Blues on the Green Announces Paid Parking Options

To purchase a parking pass in advance online, visit http://kgsr.com/bluesparking. You can also get more information by texting "PARKING" to at (512) 390-5477.

"93.3 KGSR is proud to be back in beautiful Zilker Park for our 28th season of Blues on the Green. There are a myriad of options to take you to Zilker for KGSR's Blues on the Green - but for those who drive, we wanted to offer an option to reserve a spot near the festival. For $15, you'll know you have a parking spot waiting and ready so you can get on to enjoying Austin's largest free summer concert series."

About Blues on the Green

Austin's favorite summer tradition is back. 93.3 KGSR's Blues on the Green invites music lovers out to Zilker Park to enjoy a family and pet friendly night of homegrown music in a relaxed atmosphere. Grab your family, friends, dogs, and blankets, and join us for Austin's largest FREE concert series.

The first Blues on the Green of 2018 will feature Austin's own The Black Angels and Night Glitter. Subsequent shows will be June 13, July 18, and August 8th, with headliners to be announced later this summer.

For more information about 93.3 KGSR's Blues on the Green, visit: http://www.kgsr.com/promotions/blues-on-the-green-home

About Ticketbud

Ticketbud helps manage ticketing, promotion, and attendee management needs so that event organizers can focus on actually running their events. Ticketbud offers user friendly event registration and management software, ticketing services, and point of sale systems for successful events. For larger events, Ticketbud can provide custom design work, event consulting and optional white glove customer support. Event organizers worldwide use Ticketbud in order to manage events efficiently and sell more tickets online. If you would like to set up your event or receive more information visit ticketbud.com.

