Blues Introduces Cost-Effective Solutions for Large-Scale Projects with Enhanced Portfolio

Notecard Product Line Sees Cost Reductions; Launch of Cat-1 Bis Notecard and Firmware-Compatible 'Notecard XP' Lowers Prices to $19 for 'Chips-Down Optimization' Projects

MANCHESTER, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, today announced the cost-effective Notecard XP (eXternal Power supply), an upgraded edition of Notecard Cellular and the Notecarrier X Series, enabling global connectivity solutions. These solutions are designed to support enterprises operating large-scale projects by connecting large volumes of products with IIoT in an economically efficient manner.

The Notecard XP removes the need for enterprises to default to chip-down design approaches when enabling IIoT support in high-volumes of products. By strategically removing components from the base Notecard Cellular, the new solution gives product developers increased design autonomy and flexibility when optimizing Bill of Materials (BOM) costs for large initiatives.

"Chip-down cellular initiatives overlook the fully-loaded cost of designing a complete IIoT solution, where items like cellular service plans, firmware development, and device provisioning are ignored in a BOM calculation, only to pop up later in the form of substantial, up-front investment," said Brandon Satrom, SVP of Product & Experience at Blues. "Notecard XP provides the first cost-competitive alternative to chips-down cellular: a Notecard with optionality for an end product BOM, while still retaining the core API and network sunset resilience that customers have come to depend on with the Notecard."

Built specifically for projects scaling into thousands of devices, the Notecard XP provides customers with a flexible design that easily adapts to their connected product while still providing the same unmatched developer experience as a traditional Notecard. The Notecard XP is one hundred percent firmware-compatible with all other Notecards, enabling effortless data routing to any cloud application.

In addition to Notecard XP, Blues is also releasing upgraded versions of its existing Notecard Cellular with hardware improvements at a lower cost and a new "midband" LTE Cat 1 bis offering that requires only a single cellular antenna. This capability contrasts with the two antennas required for traditional "wideband" LTE Cat 1 support. With onboard dual SIM capability, a low-quiescent current power supply, and a new "midband" option, Notecard Cellular now delivers improved performance at a lower price.

"When upgrading Notecard Cellular, we prioritized creating an innovative design that reduces costs while making units more compact and accessible. The Notecard Cellular now gives large enterprise customers a coverage option that provides wideband performance at narrowband prices," said Satrom. "We're committed to helping our customers become data-driven "as a service" providers by solving their common cost and connectivity challenges so they can focus on innovating and scaling their business. This approach underscores Blues' role in advancing the IIoT landscape, making sophisticated connectivity solutions more accessible and cost-effective for businesses."

The "midband" LTE Cat 1 bis option will be offered alongside LTE Cat 1, LTE Cat M, and NB-IoT, all of which are available in both North American and global coverage models. Coupled with the Notecard Cell+WiFi, Notecard WiFi, Notecard LoRa, and Starnote, Blues customers are provided with flexible options for specific deployment needs and connectivity requirements.

In addition to Notecard Cellular and Notecard XP, Blues is also revealing the new Notecarrier X Series. Blue's Notecarriers offer interfaces for testing and integrating the Notecard into IIoT projects. The Notecarrier X Series is a minimalist line intended to enable low-cost proof of concepts and pilots and improve developers' design autonomy. The new line includes Notecarrier XM and Notecarrier X, which are compatible with all versions of the Notecard except Notecard XP and Notecarrier XP (exclusively compatible with the Notecard XP).

Blues' Notecard XP, upgraded Notecard Cellular and Notecarrier Series X offerings will be available for purchase or ordering later this summer on the company's website: www.blues.com. Existing Notecards will continue to be available for purchase via retail channels.

To learn more and join our Notecard XP, Notecard Cellular, and Notecarrier X waitlists, visit: https://blues.com/notecard-xp/. Discover how Blues is revolutionizing the way companies turn isolated, physical products into intelligent, data-driven services by watching our customers and partners share their experiences here.

About Blues

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

