Bluescape Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status and Announces Availability on AWS Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Service (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. The company is the first visual collaboration platform to be listed with this competency, and only one of nine Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) total within the collaboration category.

"We are expanding our market to hundreds of thousands of new users," says Peter Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Bluescape. "As the first visual collaboration technology to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status, we're energized by this opportunity to help new customers empower their remote and hybrid workforces."

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency identifies Bluescape as an Amazon Partner Network (APN) member that helps customers build a digital workplace. The Digital Workplace delivers solutions to enable remote work and business continuity. The competency program has a stringent set of requirements that AWS partners must achieve to earn the competency. Bluescape has passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and has demonstrated best practices related to security, reliability, and operational excellence related to the Digital Workplace.

As part of today's achievement, Bluescape is also now available in the AWS Marketplace, amplifying its reach to AWS sellers and consulting partners. As a result of this relationship, the company aims to ease procurement, provisioning, and activation of Bluescape technology across a wide variety of industries–helping companies of all sizes easily converse, create, and share content both live and asynchronously. Customers purchasing Bluescape through AWS simply select the platform as an additional service to their existing cloud, streamlining the downloading process and providing added benefits such as consolidated billing.

"Today's announcement will enable broader awareness of Bluescape technology and will allow us to scale our go-to-market strategy with AWS customers and partners," said Tom Loza, Vice President of Business Development at Bluescape. "As return to work conversations get louder and more prominent, it's our hope that Bluescape's inclusion in the AWS Marketplace will further solidify our presence as a leading player in this transition, exposing our platform to new audiences."

To learn more about Bluescape and its relationship with AWS, click here to attend a new webinar, titled The Future of Collaboration, which will be hosted by Bluescape and a number of AWS partners, including Coda, Guru, and monday.com. To learn more about Bluescape, click here.

About Bluescape:

Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Jenny Barrett

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluescape Software