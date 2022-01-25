Bluescape Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation Under Sponsorship of the United States Air Force

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape® announced today that it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's ( FedRAMP) "In Process" Designation at Moderate Baseline + DoD Impact Level 4 through the sponsorship of the United States Air Force. Bluescape, founded and based in the United States, is the only online whiteboard solution to achieve this critical security designation from the U.S. Federal Government.

"This FedRAMP milestone enables us to bring the power of brainstorming, workflow agility and situational awareness to a broader set of geographically dispersed Federal Government teams," said John Greenstein, general manager of Public Sector at Bluescape. "The Bluescape platform empowers remote teams to work like they're in the same room, and this FedRAMP authorization, along with our proven performance within the most sensitive DoD and Intelligence environments, positions us as the leading secure online whiteboard built to meet today's mission objectives."

Through achieving this FedRAMP designation, Bluescape is now able to deliver comprehensive, cloud-based hybrid work solutions to federal agencies. The Bluescape platform also meets NIST 800-171 and NIST Cybersecurity Framework compliance as well as Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud High, making it the top and most secure online whiteboard solution built for the unique security needs of the Federal Government.

Bluescape's secure, virtual workspace empowers teams to act faster and smarter by centralizing mission-critical data on a single pane of glass, creating a common operating picture to drive optimal decision-making. Bluescape empowers remote and dispersed federal and defense agency teams to brainstorm, collaborate, and communicate as seamlessly and effectively as they would day-to-day or in a physical war room.

The Bluescape platform is built for the unique needs of its government customers, with a range of valuable benefits including:

Multiple deployment options. Deploy to the cloud, on-premises and in air-gapped environments.

Deploy to the cloud, on-premises and in air-gapped environments. Integrates critical tools. Streamline workflows and incorporate data repositories with a flexible and extensible API.

Streamline workflows and incorporate data repositories with a flexible and extensible API. Secured content and data. DoD Mission Owners can securely use Bluescape for Government to manage non-mission critical Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and in conjunction with Common Access Card (CAC) SSO Authentication.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit bluescape.com/government and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

