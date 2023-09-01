Blues in Bisbee 2023 to benefit EASTERSEALS BLAKE FOUNDATION

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Blake Foundation is proud to present the Blues in Bisbee Festival to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation! Saturday, September 9th  12 pm8:00 pm. Gates open at 11:30 am

Tickets available at bluesinbisbee.com, St Elmo's Bar, or Mel's Bisbee Bodega.

$35 gets you all day access to our new location, Warren Ballpark, featuring award-winning artisan beers from Old Bisbee Brewing Company, local bands and headlining acts including:

Bisbee hometown favorite, Cat Daddy  

12:00 pm - 12:50 pm

Ruben Moreno & Zydeco Re-evolution 

5:00 pm - 6:20 pm

Heather "Lil Mama" Hardy       

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

  • EBF members with intellectual & developmental disabilities enjoying the music and pulling raffle tickets the stage (12pm-4 pm)
  • Radio personalities Betsy Bruce & Kristine Levine hosting the event
  • Crowds dancing and enjoying the music (12 pm8pm)

About Easterseals Blake Foundation
Easterseals Blake Foundation is dedicated to the vision of a Southern Arizona community where all people live healthy, productive, and independent lives. Founded in Tucson in 1950, EBF serves more than 30,000 children, adults, and families throughout Southern Arizona annually and more than 1,000 in Cochise county!  All funds raised will be used for programs in Cochise, Graham & Greenlee Counties.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Cochise County businesses to benefit our programs serving Arizona's most vulnerable adults, children & families".  Steve Guthrie, CEO

