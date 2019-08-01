Bluescape Announces New Mobile Application to Work and Meet on the Go from Anywhere

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading visual collaboration platform, announced today the availability of its latest mobile application that gives users immediate access to their content for faster sharing and reviewing. The mobile app connects to Bluescape workspaces easily from any mobile phone or tablet. With a few taps, users can immediately connect with their colleagues, view and share content, and work together more effectively.

Planned or impromptu meetings start quickly as users can easily launch a Bluescape session from the mobile app to a large format touch screen where collaborative work begins. Key stakeholders never miss viewing content or tracking a major decision, no matter where they are.

"While Bluescape provides nearly unlimited visual space for content collaboration, the small factor of mobile is an essential device as people need the flexibility and accessibility of working on-the-go," said Demian Entrekin, CTO at Bluescape.

"I am so excited about the Bluescape mobile app," said Sylvia Munoz, senior product and sales trainer at Haworth. "I tried it and was thrilled that I figured it out on my own. I love that I don't have to have my laptop to present."

Bluescape's mobile app allows users to:

Access content and workspaces, anytime and anywhere

Search, view and share content faster

Send Bluescape sessions quickly from the mobile app to large format touch screens

With this new mobile app update, Bluescape continues to extend the power and availability of its solution across connected devices, laptops and interactive touch screens. Its visual collaboration workspace, a digital visual container (DVC), integrates everyday applications, content and tools that people use. Their open platform allows people to work more seamlessly and effectively.

Bluescape's mobile app is now available in the Apple App store or Google Play store . Users can easily download and sync their application to Bluescape Enterprise solution.

About Bluescape

Bluescape® transforms the way teams work for enhanced creative and productive experiences. Its visual collaboration platform enables people to easily work and share multiple applications, documents and web content in a secure, digital visual container (DVC). For the first time, people can work and update content in meetings, bring in their preferred applications to streamline and automate tasks, and see entire projects and content across a persistent timeline. Bluescape is an open SaaS platform that integrates with leading UC systems, communications, content management and collaboration applications. It operates on large format touch screen displays, laptops and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Bluescape is based in San Carlos, CA. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

