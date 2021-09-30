Blues Rock Star Joe Bonamassa Announces New Tour Dates For Spring 2022

Joe Bonamassa's fan Presale is currently live and the public on-sale will start on Friday at 10 am Local venue time. Tickets to Bonamassa's Spring 2022 U.S. tour and tickets to his current 2021 Fall tour are available at http://joeb.me/JB-Tickets .

Yesterday, Joe released his new single "Time Clocks", and the official music video can be seen HERE . Fans can even download Joe's first single "Notches" for Free HERE. Joe will be performing brand new songs from his upcoming studio album Time Clocks alongside career-spanning fan favorites with his incredible all-star band.

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. Now, with even bolder energy than ever before, Bonamassa holds the power of controlling both his artistry and his business in both hands. With 24 #1 albums, yearly sold-out tours worldwide and custom annual cruises, he's a hard act to beat. Joe knows his worth, and albeit humble, he plans to continue to beat the odds and exceed the expectations of naysayers. This new album is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. Bonamassa, a virtuoso on guitar, is backed by a stellar band of some of the top musicians around and is ready to bring live music back to his fans.

Time Clocks due out October 29, is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. His new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. "What started out with the intention of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date," explains Bonamassa. His longtime producer Kevin Shirley adds, "I think Joe Bonamassa has made an album that is truly transitional. From a blues musician to a superstar artist, [and] I'm so thrilled to be along for the ride." Joe and Kevin brought on the legendary Bob Clearmountain to mix the epic tracks, and Bob declares that "This is one of the best albums I've mixed in years. Joe is not only one of the finest blues & rock guitarists of our time, he's also a brilliant songwriter, [which is] impressively apparent on this record."

Recorded in New York City, the album rediscovers Bonamassa at a newfound peak with heartfelt songwriting and an unparalleled Blues Rock prowess. The album was created with longtime collaborators Kevin Shirley as producer and manager/business partner Roy Weisman as executive producer. Recorded in New York City at Germano Studios/The Hit Factory, the album was mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Toto, Bon Jovi). The band members include Steve Mackey (bass), Lachy Doley (piano), Bunna Lawrie (didgeridoo), Bobby Summerfield (percussion), and Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (drums and percussion), along with Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Prinnie Stevenson backing vocals. The fantastic artwork on the album was created by famous graphic artist Hugh Syme (Rush, Aerosmith, Whitesnake). 'Time Clocks' will be available on CD, VINYL and Digital and released on Bonamassa's own record label, J&R Adventures.

﻿For more information about tour dates and more visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Tuesday, February 15, 2022 ORLANDO, FL DR. PHILLIPS CENTER Wednesday, February 16, 2022 PENSACOLA, FL SAENGER THEATRE Friday, February 18, 2022 CLEARWATER, FL RUTH ECKERD HALL Saturday, February 19, 2022 CLEARWATER, FL RUTH ECKERD HALL February 21- 25, 2022 MIAMI TO OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA KTBA AT SEA VII CRUISE ON THE NORWEGIAN PEARL Sunday, February 27, 2022 CHARLESTON, SC GAILLARD CENTER Monday, February 28, 2022 AUGUSTA, GA BELL AUDITORIUM Tuesday, March 1, 2022 BIRMINGHAM, AL BJCC CONCERT HALL Friday, March 4, 2022 BILOXI, MS BEAU RIVAGE THEATRE Saturday, March 5, 2022 GREENVILLE, SC THE PEACE CENTER Sunday, March 6, 2022 KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 TOLEDO, OH STRANAHAN THEATER Thursday, March 10, 2022 HERSHEY, PA HERSHEY THEATRE Friday, March 11, 2022 SYRACUSE, NY LANDMARK THEATRE Saturday, March 12, 2022 ALBANY, NY PALACE THEATRE Monday, March 14, 2022 WILKES BARRE, PA F.M. KIRBY CENTER Wednesday, March 16, 2022 HARTFORD, CT THE BUSHNELL Friday, March 18, 2022 WESTBURY, NY NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Saturday, March 19, 2022 WESTBURY, NY NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY Sunday, March 20, 2022 RED BANK, NJ COUNT BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS Tuesday, March 22, 2022 DURHAM, NC DPAC Wednesday, March 23, 2022 LEXINGTON, KY SINGLETARY CENTER Friday, March 25, 2022 COLUMBIA, SC TOWNSHIP AUDITORIUM Saturday, March 26, 2022 WASHINGTON D.C. THE THEATRE AT MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA:

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. As a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 24th #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart (more than any other artist) with his last album Royal Tea, Joe is only in his early 40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue of music. Joe's highly anticipated new studio album "Time Clocks" is set to release on October 29th. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date, all on his own label J&R Adventures, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums and adventurous side projects. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, producing, or working with other artists to spur new music. He's been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazine.

In addition to his music and shows, Joe continues to crank out weekly programming for his radio show "Different Shades Of Blue" for Sirius XM's Bluesville channel. Last year, he kicked off a new at-home weekly video interview series "Live From Nerdville" which currently has over 60 episodes aired on his Facebook, YouTube, and podcast outlets. With a new episode each week, Joe has featured conversations with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Walter Trout, Steve Lukather of Toto, Todd Rundgren, comedian Jeff Garlin, esteemed singer-songwriter Dion, Peter Frampton, Brad Paisley and many more.

Last summer, Bonamassa and his manager Roy Weisman debuted their new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records by releasing music icon Dion's critically acclaimed latest album Blues With Friends. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Chicago's reigning Queen of Blues Guitar, Joanna Connor's new album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues chart. Earlier this month KTBA Records released Joanne Shaw Taylor's highly acclaimed "The Blues Album" on Sept 24th. Dion has just announced his own upcoming album "Stomping Ground" releasing on November 5th, 2021. Stay tuned for future releases at ktbarecords.com.

