Bluescape Announces Addition to Zoom App Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape, the leading provider of visual collaboration solutions for hybrid workforces, today announced its addition to the Zoom App marketplace. This addition allows Zoom customers to host and join Zoom meetings directly in a Bluescape workspace and schedule their meetings directly through Microsoft Outlook.

Bluescape's inclusion to the Zoom App marketplace is the latest of the company's innovations, after announcing recent integrations with Cisco Webex and Microsoft Teams. By complementing existing enterprise tools with a collaborative canvas for advanced content sharing, Bluescape is increasing teams' productivity, whether employees are in a remote, hybrid or in-person environment.

"Sharing content in a Bluescape workspace is far more engaging, interactive, and bandwidth-efficient than screen sharing," said Demian Entrekin, founder and CTO of Bluescape. "Instead of sharing one person's screen at a time, the entire team can present and interact with multiple documents and files simultaneously. We're excited to bring this capability to remote workers who rely on Zoom for their video conferencing needs."

Combined with other enterprise integrations including Office 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google Workspace, Bluescape connects workers with any type of content, no matter where they are located. The result is a seamless experience to collaborate across applications and environments in this new era of hybrid work.

