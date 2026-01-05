Blues to Showcase 28 Customer-Built Smart Connected Products at CES 2026

Real-world deployments highlight how Blues eliminates the infrastructure complexity that has historically prevented IoT from scaling across commercial industries.

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leading device-to-cloud system provider for smart connected products, will return to CES 2026, taking place January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Exhibiting in the North Hall at Booth #10571, Blues will present 28 customer- and partner-built products currently deployed in commercial environments, proving how reducing infrastructure complexity is enabling more businesses to embrace IoT and launch smart connected products at scale.

The booth will feature real products and devices from industries including transportation and logistics, commercial buildings and facilities, industrial equipment, and energy and environmental monitoring. From connected truck batteries to the world's first connected port-a-potty, each product demonstrates how Blues' unified device-to-cloud system is accelerating customers from concept to deployment while reducing complexity, controlling costs, and helping them scale with end-customer demand.

Rather than prototypes or concepts, the showcase focuses on commercial deployments of smart connected products and intelligent services that help organizations prevent downtime, reduce truck rolls, improve energy efficiency, enhance safety assurance, and prevent losses.

"CES is full of big ideas. We're bringing proof," said Ian Small, CEO of Blues. "These 28 products show what happens when teams can avoid infrastructure complexity and focus on business impact. Our customers are building secure, scalable, smart connected products and delivering intelligent services using the tools they already know – delighting their end customers and getting to real business impact faster, without the surprises and roadblocks that usually slow IoT projects down."

Blues enters CES 2026 following a landmark year for the company. In 2025, the company announced $33 million in funding, including a $25 million raise led by Sequoia Capital and an $8 million add-on round. The company also expanded its global satellite IoT connectivity footprint with the launch of Starnote for Iridium, enabling subscription-free satellite-backed IoT deployments for remote and hard-to-reach environments. Former Evernote CEO, Ian Small, joined Blues as CEO in May 2025, with founder Ray Ozzie assuming the role of Executive Chairman.

Returning for another year, the Blues Café will once again offer complimentary coffee and espresso drinks at the booth, providing attendees a place to learn how to create smart connected products and intelligent services, see live demos, and meet with the Blues team.

About Blues

Blues is the cheat code to creating smart connected products. By eliminating complexity, Blues helps organizations to focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Blues' device-to-cloud system combines plug-and-play hardware, data routing, and fleet management into a single, integrated platform. Customers use Blues to instantly, securely, and economically move data from physical products to their applications – without building or managing complex infrastructure. Blues' flagship products – Notecard, Starnote and Notehub – work together to help customers accelerate the creation of smart connected products and field data-driven intelligent services.

Companies across transportation and logistics, commercial buildings and facilities, industrial equipment, energy and environmental monitoring, and more, go from concept to business impact faster, enabling new services, reducing operations costs, and scaling alongside their customers.

Thousands of organizations worldwide, from nonprofits to startups to enterprises, connect their devices with Blues. For more information, visit blues.com, and follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Threads.

