026.

Both debut titles will be available April 21, 2026, through all major retailers. Learn more about the series on Santomero's website: Princess Penelope's Purse of Preposterous Things.

About the Author

Angela C. Santomero is the Peabody and two-time Emmy Award–winning creator behind 10 hit series and multiple billion-dollar preschool franchises, including Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and Super Why!. Described by Malcolm Gladwell as the creator of "one of the stickiest TV shows ever made," Santomero holds a Master's in Child Developmental Psychology from Columbia University–Teachers College. She pioneered the industry-shifting model that merges research-backed curriculum with interactive storytelling across Nickelodeon, PBS, Amazon, and Netflix.

The founder of the creator-education platform Make A Kids Show, Santomero is also the author of Radical Kindness and Life Clues.

Today, she is focused on building her next digital-first universe: a premium, emotionally intelligent media engine designed for the modern global audience.

About 4U2B Books & Media

4U2B Books & Media is focused on entertaining, educating, and empowering families and caregivers to help children develop self-awareness, social skills, responsible decision-making, and thriving relationships while cultivating a love of reading and lifelong learning. 4U2B Books & Media is an imprint of Loyola Press, award-winning publisher of books, curriculum, video, and other programs for children and adults.

Princess Penelope's Purse of Preposterous Things: Princess Penelope's Purse of Preposterous Things Series Book 1

by Angela C. Santomero

April 21, 2026

4U2B Books & Media | $19.99 | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-0-8294-6036-0

Dragon's Marshmallow Mess: Princess Penelope's Purse of Preposterous Things Series Book 2

by Angela C. Santomero

April 21, 2026

4U2B Books & Media | $19.99 | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-0-8294-6054-4

